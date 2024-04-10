Weiyi Zhu

I think China may finally be bottoming out, and with sentiment abysmal from investors, I believe China could be a strong contrarian trade for those willing to buy when no one else is. Let's not forget that China is the world's second-largest economy. And as much as their markets have performed terribly, cycles still do exist, and there is a price for everything. If you agree, then the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) may be worth considering.

PGJ is designed to track the investment results of the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index. This index includes U.S. exchange-listed companies that generate a significant part of their revenue from the People's Republic of China. The exchange-traded fund typically invests at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that form the index. It is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly, ensuring it accurately represents the index's performance.

Dissecting the Fund's Holdings

The PGJ ETF's portfolio is diverse, encompassing numerous sectors in the Chinese economy. However, its top five holdings play a significant role in its performance. Top holdings include.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) : Alibaba, accounting for 7.90% of the fund's total assets, is a leading global online and mobile commerce company that provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business sales services via web portals.

BABA : Alibaba, accounting for 7.90% of the fund's total assets, is a leading global online and mobile commerce company that provides consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business sales services via web portals. Yum China Holdings, Inc. ( YUMC ) : Yum China, forming 7.31% of the fund, is the exclusive licensee of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell in mainland China. It also owns the Little Sheep and East Dawning restaurant brands.

YUMC : Yum China, forming 7.31% of the fund, is the exclusive licensee of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell in mainland China. It also owns the Little Sheep and East Dawning restaurant brands. Baidu, Inc. ( BIDU ) : Baidu, contributing 7.23% to the fund, is a leading Chinese multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services and products and artificial intelligence.

BIDU : Baidu, contributing 7.23% to the fund, is a leading Chinese multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services and products and artificial intelligence. NetEase, Inc. ( NTES ) : NetEase, making up 6.22% of the fund, is a leading Chinese Internet technology company that provides online services centered on content, community, communication, and commerce.

NTES : NetEase, making up 6.22% of the fund, is a leading Chinese Internet technology company that provides online services centered on content, community, communication, and commerce. JD.com, Inc. (JD): JD.com, accounting for 4.73% of the fund, is a leading Chinese e-commerce company that also ventures into AI, drones, and other high-tech innovations.

Exploring the Sector Composition

The sector composition of the PGJ ETF is primarily focused on Consumer Discretionary, accounting for 51.47% of the fund's assets. Communication Services follow with a 26.48% weight. The fund also has exposure to other sectors such as Industrials, Information Technology, Real Estate, Financials, Health Care, and Consumer Staples.

invesco.com

Comparing PGJ with Peers

When compared with similar ETFs in the market, like the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), PGJ's performance is a mixed bag. When we look at the price ratio of PGJ relative to FXI, we can see that PGJ outperformed up until early 2021, then FXI starting performing quite a bit better on a relative basis. FXI has considerably less sector exposure to Consumer Discretionary stocks (33.95%) which likely explains the performance differential given weak consumer demand in China post-Covid reopening.

StockCharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in PGJ

As with any investment, the PGJ ETF presents both opportunities and risks.

Pros

Exposure to the Growing Chinese Economy: With its broad exposure to Chinese companies, the PGJ ETF offers a unique opportunity to participate in the growth of the world's second-largest economy. Diversification: The fund offers a diversified exposure to various sectors in the Chinese economy, reducing the risk associated with investing in a single sector or company. Potential for High Returns: Given China's rapid economic development and the growth potential of its companies, the PGJ ETF could offer high returns.

Cons

Geopolitical Risks: The ongoing U.S.-China tensions and the inherent risks of investing in China, including regulatory and policy risks, pose significant challenges. High Expense Ratio: The fund's high expense ratio (0.70%) compared to its peers can eat into returns over time. Concentration Risk: Despite its diversification, the fund is heavily weighted towards the Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services sectors, leading to concentration risk.

To Invest or Not to Invest?

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF presents a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the rapidly growing Chinese market. However, the fund's performance has been challenged by geopolitical tensions, regulatory uncertainties, and high expense ratios. While the Chinese government's recent measures to support the stock market and stimulate the economy may improve the fund's prospects, investors need to be aware of the inherent risks. The recent recovery in the ETF's performance, coupled with the potential for high returns, may attract risk-tolerant investors. However, for those seeking a more cost-efficient way to gain exposure to the Chinese market, other ETFs may present a more attractive option. This fund largely depends on consumers in China recovering, helping that large sector allocation out.