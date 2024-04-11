BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

IUS strategy

Invesco RAFI™ Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) started investing operations on 09/12/2018 and tracks the Invesco Strategic US Index. It has 556 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 1.61%, and an expense ratio of 0.19%. Dividends are paid quarterly.

As described by Invesco, U.S.-listed companies are assigned a business size score and a quality score. The business size score is based on the equal-weight average of four factors: sales, operating cash flow, total return of capital (dividends and share repurchases) and book value. For the real estate sector, operating cash flow is replaced by FFO (funds from operations) and book value by total assets. The quality score is based on the equal-weight average of two factors: sales-to-assets ratio (trailing 12 months) and its 5-year growth.

The underlying index includes companies ranked in the top 90% by business size score and in the top 80% by quality score. Constituents are weighted based on float-adjusted business size scores. The index is reconstituted annually. In the most recent fiscal year, the portfolio turnover rate was 13%.

IUS portfolio

IUS invests almost exclusively in U.S. companies (about 99% of asset value), primarily in the large and mega cap segments (68% according to Fidelity). Therefore, it makes sense to use as a benchmark the S&P 500 (SP500), represented by SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Information technology is the heaviest sector in the portfolio, although not as heavy as in the S&P 500 (18.9% vs 29.5%). Compared to the benchmark, IUS is underweight technology, financials and almost ignores real estate. It is overweight all other sectors, primarily energy and materials. As a consequence, IUS is better balanced across sectors.

Sector breakdown (chart: author, data: Invesco, SSGA)

IUS is materially cheaper than the S&P 500 regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Growth rates are mixed: earnings growth and sales growth are almost on par with the benchmark, while cash flow growth is inferior.

IUS SPY Price / Earnings TTM 18.43 24.84 Price / Book 3.04 4.36 Price / Sales 1.08 2.85 Price / Cash Flow 10.18 17.06 Earnings growth 20.69% 21.01% Sales growth 8.15% 8.77% Cash Flow growth 2.47% 8.75% Click to enlarge

Data by Fidelity.

The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with weights and valuation ratios, represent 23.7% of asset value. All weights are below 4%, so risks related to individual companies are low to moderate.

Ticker Name Weight % P/E TTM P/E fwd P/Sales TTM P/Book P/Net Free Cash Flow Yield % GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 3.86 26.98 23.03 6.43 6.96 28.40 0 META Meta Platforms, Inc. 3.69 34.70 25.74 10.08 8.88 31.00 0.39 AAPL Apple Inc. 3.50 26.40 25.85 6.85 35.67 28.79 0.57 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 3.10 38.55 36.53 13.99 13.36 68.16 0.70 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 2.37 13.65 13.17 1.46 2.37 26.25 3.14 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 2.22 64.25 44.50 3.43 9.76 61.15 0 CVX Chevron Corp. 1.50 14.27 12.72 1.53 1.88 33.04 4.02 MPC Marathon Petroleum Corp. 1.27 9.02 11.34 0.54 3.28 7.29 1.56 T AT&T Inc. 1.12 8.61 7.62 0.99 1.18 9.86 6.57 VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 1.09 14.82 8.92 1.28 1.86 91.20 6.51 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123.

Performance

Since its inception, IUS has outperformed SPY by 9% in total return. However, it has been lagging over the last 12 months

IUS vs SPY since 9/17/2018 (Seeking Alpha) IUS vs SPY, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distribution has doubled in 4 years, from $0.37 per share in 2019 to $0.74 in 2023. This is far above the cumulative inflation (about 19% in the same time, based on CPI).

IUS distribution history ( Seeking Alpha)

Competitors

Fidelity and Morningstar classify IUS in the “Large Value” category, so it makes sense to compare it with ETFs in the same category. The next table lists characteristics of IUS and five passive large cap value ETFs with at least five years of historical data:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA).

IUS IWD IVE RPV FVAL FTA Inception 9/12/2018 5/22/2000 5/22/2000 3/1/2006 9/12/2016 5/8/2007 Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.19% 0.18% 0.35% 0.15% 0.60% AUM $445.44M $55.64B $33.06B $2.13B $784.61M $1.22B Avg Daily Volume $4.53M $351.76M $197.07M $26.77M $3.81M $4.29M Holdings 556 852 446 99 132 188 Top 10 23.74% 17.33% 18.67% 25.46% 32.36% 9.56% Turnover 13.00% 15.00% 29.00% 45.00% 43.00% 80.00% Yield TTM 1.58% 1.89% 1.64% 2.29% 1.60% 1.99% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR 36.12% 2.21% 1.71% 6.18% 7.16% 8.45% Click to enlarge

IUS is the smallest fund of this group (in assets), it has the lowest turnover and its fee is on the cheap side. It has the lowest yield, but the highest dividend growth rate. The next chart plots total returns since IUS inception. IUS is the best performer, with a comfortable margin.

IUS vs. Competitors, since 9/17/2018 (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 12 months, it is in second position, very close behind FVAL:

IUS vs. Competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF combines a fundamental score of company size and a quality score. It is better balanced across sectors and holdings than the S&P 500 index and shows much cheaper valuation ratios without sacrificing earnings growth. Moreover, it beats the benchmark and a number of large cap value funds since its inception and displays a compelling dividend growth rate. In conclusion, IUS is an attractive alternative to broad U.S. market ETFs, with a moderate weight in mega caps and a superior track record.