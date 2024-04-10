Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Limbach Holdings: Margin Expansion Should Drive This Stock Further

Apr. 10, 2024 8:39 PM ETLimbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Stock1 Comment
Research Wise profile picture
Research Wise
39 Followers

Summary

  • LMB is a leading provider of building system solutions in the US, operating under two segments: General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships.
  • The company has seen a shift in revenue towards the Owner Direct Relationships segment, resulting in a decline in overall revenue but an increase in profitability.
  • LMB is focused on expanding its Owner Direct Relationships business and investing in strategic acquisitions to support long-term growth.
  • The stock is currently available at a decent valuation.

Manual Worker Checking

uchar/iStock via Getty Images

The Thesis

Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) saw notable margin growth during the quarter due to its mix-shift strategy. However, the overall topline continues to struggle due to a significant decline in the General Contractor Relationships (GCR) segment's revenue as

This article was written by

Research Wise profile picture
Research Wise
39 Followers
As a finance enthusiast with years of experience in research, I am deeply engaged in studying diverse businesses, especially in the technology, industrial, and conglomerate sectors. I really like companies that have strong foundations and see them doing well in the long run. I enjoy writing about these businesses, telling their stories, strategies, and financial details. I use a mix of looking at their finances and writing to give insights into how well companies might do, helping people understand the market better. This focus on both looking at the numbers and explaining things reflects my dedication to both understanding and explaining the details of the financial world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News