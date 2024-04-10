pixhook/E+ via Getty Images

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) is one of the largest producers of avocados, tomatoes, as well as many other produce items and fresh foods like guacamole, salsas and more. This company is based in California and was founded in 1924. It sells to food distributors, grocery stores, club stores, and wholesalers all over the world, with multiple packing and processing centers in the United States and Mexico.

This stock traded for over $100 per share in 2018 and 2019, but it has since fallen back to levels it traded at in 2013. I have been keeping track of this stock for a couple of years and I see a number of positives that could eventually lead to a turnaround in the share price. Let's take a closer look:

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this stock has dropped to around $21 per share in December (presumably on tax-loss selling), but more recently it has been bouncing around within a trading range of between $25 to $31 per share. In the past few days, this stock has dropped to the $25 level, which is one reason why I am taking a closer look and buying a little now. The 50-day moving average is $27.79 and the 200 day moving average is $28.58, so the stock has dropped below these key support levels. This stock is volatile and can make big moves for seemingly no reason, but this is common with small cap stocks.

Recent Financial Results

On March 11, 2024, Calavo reported revenues of $127.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. This represents a 3.9% decrease from the (first quarter) prior year. The company posted a net loss from continuing operations of $2.6 million or $0.15 per diluted share. The company also said it is working towards completing the sale of its fresh cut business and expects that deal to close in the second quarter. The company also said that an investigation into "certain matters and potential issues" under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act is ongoing and the company continues to cooperate fully with the SEC and the Department of Justice.

The positive news I take away from this quarterly report is that the fresh cut business transaction could be completed in Q2. The closing of this deal could bolster the balance sheet and I think it could help management focus more on core operations. The company also expects the sale of this business, along with other cost-cutting measures to result in annual savings of about $20 million. Plus, it expects a $10 million reduction (annually) in depreciation and amortization expenses, from this divestiture. That is a total of $30 million per year in expected cost savings and this is very significant, especially for a company with only about 17.8 million shares outstanding. In addition to Q1 results, management provided positive commentary regarding guidance for the rest of the year by stating:

“Our first quarter results were affected by temporary market dynamics within our avocado business, particularly for smaller sized fruit, and we are pleased to report that conditions have improved in February and March,” said Lee Cole, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers, Inc. “We expect a solid rebound in earnings in the second quarter and fiscal 2024 owing to improved avocado margins, improved tomato performance and the ramp up of the California avocado season. We expect another successful California avocado season for Calavo in fiscal 2024.”

Earnings Estimates And The Balance Sheet

Analysts expect Calavo to earn $1.05 per share in 2024, on revenues of $587.45 million. For 2025, estimates jump to $1.55 per share in earnings, with revenues coming in at $621.75 million. In 2026, estimates are at $1.81 per share, on revenues of $628.5 million.

As for the balance sheet, Calavo has about $71 million in debt and around $5.66 million in cash. Calavo pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.40 annually which provides a yield of nearly 1.6%.

Short-Squeeze Potential

According to Shortsqueeze.com, there are roughly 1,050,000 shares currently short. This represents nearly 6 days of trading volume, and about 6.27% of the float. This shows many shorts are betting on further downside, although the shorts could also create a short-covering rally in the stock at some point.

Insider Buys And Ownership

In 2023, there were multiple inside buys of this stock, the most notable of which was done by Lee Cole, the CEO. He made a series of stock purchases between March and July 2023, that totaled a few million dollars' worth of stock. The prices paid were typically in the $23 to $30 range. These purchases are notable for a number of reasons. First of all, the millions of dollars of stock purchased is a notable amount. But, what is also notable is that this CEO appears to potentially be a shrewd buyer and seller of this stock. That's because in 2018, 2019, and 2020, he sold many millions of dollars worth of Calavo shares at prices that ranged from about $80 per share to around $100 per share.

Lee Cole had been at this company for 39 years prior to his retirement in January 2020, and served as Chairman of the Board for 28 years. It was during his tenure that Calavo shares were trading like a growth stock and reached a premium valuation of more than $100. I take it as great news that he returned on March 13, 2023, to serve as President and CEO and he plans to serve for three years in this capacity. It has been about one year since he returned and the stock is still stuck at low levels, but turnarounds take time and he still has around two years left to create shareholder value and value for himself, in the very large amount of stock purchased when he returned to the company.

Upside Catalysts

I see a number of potential upside catalysts, which includes the sale of the fresh cut business and the implementation of significant expense reductions. Also, since management guided for better financial results as 2024 progresses, this could be an upside catalyst. The ongoing investigations must be weighing down this stock to some degree, so (as long as there are no huge surprises), the resolution of these matters could become an upside catalyst. Quite a number of companies have run afoul of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and it typically results in a fine and a return to business as usual, albeit hopefully without any further violations.

Potential Downside Risks

If management fails to deliver on cost-cutting and on delivering improved financial results, shareholders could get impatient and shorts could continue to punish the stock. Weather and supply chain issues can severely impact the fresh produce business, so that is another consideration. The ongoing investigation is another potential downside risk to consider because it could lead to other findings that are negative in some way, or a larger than expected issue and subsequent fines.

In Summary

I can see why the stock has not gone anywhere for the past year or so, even as the stock market has been rising. This company has a number of challenges it needs to resolve, but the CEO seems to be making the right moves with the divestiture and cost reductions. Plus, he is heavily incentivized to get this stock moving higher as he did in the past, not only for financial gain, but probably also as a personal challenge. I have bought a small "starter" position in this stock and will likely add more shares on further pullbacks.

