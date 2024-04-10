Jasonfang/E+ via Getty Images

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR), otherwise known as PGE, is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to more than 900,000 customers in Oregon.

Around half of Oregon's population and around two-thirds of the state's commercial and industrial activity occurs in the utility's service area.

Although its dividend per share has increased steadily, PGE's latest yearly earnings per share is lower than its previous highs.

In terms of adjusted returns with the exception of 2021, the company had GAAP diluted EPS of $2.72 for 2021, adjusted EPS of $2.74 per diluted share in 2022, and adjusted EPS of $2.38 per diluted share in 2023.

One reason for the lower EPS is higher interest rates. In terms of 2024 earnings sensitivites, for instance, management estimates a 25 basis point increase in interest rates will decrease the full year adjusted EPS by $0.01. So a 5 percentage point increase would be around a $0.2 adjusted EPS headwind as a rough estimate.

While PGE's stock price has underwhelmed in recent years partly due to higher interest rates which has also likely negatively affected the company's valuation, the utility's core health is still strong given growth in its rate base and load growth, particularly in the company's industrial electricity segment.

Data by YCharts

In terms of load growth, PGE had weather adjusted 4% load growth in 2021, weather adjusted 2% load growth in 2022, and 1.4% load growth in 2023. 2021 was stronger than average given the pandemic rebound.

On February 16, 2024, PGE reported full year 2023 results that reflected various headwinds and fairly strong industrial load growth. For the future, management expects growth in the regulated rate base, growth in EPS, and load growth.

2023

For 2023, PGE earned an adjusted EPS per diluted share of $2.38 in 2023, down from $2.74 in 2022 as it faced a few headwinds.

One headwind was increased net interest expense, which rose to $173 million for the year, up from $156 million in 2022.

Another headwind was the dilutive impact of equity draws which reduced GAAP EPS by $0.22 per share in 2023.

In addition, PGE saw 11% fewer cooling degree days and 13% fewer heating degree days in 2023 compared to 2022.

Portland General Electric Investor Presentation

In terms of positives, PGE had 1.4% year over year weather adjusted load growth with weather adjusted residential deliveries down 0.5%, weather adjusted commercial deliveries down 0.2%, and weather adjusted industrial deliveries up 5.9%.

In terms of retail energy deliveries for 2023, PGE's residential segment accounted for 37% of the total, the company's commercial segment accounted for 34%, and the industrial segment accounted for 29%.

While PGE's industrial segment is the smallest, it is nevertheless the fastest growing. In fact, PGE has had a 7.5% compound annual growth rate in industrial load over the last five years as high tech investments and AI expansion have increased semiconductor and data center demand growth.

Faster industrial load growth is good for EPS. In terms of sensitivity, a 1% increase in industrial load growth is expected to increase 2024 full year adjusted EPS by $0.01.

My take is that PGE had a weaker 2023 as a result of higher interest expenses, equity draws, and weather headwinds. Although warmer weather due to global warming could lead to less heating degree days, I think global warming could also lead to more cooling degree days as well in the longer term so the weather headwinds in 2023 might not be permanent.

Outlook

In terms of outlook, PGE management is pretty bullish on the future.

First, for next year, they see record high adjusted earnings of $2.98-$3.18 per diluted share versus 2023's $2.38 and 2022's $2.74.

Second, they see more load growth of 2% to 3% for the year assuming normal temperatures.

Lastly, management expects long term EPS growth of 5% to 7% off 2022 adjusted base year, 5% to 7% long term dividend growth, and long term load growth of 2% through 2027.

Portland General Electric Investor Presentation

In terms of management's outlook, I think the 2024 EPS outlook is reasonable assuming normal weather temperatures given the company's expected capital expenditures and also the likely beginning of a decrease in interest rates.

In terms of capital investment, PGE expects more than $1.3 billion in capital expenditures for 2024 and over $6 billion of capital expenditures through 2028.

