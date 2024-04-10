Katrina Wittkamp/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment action

Based on my current outlook and analysis of Greggs PLC (OTCPK:GGGSF), I recommend a buy rating. I expect GRG to continue its historical trend of meeting or beating consensus growth estimates—~10% growth in FY24/25. This growth would be supported by pricing and successful execution in penetrating the evening daypart meals. However, the one major thing to note is that margins are unlikely to revert back to historical levels given the increased cost structure. Valuation wise, at 8x forward EBITDA, I see a potential for 18% upside.

Basic Information

GRG is a bakery and food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom (100% of revenue). It owns and operates a supply chain, from production through distribution to point of sale [POS], which offers fresh bakery goods, sandwiches, and drinks. The business has been around for a very long time since 1991 and has grown to a business with a revenue base of GBP1.8 billion as of FY23, 18% EBITDA margins, and positive free cash flow of >GBP100 million. A little over a month ago, GRG reported its FY23 results, where it reported FY23 profit before taxes of GBP167.7 million, representing a growth of 13% vs. FY22. This growth was driven by the 145 net store openings, penetration in the evening part meals, delivery, and positive price realization.

Review

I believe GRG should be able to easily meet consensus expectations for ~10% growth in FY24 and FY25. There are a couple of driving factors at play here. Firstly, its pricing should cover 50% of those growth expectations. GRG has shown in recent history that it is able to match cost inflation, and I believe they should be able to continue this even in FY24/25. Based on UK statistics, food inflation continues to be 5% in February 2024 (also in line with management expectations), and if GRG raises prices to cover this inflation, its pricing contribution to FY24 is ~5%.

GRG

Secondly, it is volume growth from the investments in evening meals. For evening part meals, GRG has shown extraordinary execution here, where more than 1,200 sites are now in operations >7 p.m. Traction so far has been very positive, as it is the fastest-growing part of the GRG business. Notably, GRG market share is still very small here, suggesting plenty of room to grow. As of FY23, GRG only has ~1.6% of the share (30% increment from FY22 1.2%). Relatively to GRG’s breakfast share of 19.6%, there is still a long runway ahead for GRG to grow here. Suppose GRG executes as it did in FY23, growing its market share by 30% (from 1.6% to 2.1%); this is a revenue growth contribution of GBP43 million (evening is 8.7% of FY23 company managed sales) of 10%. I think there is a good chance of this happening, as GRG has been focused on product innovation. One good example is pizza, which is increasingly the hero product for evening trading and has been popular to bundle with sweet treats. Moreover, GRG has recently added Uber Eats to its delivery options, which expands the addressable market and improves accessibility. The distinctive aspect to note here is that management noted Uber Eats does not cannabilize the delivery from Just Eat, which means this is a new cohort of consumers that GRG is not targeting today.

So it's the items, such as a chicken Goujons, the pizza slices, and the hot sweet treats that we offer in the shops. But as we've said previously, delivery for evening for us is not just about walking, it's also about delivery, and really making sure that we go after that ambition. Our manufacturing investment has enabled to us, as Richard said, to create an extra 35% of capacity for iconic bakes and sausage rolls, and our new pizza line in Enfield has doubled the pizza capacity of our existing line, very important given all the focus we've got on pizza and our customers' love for that. 4Q23 call

Lastly, the improving adoption of GRG’s app should continue to drive more volume gains, as management noted that the take-up of its app continues to see an uplift in customer frequency. My sense is that the app does double duty: it boosts repeat business and gives Greggs access to a treasure trove of consumer data for product category innovation and personalization.

But I think the message is, good progress in terms of the new business, I think what particularly stands out is the Greggs app and the impact that is having in terms of driving frequency. 4Q23 call

However, one thing I must point out is that GRG is unlikely to see margin expand back to pre-covid levels (EBITDA margin is ~18% today but ~20% in FY19), and the reason is because of the higher cost structure today. In particular, GRG now has to deal with more delivery commissions (Uber Eats), and the growing adoption of its app also means more marketing expenses (loyalty bonus). For FY24, remember that half of the growth is to cover cost inflation. As such, my belief is that FY24 is not going to see any major expansion.

Valuation

Author's work

I believe GRG can grow at 10%, as estimated by consensus, for the next 2 years because of its continuous positive pricing contribution and its penetration in evening daypart meals. For what it's worth, consensus estimates have generally been accurate over the past 10 years. In fact, GRG has beaten estimates most of the time, except for 3 occasions (FY19/15/13), and the misses are marginal (maximum of 0.53% miss in FY15). I do not expect margins to expand in the coming 2 years, as I believe the GRG cost structure is higher today given the increased delivery penetration and app adoption. The tricky part is assuming what valuation GRG will trade at, and my method is probably more conservative. When I look at GRG historical valuation, I think one needs to remove the COVID period (FY19–FY21), as growth was extraordinary and volatile. Removing this period, GRG typically trades in the tight range of 7 to 9x forward EBITDA, with the average at 8x forward EBITDA. While I think growth can sustain itself at 10% for the foreseeable future, ~300 bps higher than the pre-Covid period (FY16–FY18), margins are lower; hence, I don’t think GRG should trade at a premium vs. its historical average. My conservative view is to assume GRG trades at 8x forward EBITDA, and that translates to a share price of 3,274 pence, or 18% upside.

Risk

The fact is that GRG is a new player in the evening daypart meal, and the growth seen so far could be due to the low-hanging fruits. The growth runway could be a lot shorter than I expected, which means GRG might not be able to hit the 10% growth I expected. In addition, GRG raising prices to match cost inflation could result in consumers purchasing less, impacting volume growth.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy for GRG with a potential upside of 18%. I expect GRG to deliver growth of 10% over the next two years, driven by successful pricing strategies and expansion into evening meals. The key risk is the sustainability of evening meal growth, but considering GRG's low market share and focus on product innovation, I am placing my bets that GRG can succeed in continuing this penetration trend.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.