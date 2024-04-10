Enes Evren/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I think Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is a quality company with a social media platform focused on a nuanced target market of creatives, women, and youths primarily. As such, it commands a unique position in the market for advertisers and could achieve excellent growth in the next decade. However, beyond this, I wonder how scalable the platform is, and while I think the stock may be undervalued for now, I am not sure I consider Pinterest a lifelong holding.

A Niche Advertising Platform

Pinterest is one of the most popular platforms for discovering images, and its user base largely consists of younger demographics. 76% of its global users are female, but the number of male users is growing. The platform's popularity spans various age groups, but it's most pronounced among individuals aged 25 to 34, then followed by those aged 18 to 24. Gen Z makes up 42% of Pinterest's monthly active users. Understanding the core demographics is vital for comprehending why certain marketers target the platform for advertising. For example, it is particularly popular for shopping advertising.

Pinterest's daily active users are now nearly 500 million. Compare this to Instagram, which has over 2.4 billion daily active users in 2024, and we can see how Pinterest commands a smaller but niche appeal, particularly important for women, those involved in creative industries, and younger people interested in exploring a creative visual hobby. This differs from Instagram quite a bit, where the focus is less on image quality and more on brand growth, profile cultivation and business leads. While these elements are still important on Pinterest, they are less pronounced, and I believe Pinterest offers a differentiating factor of being the image-based social media platform that focuses on image quality and aesthetic power. Therefore, it is particularly grabbing for creative professionals who want a higher caliber of content to discover.

Pinterest's revenue per user for 2023 rose to $2, and this is a lot weaker than Instagram's expected revenue per user of around $43 and Facebook's of around $36 in 2024, according to a report cited by Oberlo.

I believe this reiterates my point that Pinterest is not positioned as a mass-scale company. Therefore, it will not be able to command the same level of revenue per user and associated profitability as Meta over the long term because its target market is simply too narrow, and these interfaces gain self-reinforcing value for advertisers the higher their reach becomes, which allows the platforms to increase prices for advertising accordingly.

The company's focus at the moment is on enhancing its advertising capabilities, and it has much to offer here, in my opinion. Consider that its under-monetized international markets, which contribute 80% of its user base, only contribute 20% of its revenue. It has begun a new advertising deal with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), which is now its second third-party advertising partner, following a previous agreement with Amazon (AMZN). Through these partnerships, Pinterest can offer its advertisers more exposure across the web, tapping into the extensive user bases at Amazon and Google while remaining true to the marketing quality that is native to the Pinterest platform.

Pinterest's Long-Term Potential

I think Pinterest has a particularly strong long-term appeal as it can continue to cultivate its brand and solidify itself as a place for high-quality content for marketers to position products and services amongst. This is quite unique in that while Instagram, Facebook and Google offer similar models of targeted advertising, none of them offer the aesthetic and culture-rich approach that Pinterest has, specifically as it caters to audiences of women, the youth, and a growing section of men who are interested in creative aesthetics.

The company also has the ability to further hone in on targeted ads through AI assistance, in that it may be able to create a service where ads are highly tailored to specific Pinterest boards, targeting likely purchases based on data analysis and trends. These predictive positionings for ads could be massively beneficial to fashion brands advertising to people and can offer clothing alongside a specific aesthetic on particular boards. The company has already been doing this, but the room for enhancing it is large as AI and machine learning become more powerful.

Peer-Analysis

I believe Pinterest can be compared to the following peers, but it must be mentioned they are of differing market caps because the competitive profile for Pinterest is relatively slim otherwise. I have chosen the following companies because I believe they are the most significant social media and online advertising competitors and, as such, offer the best analysis of opportunity cost for investment. I have placed the relevant metrics for comparison in a table for ease of examination:

Pinterest Alphabet Meta (META) Snapchat (SNAP) Baidu (BIDU) Equity-to-Asset 0.86 0.7 0.67 0.3 0.6 Net Margin -1.17% 24.01% 28.98% -28.71% 15.09% 5Y Avg. Diluted EPS Growth Rate ('FWD') 76.03% 21.05% 14.46% NM 4.61% 3Y Future Normalized EPS CAGR Estimate 174.57% 26.37% 28.89% 5.78% 30.25% P/E non-GAAP Ratio ('FWD') 25.41 22.46 26.4 61.55 9.68 IPO 2019 2004 2012 2017 2005 Market Cap $23.28B $1.9T $1.34T $18.16B $37.34B 10Y Price Return 40.49% since 2019 467.17% 800.97% -59.39% -28.88% Click to enlarge

Pinterest has not been profitable sustainably, but this is expected to change in the near future, so now may be a compelling time to buy in. Consider the following analyst estimates for normalized EPS, which show a strong upward trend that should also be reflected in GAAP measures.

