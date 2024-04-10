Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Savaria - The Only Way Is Up

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
392 Followers

Summary

  • Savaria Corporation is a relatively unknown company in the mobility solutions industry, catering to the physically challenged.
  • The company has experienced rapid growth in revenue and EBITDA over the past five years, but net income has declined.
  • Management has invested in transforming the business performance, hiring new executives and setting ambitious targets for 2025.
  • Demographic tailwinds and a transformational management provide a strong case for both revenue and margin expansion.
Stair Lift In A Modern Home

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Savaria Corporation (OTCPK:SISXF), is a relatively unknown company in the fast growing, if not sexy, business of mobility solutions for the physically challenged. Their product mix includes both in home and vehicular mobility aids. With an aging and increasingly obese population, demand for these

This article was written by

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
392 Followers
The author has an honours degree in economics and politics with a focus on economic development. With 36 years of experience in executive management he has extensive knowledge of insurance/reinsurance, Global and Asia Pacific markets, climate change and ESG. He invests in his personal capacity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SIS:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author is not an investment advisor and offers no advice or recommendations. He shares his analysis solely for the interest of readers. Always undertake due diligence and take professional advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SIS:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SIS:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SISXF
--
SIS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News