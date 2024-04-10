Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ferguson: Positive On Both Short- And Long-Term Growth

Apr. 10, 2024 11:04 PM ETFerguson plc (FERG) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
40 Followers

Summary

  • Ferguson is recommended as a buy due to an optimistic growth outlook in the near term and long term, supported by leading indicators and a healthy backlog of mega projects.
  • Organic growth is expected to improve with strong bidding activity and increased demand in waterworks, while pricing trends are favorable.
  • Continuous investments in automation and expansion of HVAC capabilities strengthen Ferguson's competitive advantage and market position.

Technician in uniform repairing heat pump

JulPo

Investment summary

My recommendation for Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) is a buy rating, as I am optimistic about both the near-term and long-term growth outlook. In the near term, there are leading indicators that suggest growth recovery, and as for the long-term driver, mega

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
40 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FERG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FERG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FERG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News