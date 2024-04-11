Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IUS: A Superior Large-Cap Value ETF

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Invesco RAFI™ Strategic US ETF combines a fundamental score of company size and a quality score.
  • The IUS ETF is better balanced than the S&P 500 index and has much cheaper valuation ratios without sacrificing earnings growth.
  • IUS beats the benchmark and a number of large-cap value funds since its inception and has a compelling dividend growth rate.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Businessman pointing to five star service rating symbol

BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

IUS strategy

Invesco RAFI™ Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) started investing operations on 09/12/2018 and tracks the Invesco Strategic US Index. It has 556 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 1.61%, and an expense ratio of 0.19%. Dividends are

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
15.43K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, CVX, GOOGL, META, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IUS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News