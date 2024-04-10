Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Raytheon: Tailwinds From A Defense Boom Will Converge Nicely With Economic Strength

Apr. 10, 2024 7:08 PM ETRTX Corporation (RTX) Stock
Christopher Robb
Summary

  • Maintaining a strong core of long-term equity holdings with generous capital return policies is one of the surest ways to achieve alpha, Raytheon (RTX) is a great stock for this.
  • Raytheon Technologies has maintained an admirable capital return policy through size, diversification, and cost-cutting.
  • Raytheon's unique product mix, including the PATRIOT missile system and NASAMs, has played a crucial role in Ukraine's defense against Russia.
  • The desirability of Raytheon's products on both the defense and commercial side of the business will converge nicely given the geopolitical threat environment and persistent economic strength.
PAC-3 Patriot missile defense system ready to launch

petesphotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

About six months ago, Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was in Wall Street's proverbial doghouse because of an engine issue requiring major fixes, major financial hits, and a major inconvenience to its customers. At the time, I pointed out that finding out about the issue

This article was written by

I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

