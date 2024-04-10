Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 10, 2024 1:22 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.64K Followers

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 10, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Stewart - Vice President, Investor Relations
Ed Bastian - Chief Executive Officer
Glen Hauenstein - President
Dan Janki - Chief Financial Officer
Peter Carter - Executive Vice President, External Affairs
Tim Mapes - Senior Vice President Chief Communications Officer

Conference Call Participants

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI
Mike Linenberg - Deutsche Bank
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Helane Becker - TD Cowen
Andrew Didora - Bank of America
Jamie Baker - JPMorgan
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Savi Syth - Raymond James
David Vernon - Bernstein
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Stephen Trent - Citi
Leslie Josephs - CNBC
Mary Schlangenstein - Bloomberg News

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Delta Air Lines March Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Matthew, and I'll be your coordinator. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode until we conduct a question-and-answer session following the presentation. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Julie Stewart, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Julie Stewart

Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our March quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us from Atlanta today are: CEO, Ed Bastian; our President, Glen Hauenstein; and our CFO, Dan Janki. Ed will open the call with an overview of Delta's performance and strategy, and Glen will provide an update on the revenue environment, Dan will discuss costs and our balance sheet. After the prepared remarks, we'll take analyst questions. We ask you to please limit yourself to one question and a brief follow-up, so we can get to as many of you as possible. And after the analyst Q&A, we'll move to our media questions.

