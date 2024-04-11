3 Strong Buys For The Millionaire Next Door

Jordan Siemens

I'm a fan of gyms.

I can't say I have always been, thanks to that stint in 2020 where I really thought they couldn't last. Not only that, but I certainly stayed away from them for a time, too concerned about catching COVID-19.

But those days are long gone, and I've been faithfully back at my fitness center most weekday mornings… To the point where the girl behind the counter knows me by name.

She even knows the car I drive. And since it's a Porsche, she's made some understandable assumptions.

The other day, when I went in, she greeted me as always. Though this time, our light chitchat resulted in her asking me a question.

"So how does it feel to be a millionaire?"

It's probably not the most professional question to ask a gym client. But you know kids these days.

Still, it put me on the spot and I had to think fast about how to respond. So here's what I came up with:

"Remember to be a billionaire, you must first become a millionaire."

Again, that was off the cuff. But come to think of it a few days later, it really is true.

Moreover, we have to face the facts. And the facts are that inflation has taken its definite toll on wealth measurements in the last few years.

Being a millionaire just doesn't mean the same thing anymore. That's why we need to start thinking bigger and better.

Smarter, too.

Billion-Dollar Meetings (From a Millionaire's Point of View)

Speaking for myself, I've been a millionaire before. I've lost it all, and I've become a millionaire again.

In the process of building myself back up, I've developed a pretty long list of influential contacts. This includes CEOs of national and international companies… enormously influential big-name business leaders.

This means I know many millionaires, some with hundreds more millions to their names. And even a few billionaires to boot.

In fact, I just met with one this past week, and I am meeting another in a few days.

Out of respect for them and the business deals we're discussing, I won't say exactly who they are. But I'm not above teasing a few details.

One of these gents, who used to own a prominent NFL team, helps to run his family's real estate business. And today, he's associated with a pretty big real estate firm.

They say it isn't always what you know, but who you know. Though, I would argue, it should be a careful balance of the two.

Combining education and experience with the education and experience of those around you almost always leads to good things.

While people can be charitable out of the goodness and kindness of their hearts, it's better not to bank on such altruism. If you have something to offer them, too, it makes the interaction that much more predictable.

And profitable.

Free Advice From Billionaire Businessmen (and Some From a Mere Millionaire, Too)

It is, of course, better to know a billionaire yourself to benefit from their education and expertise. But if you don't know any, it's pretty easy to find at least some of their sayings.

Do a search for something like "lessons learned from billionaires," and you should get plenty of hits.

Take the CNBC article "From Bill Gates to Warren Buffett: 5 Lessons From Billionaires in 2019." It might be several years old by now, but I don't think any of the men mentioned would retract what they said.

Not even Alibaba (BABA) founder Jack Ma, who the article quotes as saying, "I think everybody can be successful if you really try hard enough."

He's since fallen from grace with the Chinese Communist Party, a pretty painful process from everything we've heard. And we know he lost billions of dollars in the process. Yet, a Business Insider article last month reported him still moving and shaking with a net worth of $30.6 billion.

So, I think it's still safe to call him a success story, especially considering how he started Alibaba "with no skills or money," according to that CNBC piece.

Oprah Winfrey, meanwhile, told a Colorado College graduating class once that "your life isn't some big break." Instead, it's about taking "one big life-transforming step at a time."

Personally, I couldn't agree more.

Most of your major life steps - the ones that end up really counting - probably aren't going to seem so big at the time. Like including select real estate investment trusts ("REITs") in your portfolio.

So, you put some money into them? It might feel like a personal sacrifice at the time, but nothing monumental.

Yet, even small investments can turn out to be enormously effective. They've made me a millionaire so far.

And I'm excited to see where they take me from here.

Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Camden Property is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment communities across the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas, and specializes in the acquisition, construction, and management of apartment communities with a strong focus on properties located in the Sunbelt region of the country.

CPT has a market cap of approximately $11.1 billion and a portfolio consisting of 172 operating communities containing almost 60,000 apartment homes. Additionally, the company has four communities in development, collectively expected to add roughly 1,200 apartment homes.

The apartment REIT's properties are located in 15 major markets across the U.S. Its largest market is Washington, D.C. - which made up 12.8% of its 4Q-23 net operating income (NOI) - followed by Houston and Phoenix, which made up 12.7% and 8.8% respectively.

The company aims to achieve sustainable growth through multiple real estate investment cycles by diversifying across different markets, asset classes, and property types.