In terms of demand, I think there is reason to think that management's outlook on long term 2% load growth through 2027 is conservative given the company had the same long term 2% load growth through 2027 guidance on the earnings conference call for full year 2022.

Given future data center electricity demand is expected to be considerably higher than what was expected last year and, in my view, will likely surprise even more to the upside in the future, I think the actual long term load growth will be meaningfully higher than 2%.

With stronger load growth, I think PGE's EPS and dividend growth could be stronger than 5% to 7% in the long term as well.

Risks

Electricity demand might not be as strong as expected in the near term given weather or economic conditions.

PGE's expenses could be higher than expected.

Regulators might not allow PGE to make as much return as expected on its regulated rate base.

PGE might have to issue more equity than expected for financing.

Valuation

Notwithstanding the March CPI numbers, I think interest rates will begin to decrease this year and normalize in a year or two as higher interest rates take their effect on inflation.

With lower interest rates, PGE might have a higher valuation given its annual dividend might be more attractive to some dividend investors. The company will also likely earn more in EPS with lower interest rates, although by how much will be partly influenced by regulators who might eventually lower the allowed returns on the regulated rate base if interest rates decrease.

Meanwhile, I think PGE's biggest strength, industrial load growth, will grow faster than the 7.5% a year it has averaged over the last 5 years given I think data center electricity demand will surpass estimates by a substantial margin.

I think this because estimates for future data center electricity demand have been increasing. Whereas McKinsey originally estimated that electricity demand from data centers would rise to over 35 GW by 2030 from 21 GW in 2023, for instance, the consulting firm now estimates electricity demand from data centers will reach over 50 GW by 2030.

Electricity demand from data centers can move the needle even for big electric utilities. Whereas Southern Co predicts electricity sales growth of 1% to 2% annually through 2025, the company expects data centers to help its electricity sales grow 6% annually from 2025 to 2028.

As data center electricity demand grows and as the industrial electricity segment accounts for a bigger part of the company's overall business, I think PGE has potential for substantially faster load growth than management's 2% guidance. With the hypothetical substantially faster load growth, I think PGE will expand its regulated rate base more than expected, and as a result, I think the company will earn more than expected.

In terms of estimates, analysts on average expect PGE to earn $3.07 per share for 2024, $3.24 per share for 2025, and $3.40 per share for 2026 according to Seeking Alpha. That gives the company a forward PE ratio of 13.73 for 2024, 13.01 for 2025, and 12.41 for 2026.

Seeking Alpha

When including debt, PGE has a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.20 versus the sector median of 10.57 and its 5 year average of 9.18.

That compares to similarly sized peers such as PNM Resources which has a forward EV/EBITDA of 9.86 and smaller peers such as MGE Energy, which has a forward EV/EBITDA of 13.80.

Given the fairly low forward PE ratio for 2024 and given its forward EV/EBITDA ratio is also lower than the sector median and 5 year average, I think PGE trades for an attractive valuation.

I also think PGE can meet or beat average earnings estimates through 2026 at least when adjusting for weather given I think the industrial load growth will outperform and that strong industrial load growth will increase capital expenditures more than expected.

Nevertheless, given PGE has a 50% equity and 50% debt goal in its capital structure over time, the company doesn't have as much upside as it could.

The equity financing can be a fairly big headwind for EPS growth if PGE needs a lot more capital expenditures than its operating cash flows can cover when also taking account dividend payments and debt maturities and issuances. According to management, the dilutive impact of equity draws was a $0.22 per share headwind to GAAP EPS in 2023, for instance.

As an upside, PGE has pretty good credit ratings with its Senior Secured rating at 'A' from S&P and at 'A1' at Moody's as of February 2024.

Overall, I rate the stock a 'Buy', and I would own it in a diversified portfolio that includes the Magnificent Seven.

In terms of price targets, I think PGE should trade for at least the sector median of 10.57x, so that gets me a price target of $65.80 per share in a year or two.

I would follow earnings reports, interest rates, load growth trends particularly in the company's industrial electricity segment, and rate base decisions.

I think earnings reports can be potential catalysts.