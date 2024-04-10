coldsnowstorm

Production is the only answer to inflation. -Chester Bowles

Well, inflation is back. Get your Milton Friedman books out and get ready for a fire and brimstone Fed. The inflationistas have been right the whole time! Buy gold! This is a joke, and I'm having a bit of fun at the expense of the violent, adverse market reaction that already seems to be fizzling from the open. I don't mean to make light of the fact that inflation is persistent, but I do contend the consequences of this reality are not what they seem.

The March CPI Report

The CPI report came in hot on Wednesday morning. This was the third straight month where the number was hotter than expected. This CPI Report was considered very important, and the market's initial reaction was a heavy risk-off reaction. Yields spiked and stocks fell before the bell. Essentially, the report came in about a tenth of a percent hotter across the board.

MoM CPI came in at 0.4% on expectations of 0.3%.

MoM Core CPI came in at 0.4% on expectations of 0.3%, as well.

YoY CPI came in at 3.5% on expectations of 3.4%

YoY Core CPI came in at 3.8% on expectations of 3.7%

Now, the three-month and six-month CPI annualized rates have risen higher than the 12-month. This is definitely a setback for the doves on the Fed and likely for those who were expecting rate cuts in June and July. The report was surprising in some respects, as many of the areas where weakness was expected indeed showed it.

Erne Tedeschi

Used cars came down, airline fares came down, and Owners' Equivalent Rent stayed steady. So, the strength in inflation was largely in two areas; rent and motor vehicle insurance. There was notable weakness in the inflation of groceries (flat for the second consecutive month), which continued to diverge from food away from home, where inflationary pressure remains. Looking into the details of the report, however, it is clear that the inflation picture is muddled.

BLS

As you can see, the difference in what is driving things on an annual versus a monthly basis is quite pronounced. When you drill down into the monthly numbers alone, you can see that what is driving the hot CPI over the last three months has been somewhat inconsistent. This month, for instance, saw drivers of inflation that were somewhat concentrated and unexpected.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Most of the folks who had been anticipating lower inflation actually saw the categories they thought would be lower go lower. The elements in this report that drove inflation higher are somewhat obscure and weren't necessarily expected. Of course, the largest factor was Rents, which has been persistently high despite leading data suggesting relief was on the way. For those who expected a lower report, myself included, the crux of why I thought we would see relief was because of this leading data. In my article back in January I used this chart.

Red Fin

So, the expected relief in Rent did not materialize. However, OER, the proxy for rent that is calculated for those who own their homes, did show some minor progress. I am pretty well versed in housing data due to working on the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act in the past, and I cannot determine exactly when the lag will show up in the CPI data, but I did think it would be by this report.

Inflation did not come down in this report as I expected. I was wrong. I am not surprised that I didn't anticipate some areas where inflation was strong, though. I also think the fact that goods inflation doesn't appear resurgent in a meaningful way is positive.

Bloomberg

And while the strength showing up is in some strange places not necessarily indicative of a renewed inflationary spiral, I do think this probably puts a pin in the June rate cut, as the odds now imply. I was wrong on this count, I did think the June cut would occur prior to today's CPI report.

CME FedWatch June Rate Cut Probability

So, I was largely in line with the consensus. A few days ago, the implied odds of a June rate cut were well over 50%. Of course, after today's hot CPI number, the odds have declined to around 20%. This, of course, is a very notable move in the implied probabilities for hikes and was mirrored in pretty large moves in the Treasury market following today's reading.

Still, I am somewhat encouraged by the victory lap the bears are taking in a way. I don't think they are necessarily right for the right reasons, and I also don't think the consequences of where we are seeing inflationary strength are analogous to the type of inflationary strength we saw in the 1980s.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

The policy implications are pretty clear, and I think even though inflation is running hot, the Doves still have the upper hand. I don't think Powell made an error with his dovish tone last meeting, I think he was posturing purposely to stand firm against cuts in the face of inflation noise. The areas of inflation that are stickiest are somewhat driven by asymmetric per capita consumption of the rich, as I've pointed out in previous articles, and I don't think the Fed will bash the economy to stop the rich from buying houses and bespoke services. As I said in my article following the last Fed meeting:

While this wealth concentration does allow consumption to continue longer than is otherwise possible, since wealthier consumers are less sensitive to rates, it is important to remember that the consumption patterns of the wealthy are likely responsible for some of the stickiest remaining parts of inflation. Key areas that remain persistently high in the CPI measurement, like Shelter, Used Cars, Airline Tickets, Hotel Rooms, and Bespoke Services, are key beneficiaries of asymmetric per capita consumption from the wealthiest cadre of American consumers. And the Fed's "bazooka" of the Federal Funds rate will be least effective in altering the consumption power of these consumers. I think Powell and many on the FOMC realize this.

