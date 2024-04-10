Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Barry Callebaut AG (BYCBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCPK:BYCBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 10, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sophie Lang - Head of Investor Relations
Peter Feld - Chief Executive Officer
Peter Vanneste - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jorn Lundahl - UBS
Andreas von Arx - Baader-Helvea
Pascal Boll - Stifel
Daniel Bürki - Zürcher Kantonalbank
Samantha Darbyshire - Berenberg

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Barry Callebaut Half Year 2023-2024 Financial Results presentation. My name is Sophie Lang, Head of Investor Relations, and it's my pleasure to welcome those of you in person with us today at the SIX Convention Centre, and also to welcome those of you joining online via webcast.

Our session today will be hosted by our CEO, Peter Feld; and our CFO, Peter Vanneste and we're going to cover off the half year results as well as an update on BC Next Level and an update on the cocoa market environment.

Before I start I'd like to draw your attention to the disclaimer. I won't go through it in detail, but please do take note of it. And I'd also just like to remind you that today's session is being recorded.

And with that, I'd like to hand you over to our CEO, Peter Feld.

Peter Feld

Thank you very much, Sophie. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning everybody. Thank you very much also from my side for attending the half year results conference of Barry Callebaut. Since we met the last time six months ago on the 1st November, we've made solid steps forward, both in delivering on our Barry Callebaut Next Level investment program, as well as rebuilding the commercial momentum in the group.

While we are progressing well with our plans, you know that the world has changed since the 1