By asset class, 62% of CPT's portfolio is considered Class B properties, while the remaining 38% is considered Class A properties. And by submarket, 58% of its properties are located in suburban areas while 42% are located in urban areas.

By property type, most of CPT's portfolio consists of low-rise apartments at 59%, followed by mid-rise at 28%, and high-rise and mixed at 9% and 4% respectively.

As of the company's most recent update, its portfolio has an average age of 15 years, an average monthly rental rate of $1,994.00 per apartment unit, and an average occupancy rate of 95%.

CPT - IR

The company has an attractive resident profile with a median age of 31 years and an average number of occupants of 1.7. For new move-ins during the fourth quarter of 2023, the company reported an average household income of roughly $122,000 and an average rent-to-income ratio of 19%.

CPT - IR

To support its well-balanced portfolio, the company has an investment-grade balance sheet with an A- credit rating from S&P Global. It also has a long-term debt to capital ratio of 40.28%, a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.83x, and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 6.77x, indicating the company's conservative capital structure and ability to service its debt obligations.

The company's debt is 90.7% unsecured, 84.8% fixed rate, and has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% with a weighted average term to maturity of 6.7 years. Additionally, CPT has $1.2 billion of liquidity available under its credit facility and $78.0 million of cash on hand.

CPT - IR

Since 2014, the company has had positive adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, per share growth in each year except for 2017 and 2020, when AFFO per share fell by -4%. Analysts expect AFFO per share to fall by -2% in 2024, but then increase by 3% in 2025 and then by 6% in 2026. In total, the company has had a blended average AFFO growth rate of 4.96% per year over the last decade.

FAST Graphs - compiled by iREIT©

We see a similar trend in the company's dividend history over the past 10 years. Since 2014, the company has increased its dividend each year except for in 2017 and 2021. In 2017 and 2021 the dividend was not cut, but it was not increased either. I removed the special dividend of $4.25 per share paid in 2016 to normalize the trend line. In total, the company has an annual average dividend growth rate of 4.38% since 2014.

FAST Graphs - compiled by iREIT©

CPT pays a 4.26% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 67.34%. The stock is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 16.35x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 21.43x.

We rate Camden Property Trust a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)

Rexford is an industrial REIT that focuses on the acquisition, management, and value-add redevelopment of industrial properties located throughout Southern California ("SoCal") infill markets.

The company has a market cap of approximately $10.6 billion and a 45.9 million SF portfolio made up of 374 properties that are leased to approximately 1,600 tenants and primarily consisting of warehouses, distribution centers, light manufacturing, and flex spaces.

A critical part of the company's investment strategy is its sole focus on the SoCal infill market. REXR's entire portfolio is located in SoCal infill market, which is one of the most densely populated and supply constrained regions in the United States.

Due to natural barriers surrounding the region, there is a scarcity of developable land. However, at the same time, SoCal has vast demand with a population of ~24.0 million and over 600,000 companies doing business in the region.

This favorable supply & demand environment supports the company's internal growth through low vacancy rates and high rental growth.

At the end of 2023, the company reported a same property portfolio occupancy rate of 97.5% and releasing spreads of 77.5% on a GAAP basis and 58.7% on a cash basis.

REXR - IR

REXR has been a growth machine since 2016, averaging an annual AFFO growth rate of 13.86% over this time period. Like all REITs, Rexford can deliver growth externally from new acquisitions, or internally through improved occupancy and rental rates.

In addition to its impressive occupancy and releasing spreads, the company achieves internal growth through value-add asset management.

Its strategies include re-tenanting to achieve higher rents, proactively renewing existing tenants, and redeveloping or repositioning industrial properties by modernizing and increasing functionality to increase property cash flow and occupancy.

As previously mentioned, the company has delivered an average AFFO growth rate of 13.86% since 2016, and analysts expect AFFO per share growth of:

+11% in 2024

+18% in 2025

+14% in 2026.

Since 2016, the company has had positive AFFO per share growth in each year except for 2019, when AFFO fell by -2%.

FAST Graphs - compiled by iREIT©

Since 2016, the company has increased its dividend each year and delivered an average dividend growth rate of 14.87% over this time period. And since the pandemic in 2020, REXR has increased its dividend by 11.63% in 2021, by 31.25% in 2022, and by 20.63% last year.

FAST Graphs - compiled by iREIT©

The company has also maintained a conservative balance sheet and is investment-grade rated with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P Global. It has excellent debt metrics such as a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6x, an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 8.25x, and a long-term debt to capital ratio of 23.47%.

