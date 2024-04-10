JulPo

Investment summary

My recommendation for Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) is a buy rating, as I am optimistic about both the near-term and long-term growth outlook. In the near term, there are leading indicators that suggest growth recovery, and as for the long-term driver, mega projects, the backlog remains healthy. Notably, the investments that FERG is making should support margin expansion and growth as well.

Business Overview

FERG is a leading specialty distributor of HVAC and industrial supplies, offering a wide range of products for heating and ventilation, residential construction, etc. for the North American market (100% of revenue). The business is working capital-intensive, as there are many loose parts that FERG has to have in its inventory to meet demand. On average, FERG turns over inventory in ~70 days. A key part of FERG’s growth strategy is conducting M&A, where it has executed 24 acquisitions since 2015, averaging ~3 acquisitions a year. FERG reported its 2Q24 financials on March 5, 2024, where the business saw $6.673 billion in revenue and an adjusted EBIT of $520 million (7.8% margin). From a growth perspective, 2Q24 saw organic growth decline by 3.7%, while the US and Canada saw declines of 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively. Total US growth was 2.2%, with non-residential down 1%, a 300bps deceleration vs. 1Q24 growth of 2%, but this was a much better performance when compared against US residential, which was down 400bps.

FERG

Organic growth should start to look better

Organic growth has been slow for 1H24, but I think FERG will start to see a rise in the coming months as a result of strong bidding activity and the fact that waterworks have picked up. Despite the fact that RMI is now projected to stay weak until 3Q24, management has noticed encouraging signs in new residential, and builders are taking more proactive measures when bidding on subdivisions. These are leading indicators of demand coming back online, and the catalyst to drive a stronger recovery is when the Fed actually cuts rates, removing the doubt in the market that the Fed might not cut rates at all (given how strong the US economy is). With an actual cut in rates, market participants (including builders, etc.) will be more confident to take on more projects as they foresee a lower cost of capital ahead. Moreover, pricing trends are in favor of FERG. While they expect to see low-single-digit pricing in finished goods in 2H24, I see potential for upside as FERG is seeing good pricing in HVAC and water heaters, and resin prices have moved higher.

Bidding activity is healthy across our broadly diversified business mix, including residential, commercial, public works, municipal, meters and metering technology, and wastewater treatment plant, soil stabilization, and urban green infrastructure. We've seen some resin price increases playing through inside the marketplace, and then we've seen some stabilization from a steel pipe perspective. So we feel more confident about that. CEO, Kevin Murphy 2Q24 earnings

Tailwind to support long-term growth

I think the more important aspect for FERG business and stock is that the fundamental long-term outlook remains very attractive, with no major changes at all. Management has noticed strong bidding activity in mega and major capital projects, especially in the data center, onshoring, electric vehicle (EV), chips/battery plant, and mining industries, which bode well for FERG's growth in the long run. In my opinion, FERG is best positioned to capture these growth opportunities because of its scale. My opinion is that project owners would prefer to work with a single vendor rather than a plethora of vendors offering individual solutions, especially considering the complexity of these projects. And in this case, FERG fits the bill because it offers a full-bundle solution that no one else does. The best part is that FERG grows in size as a result of more deals, which improves its bids for future projects—this is called the flywheel effect.

But if I look at what's building behind that industrial environment, the backlog is solid, especially in that major capital projects area. We've talked historically about that mega project trend. CEO, Kevin Murphy If you think about AI and what the data center impact is, those are very good projects for us across multiple customer groups, and we are seeing it play out very similarly to the way in which we are seeing megaprojects play out. And that is across customer group collaboration with the owner, the general contractor to make sure that Ferguson is a valuable partner on the job for the contractor as well as the owner. And so we are bullish on what that looks like in the second half, and that is starting to play in today. CEO, Kevin Murphy, 2Q24 earnings

Investments are improving FERG competitive advantage

Lastly, I want to mention that management is keeping their investment accelerator pedal pressed down, which gives me faith that they can achieve their goal of outperforming the market by 300–400 bps. An investment in the Market Distribution Center [MDC] is a prime example, where warehouse labor productivity has increased, and transportation costs have decreased as a consequence of the automation in the MDCs. Faster growth (i.e., more products to cover a wider range of demand) and better margins (i.e., better inventory management) are the financial impacts on FERG. When compared to FERG's smaller rivals, who lack the resources to make comparable investments, these investments should increase market share and strengthen FERG's moat.

FERG has also been expanding its HVAC capabilities to cover a wider region. This move should yield positive results, especially since the HVAC industry is experiencing rapid expansion thanks to structural tailwinds like new regulations for heat pumps. Specifically, these investments should strengthen FERG's competitive composition, making it better able to bid for contracts in areas where it lacked presence previously, strengthening its market position as the third-largest player in the industry. Having scale is important because, just like I mentioned before, I think bigger contractors like working with larger distributors because it's easier for them to do business, and they can take advantage of rebate programs.

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model FERG using a forward PE approach, and using my assumptions, I believe FERG is worth $254.90. For revenue, my growth assumption is based on my belief that FERG can grow above the market by 400 bps (as management guided during the call) and my expectation that market growth will recover back to GDP-like levels by FY26. Using this growth bridge, I expect FERG growth to be flattish in FY24 (management guided for flat FY24 growth, implying market growth to be ~-4%), 4% in FY25, and 7% in FY26. FERG should expand its net margins given its higher revenue base to cover fixed costs, coupled with its ongoing investments (e.g., the MDC) that drive margin expansion. I assumed these drivers would push FERG net margins to at least the FY22 level of 7.1%. Investing today would also mean investors are entitled to 2H24 and FY25 DPS, totaling ~$4.81 (~2% yield). I also assumed FERG would continue trading at 21x forward PE, as I expect to see growth accelerate ahead. Put together, assuming no share buybacks, I see a 12% upside. However, I must note that FERG has been buying back shares at 3% per year since FY20. If we include another 3% of buybacks, there is 15% upside potential.

We expect to outperform these markets by approximately 300 basis points to 400 basis points. We have a tail from completed acquisitions, which we expect to generate just over $600 million in revenue, and the benefit of one additional sales day landing in the third quarter. CEO, Kevin Murphy, 2Q24 earnings

Risk

FERG growth could be volatile due to the timing of booking projects and converting these bookings to revenue, especially mega projects. This could result in more than expected headline volatility that spooks investors. This could lead to periods where FERG sees weak growth for consecutive quarters, leading to investors believing that FERG is facing growth headwinds. In addition, FERG growth is partially tied to the health of the US housing economy. If overall housing (new and existing) demand goes into a major slump because of a big recession, FERG is going to see further growth slowdowns, thereby impacting growth.

Conclusion

My view for FERG is a buy rating. While organic growth has been slow, positive signs are emerging, and I believe FERG is well-positioned to capitalize on strong bidding activity and a healthy backlog of mega projects. Continuous reinvestments into the business, like MDC, should improve efficiency and margins, further strengthening FERG’s competitive edge. In terms of upside, I see a potential upside of 12-15%.