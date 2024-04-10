Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference - (Transcript)

Apr. 10, 2024 3:25 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference Call April 10, 2024 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Samarth Kulkarni - Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Gil Blum - Needham & Company

Gil Blum

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Third Day of the Needham Healthcare Conference. My name is Gil Blum and I am a Senior Biotech Analyst with a focus on immune oncology. I have with me today Sam Kulkarni, CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics. And as a reminder, any viewers who are watching through our conference portal are able to submit questions via the ask a question box below the video feed window.

And with that, Sam, I think we can, you know, have a bit of an introduction, although I feel most people should be familiar with CRISPR.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gil Blum

So from a 50,000 foot view and given, you know, recent historic approval for CASGEVY. How should investors view the upcoming year 2024 regarding CRISPR strategy and drivers?

Samarth Kulkarni

Yeah, thank you, Gil, for having us at this conference. I think from a 50,000 foot level, we feel pleased with how we've grown and developed the company over the last nine years, and we feel we're well positioned for the next nine years of growth. The approval of CASGEVY, it was a historic approval and it proves that these new modalities can move much faster with the convergence of new technologies. The fact that delivery technologies, editing technologies, and our knowledge of genetics are all coming together, show that this can be a secular wave in cell and gene therapies that's going to make this a big part of the market. At CRISPR itself, what we've done is Stage 1 was to focus on sickle cell and thalassemia, get that drug to approval, and now we're pleased to have Vertex