You have to remember that the FOMC is defined by an ideological divide that is roughly defined as hawks and doves, but it is also important to remember that even those coalitions were dramatically shaken by COVID and the highly anomalous economic events it caused. For example, Neel Kashkari was a pre-COVID dove, but in this topsy-turvy world in which we now find ourselves, he is one of the most hawkish voices on the committee.

Wall Street Mojo

However, I think that the Fed will ultimately be slower to cut as a result of this report. Nonetheless, economic strength and earnings strength will make the delayed cuts less consequential for markets than the initial sell-off would assume. The detailed analysis of this CPI report does not give alarm that a wage-price spiral is in increased danger of occurring.

BCA Research

Indeed, since wages are outpacing inflation but also slowing enough to not cause it, a critical ingredient in that behavioral spiral is missing. The labor market has been getting looser, not tighter. Upward pressure on wages is not out of control. If the Fed can avoid this outcome, the jagged path back to 2% is less of a concern than it otherwise would be. I'd be more concerned if groceries were spiking at the same time as gasoline, but that appears unlikely right now.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

Inflation could certainly re-reemerge in the way that many fear. There is also little doubt that this report somewhat raised the prospects of that happening. Ultimately though, I still think the ultimate path toward the Fed's target is within sight, despite the potential for a jagged path there. But, there could be a policy error that makes outcomes worse. War can certainly cause inflation to spike, and such an outcome could be very bearish for markets.

The Real Economy Blog

Or there could be an undesirable spike in prices from robust economic activity and a worsening risk environment for a wage-price spiral. One major factor mitigating risk is that businesses have been de-leveraging during the economic boom, making them less behaviorally sensitive to inflation (and rates).

Federal Reserve

I think it is unlikely that inflation returns and drives the Federal Reserve to Volcker-esque action, though some seem to think this is inevitable. This is certainly possible. Any of these other risks could derail the market's chances for continuing its rally.

Escalation of geopolitical risks in China, Ukraine, or the Middle East.

Fed policy error.

The banking crisis worsens.

Return of inflation.

CRE meltdown.

Write-downs of private assets.

CBO

In addition to this major risk, the general level of US spending may restrict the Federal Reserve's hand. If this is the case, the policy of the Federal Reserve will come under particular scrutiny. Of course, there is also elevated risk during an election year. However, if the Fed finds itself needing to raise and the debt expenses are getting to the levels they are, this could be a very negative outcome for markets.

Conclusion

Designed on Vauban's pentagon model, by the time they were completed during the 1820s the forts presented formidable obstacles indeed, for in those days an enemy would have come in slow sailing ships, subject to fickle winds and currents that provided gunners an excellent opportunity to sink them. But in the age of the modern steam engine all had changed. Now warships could ascend the river at will against winds and currents, presenting hard-to-hit moving targets, especially at night. -Winston Groom, Vicksburg 1862

One of the biggest victories of the American Civil War that is often overshadowed by greater battles, was the capture of the largest city in the Confederacy, New Orleans. It happened in 1862, shortly after the city had been drained of troops to mount an attack on Federal troops at Shiloh. The steam powered ships of Admiral David Farragut ran past the Forts at night, using their steam power to brave the gauntlet of lead unleashed by Confederate defenders. The US consumer appears capable of weathering the gauntlet they are now facing. Despite some headwinds in the economy, they have come out of the pandemic for the better.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

The occupants of New Orleans and Confederate commanders assumed that the formidable Fort Jackson and Fort St. Phillip guarding the approaches to the city were impregnable, but these were based on assumptions that were forty years old. These were assumptions based on the Age of Sail during the Age of Steam. I think the bearish and Monetarist assumptions about an economic repeat of the Volcker era are similar to the Confederates who assumed that Fort Jackson and St. Phillip were impassable when reality contradicted this.

Fundstrat Global Advisors

I think the assumption that the economy is as vulnerable to inflation as it was then is flawed, at least an inflationary spiral. Today indeed proved that inflation may be harder to vanquish than many bulls thought, but the assertion that the Fed needs to bash the economy or hold rates much higher for much longer is very flawed in my opinion.

I believe we will still see a cut or two in 2024, as far as I can tell, because the economy today is a lot less sensitive to inflationary forces that could cause a behavioral spiral than it was forty years ago. Similar to the Confederates defending New Orleans, I see many Monetarist assumptions about the implications of inflation in the 3% range as forty years behind the times.