Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 10, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristin Moorman - Special Projects Leader
John Gibson - CEO and President
Stu Donnan - Chief Engineer
Vicki Hay - Interim CFO
Jorge Machnizh - Sales and Business Development Leader

Conference Call Participants

Brian Dobson - Chardan Capital Markets

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to today's Nauticus Robotics 2023 Q4 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Kristin Moorman, Nauticus Special Project Leader.

Kristin Moorman

Thank you and good morning everyone. Joining me today and participating in the call are John Gibson, CEO and President; Vicki Hay, Interim CFO; Nick Bigney, General Counsel, and other members of our leadership team. On today's call, we will first provide prepared remarks concerning our operations, vehicle testing, and financial results. Following that, we will answer questions. We have now released our results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023, which is available on our website. In addition, today's call is being webcast and a replay will be available on our website shortly following the conclusion of the call.

Please note that comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our filings