I believe its profitability should be supported by its investment in AI and machine learning technologies to automate content moderation and improve ad targeting. These reduced operational costs should be significant in helping the firm to reach and maintain long-term profitability. Additionally, Pinterest has been strengthening its e-commerce capabilities through partnerships and acquisitions to capture a portion of the online shopping market. This will make the firm a more viable long-term revenue and profit generator than otherwise.

We must also observe just how strong Pinterest's balance sheet is, the strongest of all five peers, with 86% of its assets proportioned by equity. But Pinterest also has a cash-to-debt ratio of 12.79, when debt includes short-term and long-term lease obligations. This is incredibly strong when compared to Meta's cash-to-debt of 1.76 and Alphabet's of 3.89. But at this time, due to the lack of sustained profitability for Pinterest, its return on invested capital is poor, at -38.84%. In time, this is likely to improve. On further examination, the cash flow statement shows the company also repurchases common stock often, with a notable $835 million repurchase as of the last report. While I believe this is good for shareholder interests, and the balance sheet does support such action, perhaps the company could hold off on this and more heavily invest in operational efficiency and restructure as is necessary to drive said sustained profitability. By doing so, I believe the stock would perform much better over the long term. That being said, the firm has been impressively growing its free cash flow, so its profitability is just a matter of time:

I believe Pinterest's investment case is arguably quite strong at the moment, especially with consensus estimates indicating such strong growth. I consider the massive bubble that Pinterest stock went through in terms of price during COVID-19 very akin to Snapchat's price performance over the period. I think the market has more reasonably priced both companies following this speculative phase, but notably, the total price returns of both of them are worse than Meta and Alphabet over 10 years, with Snapchat showing price depreciation.

My own perspective is that Pinterest's operations are nothing spectacular, but they do offer a niche, which could be worth allocating to at a small position in portfolios. However, I am always wary of investing in companies that do not have any particular moat of real weight. Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and all of Meta's workings have large cultural power and dominance. Pinterest's influence is much more nuanced, and as such it runs the risk of fading into obscurity sooner if not managed effectively with targeting done meticulously.

My preference is much more heavily geared towards Alphabet, of which I am a shareholder of the Class A shares. I think that Google is an exceptional business, and those who read my recent article on Gemini and its AI efforts will know I think very favorably about Google's long-term outlook and present valuation, even amid some of its present issues. In my opinion, its advertising base and extensive moat in data aggregation through online search is a durable business advantage that should last indefinitely. The same cannot be said for Pinterest.

Valuation

First, consider these metrics:

Pinterest Alphabet Meta Snapchat Baidu P/E non-GAAP Ratio ('FWD') 25.41 22.46 26.4 61.55 9.68 Price / Sales ('FWD') 6.49 5.54 8.48 3.47 1.86 Click to enlarge

We can see from the above table that Pinterest trades at a very high price-to-sales ratio in comparison to Snapchat, whose P/E ratio is much higher due to its continued lack of profitability at this time. Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings estimates in the next few years than Alphabet, so its multiples being slightly higher makes quite a lot of sense to me. I recently proposed that Alphabet could be undervalued by almost 20% in my recent discounted cash flow analysis of the firm, and my analysis of Pinterest via discounted cash flow comes to a similar conclusion at the time of this writing, as while its stock valuation multiples are higher, its growth rates are also expected to be higher, balancing out to an almost equal value opportunity for Google and Pinterest.

Author's Calculation

I have chosen a 25% annual growth rate for free cash flow over the next decade for Pinterest as it has reliably proven it can achieve higher growth than Google in the near term, and my estimate for Google was 20% free cash flow growth per year for my growth stage. I have used a 4% terminal-stage growth rate, as this is a defensive annual inflation estimate for the US. My 10% discount rate is my low-end annual total expected portfolio return.

Risks

While I do consider Pinterest to be good value at the moment, with quite a compelling position in the social media market through a niche target audience and focus on quality, I believe there are significant long-term risks as it relates to a rise of competition at a time of heightened technological advancement, but also a potential phasing out of popularity based on changing consumer trends that Pinterest may not be able to navigate like some other more agile social media peers.

Additionally, Pinterest may remain popular with creative types, but it is questionable how far it could scale its platform to reach wider target audiences beyond this. As such, the long-term growth opportunity with Pinterest may not be as compelling as some of the other early-stage social media companies like Meta, which offered massive growth due to mass-market appeal.

Conclusion

In summary, Pinterest looks like quite a compelling investment to me, and I have rated it a Buy as such. However, I think investors would be wise to consider this a small holding rather than a large one. I think the company is great, but its operations are a resounding niche, and as such, it does not have the scaling potential to become one of the most successful companies or investments in the world. For those looking for a smaller allocation to a nuanced company focused on quality with admirable partnerships, Pinterest may offer great value at this time.