The industrial REIT's debt has a weighted average interest rate of 3.6% with a weighted average term to maturity of roughly 5 years. At the end of 2023, the company reported total liquidity of approximately $1.2 billion.

REXR - IR

Rexford has delivered impressive operating and financial performance since its formation in 2013. The company's portfolio has grown from 5.5 million SF at its IPO to approximately 46.1 million SF in 2024, representing an average annual portfolio growth rate of 24% since 2013.

We believe that Rexford has a bright outlook as it continues to benefit from the robust fundamentals of the SoCal industrial market and execute its value-add strategy. The stock pays a 3.44% dividend yield that is covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 88.50% and trades at a P/AFFO of 24.54x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 38.05x.

We rate Rexford Industrial Realty a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)

SBA Communications is a cell tower REIT that owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, such as cell towers, distributed antenna systems, and small cells which the company collectively refers to as "towers" or "sites."

The company's main operations are in the United States, but the company also owns and operates communication sites in South America, Central America, Canada, Tanzania, South Africa, and the Philippines.

The company operates through 2 lines of business, including its site leasing business, and its site development business. Its primary business is its site leasing operation, which made up almost 98% of its total segment operating profit during 2023.

The company has 17,487 shared communication sites in the United States and its territories. At the end of 2023, the company reported that 73.4% of its total site leasing revenue is derived from its domestic communication sites.

In addition to its domestic site leasing, SBAC operates across 14 international markets and owns 22,131 international communication sites.

In total, the company owns 39,618 shared wireless communications sites in the U.S. and abroad.

SBAC - IR

The company leases space on its shared communications infrastructure to leading wireless service providers such as Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and T-Mobile (TMUS) who use the towers to transmit voice and data signals.

SBAC has high tenant concentration and received almost 70% of its 2023 revenue from T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. Its largest customer is T-Mobile, which made up 32.5% of the company's 2023 revenue, followed by AT&T and Verizon, which made up 19.5% and 14.6%, respectively.

SBAC - IR

The company is junk rated by S&P Global with a BB+ credit rating. It has solid debt metrics, including a leverage ratio (net debt / adj EBITDA) of 6.3x and an interest coverage ratio of 5.2x. The company has maintained a balanced coverage ratio, with the metric ranging from 4.9x to 5.3x since 2022. However, the company's 2023 leverage ratio is a material improvement over the same metric in 2019, when it was reported at 7.1x.

SBAC - IR

The company converted to a REIT in 2016 and initiated a cash dividend in 2019. Since 2019 the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 7.84%. SBAC generated positive AFFO per share growth in each year since its conversion, and analysts expect AFFO per share to increase by 2% in 2024, and then by 1% and 3% in the years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs - compiled by iREIT©

Since 2019, the company has had an average dividend growth rate of 54.55%; however, this number is inflated by the 151.35% dividend increase in 2020. When removing the dividend growth rate from 2020, the company still has an average dividend growth rate of 18.60%, which is impressive to say the least.

FAST Graphs - compiled by iREIT©

SBA Communications is well-positioned to take advantage of the increasing demand for wireless connectivity. There are multiple drivers of growth, including the proliferation of wireless devices and the adoption of 5G. We believe there is a compelling investment opportunity for investors looking to add exposure to the wireless communications infrastructure sector.

Currently, the stock pays a 1.84% dividend yield that is secure with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 25.99% and trades at a P/AFFO of 16.18x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 25.61x.

We rate SBA Communications a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Conclusion…

In conclusion, most millionaires don't become millionaires by winning the lottery or even through "mommy and daddy's" money. They make it by saving more than they spend, and spending on wise purchases.

Have you ever heard of the book The Millionaire Next Door? You probably have if you've followed me for more than a few months. I write about it often enough because it's worth quoting.

But in case you've missed them, here's how it is accurately described on Amazon:

Why aren't I as wealthy as I should be?'" Many people ask this question of themselves all the time. Often, they are hardworking, well-educated middle- to- high-income people. Why then are so few affluent? Wealth in America is more often the result of hard work, diligent savings, and living below your means than it is about inheritance, advanced degrees, and even intelligence. The Millionaire Next Door identifies seven common traits that show up again and again among those who have accumulated wealth…"

When you choose your investments wisely - as in spending your non-essential cash on smart stocks and other assets instead of Gucci bags and unnecessarily new golf clubs - your money supply doesn't shrink.

It grows.

And if you keep doing that consistently over time… perhaps with REITs like the ones in this article… then you could become a millionaire.

Which will put you in a much better position to become a billionaire from there.