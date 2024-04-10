uchar/iStock via Getty Images

The Thesis

Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) saw notable margin growth during the quarter due to its mix-shift strategy. However, the overall topline continues to struggle due to a significant decline in the General Contractor Relationships (GCR) segment's revenue as a result of a growing focus on increasing Owner Direct Relationships (ODR) share in the company's overall revenue. Margin prospects look good in the coming quarters, however, the topline should remain under pressure in the near term. But the longer term looks good, as the company continues to invest in improving its service capabilities to grow organically, and also focusing on strategic M&As to grow its market share and offerings, which should benefit the company's revenue in the coming years. The company's stock is currently trading at a decent valuation, and while the company's long-term prospects look promising, I would give this stock a BUY rating.

Business Overview

Limbach Holdings is a company that specializes in building system solutions and is also a leading provider of services related to building infrastructure across the United States. The company is engaged in projects that are primarily related to mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions. The company mainly operates under two segments:

General Contractor Relationships (GCR): In this segment, the company provides services in two ways, which include a bidding process and a process, in which, the selection is primarily based on qualifications, project approach, and cost factors.

Owner Direct Relationships (ODR): In this segment, the company works directly with building owners to provide building system solutions. The company’s offering includes critical system Repairs, Maintenance contracts, MEP Infrastructure projects, Program management services, and other building system solution-related services.

Last Quarter Performance

From just 21% four years back in 2019, the company has increased the revenue share of its ODR segment to approximately 51% in FY23 due to margin benefits in this segment. As a result of executing its mixed shift strategy towards ODR, the GCR segment topline declined significantly in high teens which more than offset 22.8% growth in the ODR segment resulting in an overall topline decline of about 0.6% to $142.7 million during the last quarter of 2023. For the full year 2023, however, the revenue was up 3.9% as compared to FY22 reaching $516.4 million.

LMB's historical revenue (Research Wise)

While the mix shift strategy impacted the topline growth, the company’s margin experienced growth as compared to the prior year quarter as the company’s adjusted EBITDA was up by 20bps to 8.8% during the last quarter. This growth was primarily led by higher revenue and expanded gross margin in the ODR segment, which more than offset the negative impact of higher year-on-year SG&A expenses reaching 17.5% as a percentage of sales from 15.2% in Q4 2022. This increase was due to higher payroll and incentive expenses related to accelerating the ODR strategy.

Revenue and Profit share among segments. (Company Presentation)

The benefit from increased margin passed on to the bottom line (EPS) as well, which experienced a growth of approximately 25.7% to $0.44 beating the consensus estimates by $0.04. While the EPS for the full year was up 175% to $1.76 as compared to just $0.64 a year ago.

However, this headwind should not be a major concern, because while the GCR’s revenue is declining, the profitability continues to grow due to the company’s focus on shifting the mix towards a higher margin category.

Outlook

Looking at the company's outlook, there is nothing much going on inside the company as of now, the only thing is that the company is primarily focused on growing its bottom line through margin expansion by cutting down on lower margin projects, which are majorly in the GCR segment. Going forward, the company will continue to focus on growing the revenue share of its ODR segment under its mix-shift strategy, which should put pressure on the company’s topline further in 2024.

The main factor that is driving the margin growth for the company while expanding its ODR business is the direct relationship with the customers in this business. This helps the company collaborate with its team and develop infrastructure solution that in turn helps the company significantly reduce its costs and improve efficiencies. Another benefit from actively engaging with customers is that the company can generate recurring revenue at a relatively higher margin than the lower-margin GCR project, which should drive the bottom-line growth for the company in the coming quarters.

Additionally, these relationships can facilitate access to resources, expertise, and market insights, which could potentially benefit the company in product development and innovation, which should benefit the company’s business in the longer term. However, the GCR revenue should continue to decline further in the coming quarters putting pressure on the overall revenue until the company reaches its target of achieving the ODR segment’s revenue share to be more than 70% by FY 2025.

Revenue share of segment (Company Presentation)

To grow further, the company continued to invest to grow both organically and inorganically. Recently, in 2024, the company invested around $4 million in portable HVAC rental equipment to provide important system solutions to its customers as a part of its strategic investment for service portfolio expansion to grow its market share.

Apart from this, the company also remains focused on growing through strategic acquisitions as it remains a crucial part of the company’s long-term growth. These strategic acquisitions are primarily focused on expanding the company’s geographic footprint and service offerings and capabilities. The company also holds a strong financial position with a cash balance equivalent of $59.8 million by the end of Q4’23, which is significantly higher than its debt, which should support the company in its future strategic acquisitions.

Overall, I am expecting the company’s topline to remain under pressure in 2024 as the company continues to shift its mix towards ODR higher margin solutions. However, I believe, topline weakness is not a major concern for this company as long as it can manage to grow its bottom line and generate positive cashflow, which is important for the company to work on its long-term objective of growth through investment in capabilities enhancement as well as acquisitions. Therefore, I am optimistic about the company's longer-term outlook and believe that the company should be able to continue its margin expansion going forward.

Margin growth with ODR revenue share increase (Company Presentation)

Valuation

In the past year, the LMB's stock is up more than 135% as the company's bottom line performance was strong followed by strong margin growth in the past few quarters. I am using the EV/EBITDA method to value this stock. Currently, the company's stock is trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.84, which when compared to its five-year average, the stocks appears to be at a premium. However, when compared to the sector median, the stock is still at a significant discount of approximately 23%.

LMB's Growth grade (Seeking Alpha)

The company's close peers include companies like Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN), and Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX), and all of these have a market cap under $1 billion. These companies are currently trading at a higher multiple than LMB as we can see in the table below. The EBITDA 3-year CAGR of these companies was also lower as compared to LMB, except for BMWN, which has delivered a 3-year CAGR in double-digits making the company valuation attractive as compared to its peers.

Company forward EV/EBITDA LMB 8.80 GLDD 10.98 BMWN 9.31 NWPX 9.19 Click to enlarge

In my opinion, the strong margin outlook should position the company strongly in the coming quarters versus its peers which have delivered relatively lower EBITDA growth as compared to Limbach holdings and also trading at a relatively expensive valuation. Further, this continued margin growth should result in bottom-line expansion as well leading to an even better valuation in the coming quarters making this stock a good investment at the current levels.

Risk

The company has been successfully benefiting from its margin expansion initiatives, mainly through the execution of its mix shift towards higher margin segment ODR. The company has to face volume losses due to this strategy, as the company focused more on higher margin products, rather than overall volume growth. My thesis is built upon the consideration, that the company's margin will continue to benefit from such initiatives in the coming quarter. However, as the topline is anticipated to remain under pressure in 2024, if the company's profitability also suffers to improve further, or remain flat year over year, the company's valuation should be negatively impacted, considering the EV/EBITDA multiple.

Conclusion

As we discussed above, the company stock is currently at a discount to its sector median. The company topline should continue to be under pressure in the coming quarters. However, the margin outlook looks promising due to the expansion of the ODR segment. In my opinion, while the top line is expected to remain flat next year, the strong margin growth should lead the way for further upside movement in the company's stock price. Considering these factors, I believe, the stock is at a decent valuation at current levels. Hence, I strongly recommend to "BUY" this stock.