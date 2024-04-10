Arctic-Images

There's plenty of value to be had in industries that get durable and recurring income streams, as that can translate into portfolio stability and dividends in both good times and bad.

That's why I'm fine with tuning out the noise and don't get FOMO from not participating in the Al-driven tech rally. I'd rather sleep well at night knowing that I don't need to worry about when to take chips off the table, and am content with getting reliable income streams from toll road-like businesses.

This brings me to the midstream energy giant, ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), which I last covered in July of last year with a 'Buy' rating, noting its attractive 6% yield and greenfield opportunities ahead.

The stock has done well for investors since then, rising by 19% in price and giving investors a 24% total return, well, surpassing the tech-led 14% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I revisit the stock including recent operating metrics and discuss whether if OKE remains a 'Buy' at present, so let's get started!

Why OKE?

ONEOK is an S&P 500 company and is a midstream giant, with competitively-located assets across the U.S. mid-continent region. It has a 50,000-mile network of NGL (natural gas liquids), refined products, natural gas and crude oil pipelines.

The aforementioned assets include the integration of the Magellan Midstream acquisition, which brought in 12,000 miles of refined products/crude oil pipelines, 54 refined product terminals, and 105 million barrels of storage. Like the rest of OKE's business, this acquisition carries 'toll-road' like attributes, as its 85% fee-based with access to nearly 50% of U.S. refining capacity.

Natural gas liquids, which is a value-add commodity, is OKE's biggest segment, representing 40% of its earnings, followed by refined products & crude (28%), gathering & processing (22%), and natural gas pipes (10%). The majority (86%) of OKE's NGL business is fee-based, resulting in steady contracted cash flows. This business has grown every year since 2019 and, as shown below, NGLs are expected to reach a 90% fee-based rate this year.

Meanwhile, OKE continued to see double-digit volume growth in NGL and natural gas volumes, as it had in Q1'23 when I last visited the stock. This is reflected by record-breaking volume with 20% and 17% YoY growth in NGL raw feed throughput volumes through the Rocky Mountain and Gulf Coast/Permian regions, respectively, as well as 17% increase in natural gas volumes during Q4'23. This is more or less on par with the double-digit growth that OKE saw for the full-year 2023, as shown below.

These factors contributed to a robust 15% YoY adjusted EBITDA growth for OKE to $5.2 billion, when excluding for unique-to-2023 benefits from the Medford settlement and Magellan Midstream acquisition.

Looking ahead, in 2024, management expects to see higher margins in the NGL segment as well as its refined products and crude oil segment, driven by a tariff increase of 11.5% that was implemented in July of last year. Moreover, higher producer activity in the Rocky Mountain region is expected to drive a 7% increase in natural gas volumes this year.

This could be driven by improved production efficiencies, as reflected by OKE's Williston Basin processed volumes rising by over 3x with 40% fewer well connects in the 2014-2023 timeframe. As shown below, rising gas-to-oil ratios over the past decade present greater gas capture opportunities in 2024.

For 2024, management expects to see a material 17% adjusted EBITDA growth from $5.2 billion to $6.1 billion on its comparable assets (excluding a full-year's contribution from the Magellan's acquisition because they were acquired in Q3 of 2023).

Compared to other midstream companies, OKE management's strategy appears to be one of defense, as it targets utilizing 75% to 85% of its forward cash flow from operations in the form of dividends and share repurchases. I view this as being a sound strategy, considering that OKE has enough on its plate with regards to absorbing the material acquisition of Magellan Midstream last year.

I also like the fact that OKE took the opportunity to pay down its debt last year, by extinguishing $1.3 billion on long-term debt in Q4'23 alone. This brings its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.5x, putting it well below the 4.5x level that I consider to be safe for energy midstream companies.

This puts OKE's leverage ratio in between that of peer Enterprise Products Partners' (EPD) leverage ratio of around 3x and Kinder Morgan's (KMI) leverage ratio of 3.9x. OKE also has no borrowings under its $2.5 billion credit facility and $355 million in cash on hand.

This lends support to the 5% dividend yield, which remains well-covered by a 69% payout ratio. OKE has a 5-year dividend CAGR of 3% and targets 3- 4% dividend growth this year, giving it flexibility to do share buybacks another way to return capital to shareholders.

Risks to OKE include the potential for electric vehicles to disrupt the refined products segment. Considering the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption and rising popularity of hybrid vehicles, it appears that refined products and thereby OKE's pipelines and storage terminals will be needed for decades to come. Other risks include macroeconomic factors that may disrupt demand, as well as the potential for safety hazards that may result in disruption of OKE's services.

Considering all the above, I continue to see value in OKE despite its higher price and valuation since the last time I visited it. At the current price of $79.87, OKE carries a 5% yield and a Price-to-Cash Flow of 10.5. As shown below, puts OKE's valuation in the middle of its 3-year range, between 7x and 13x.

Plus, while OKE's P/CF of 10.5 is pricier than that of natural gas-focused peers Kinder Morgan, Williams Companies (WMB), Enterprise Products Partners, and MPLX LP (MPLX), I believe it's deserving of a higher valuation due to higher fee-related income compared to peers like Kinder Morgan and higher EBITDA growth. Plus, the Magellan acquisition came with a double-digit tariff increase, and added to its moat-worthy presence in the U.S. mid-continent, where electric vehicle adoption lags behind coastal regions. As such, I believe a P/CF target for OKE in the 11-13x range is reasonable.

Investor Takeaway

All in all, OKE has shown strong performance and growth over the last 12 months, driven by its diverse business segments and steady contracted cash flows. Management's strategy of utilizing a majority of its cash flow for dividends and share repurchases shows a focus on shareholder returns after substantial growth in the asset base post the Magellan acquisition. While OKE is no longer cheap at the current price, I continue to see value in the enterprise, supported by robust underlying growth and its highly contracted cash flows. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.