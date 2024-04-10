I Like That One/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), is a micro-cap stock that is primarily noted for operating the fastest-growing UCaaS (Unified Communications as a service) platform in the North American market. It provides these solutions to enterprises of differing sizes, and currently, the platform supports over four million users across the globe.

What’s To Like

Over the past year, CXDO has proven to be a very rewarding proposition for investors, who seem to have given the green light to new CEO - Jeff Korn’s appointment. Since he took over the top post in mid-March 2023, the stock has surged by 163%, comfortably trouncing the performance of the Nasdaq and other micro-caps. Interestingly, the outperformance has come about even though CXDO’s dividend program was stopped in March last year. This shows that the market appreciates Korn’s capital allocation plans and his intentions to focus on organic growth and the integration of recent acquisitions.

Admittedly, Korn isn't a left-field call by the board, as he has already held senior roles at CXDO for over two decades now, and is incidentally also the longest-serving employee of the company. Nonetheless, it helps that the captain of the ship is someone who has already been in the trenches and is in a position to better understand the challenges, and opportunities present in this highly competitive industry.

It must be noted that competing platforms in this space already have quite significant installed bases with some compelling content and applications for those companies looking to transition to cloud communications, yet, CXDO’s growing clout is something to behold. In Q4 last year, its user count surged sequentially by an impressive 0.5m, hitting 4m by the end of the year, and management implied by the end of FY24 they could grow by another 0.5-1m.

It helps that CXDO is now actively selling its software licenses via a subscription model, rather than the traditional perpetual license model. One would think that clients, particularly in the SMB market, would prefer to shed out low upfront costs and have the flexibility to ramp up utilization (and deal with the associated spike in recurring subscription charges) rather than pay large capital investments. The popularity is also driven by the fact that via CXDO’s software platform, licensees also have the flexibility to incorporate and calibrate their own solutions in line with their own unique objectives.

The increasing recurring revenue texture of CXDO’s sales profile brings a degree of stability to this story, and in recent periods, rather than just press for more M&A and neglect integration, the management team has also done well to leverage talent from their existing acquisitions and facilitate greater revenue production per employee.

Note that last year CXDO’s topline grew at an impressive pace of 42%, but we wouldn’t expect any drastic slowdown despite this high base, as the order backlog has also grown at a rather healthy rate of 36%, and currently stands at nearly $69m, offering comforting visibility over the next few years.

We’re also enthused by the improving cash flow profile of the business (a growing subscription revenue share also helps bring some consistency on the cash flow front, quite unlike a perpetual license model where cash flows can be lumpy). The cash on the books nearly doubled last year and is currently at double-digit levels of around $10.3m. CXDO had benefitted from the sale of its properties, but also do consider that the free cash flow position has convalesced at an impressive pace from negative levels to decade highs of over $3.4m! This improving cash position puts CXDO in a better position to recommence its M&A ambitions and help it build scale.

Currently, CXDO Doesn’t Offer Great Value And May Not Benefit From Rotational Interest

Investors need to note that whilst CXDO’s core market is the SMB (Small and Midsized Businesses) market, efforts are underway to acquire large enterprise accounts, and this is likely to put some pressure on the cost base. Sales cycles here are typically longer, and even if they close deals on this front, note that customer service costs are likely to ramp up, particularly as these are typically multi-location users with large complex networks.

CXDO management has also suggested that after focusing on integrating past acquisitions and focusing on organic growth, from this year onward they will likely again resume M&A , which could test their ability to maintain GAAP profitability due to the spike in intangible costs.

All in all, whilst the topline growth may continue to expand over time, at the operating level, things may not be as impressive. If we take a look at sell-side consensus, we can get a better understanding of what’s in store. After delivering adjusted EBITDA of $5.7m last year, consensus is now pointing to 7.7% EBITDA growth this year, followed by 6.5% growth the following year. In effect, you’re looking at a business that will likely deliver 7% EBITDA growth on average over the next couple of years.

For that degree of EBITDA growth, it feels a bit much to own this business at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 19.52x, particularly as it now represents a 13% premium over the stock’s 5-year average of 17.35x

Investors also need to consider that within the broad micro-cap universe, CXDO may no longer serve as one of the beaten-down candidates that could benefit from some rotational interest. This was not quite the case for much of 2023, where CXDO’s relative strength versus other micro-cap offerings was at record lows. As things stand, the ratio has now mean-reverted and is now trading above its 5-year average.

Closing Thoughts - Technical Commentary

Finally, the developments on CXDO’s weekly chart suggest that investors would be better served waiting on the sidelines, until we see a flattening out of the price action. The chart above highlights the strength that the CXDO stock had seen from late October until mid-February, defending its trendline. This came to an end in the second half of February, when we saw a large-bodied red candle that broke past the trendline and triggered a series of lower-lows (LL) and lower-highs (LH). Note that during this sell-off, we’ve also seen some key insiders cash in on their stake. Until the series of LLs and LHs abate on the weekly chart, we don’t think it would be too wise to enter a new position.