Thesis

2024 has been so far marked by massive rallies in certain commodities:

Oil is up over 21%, Coffee is up 12.5%, gold is up over 13%, all while cocoa has soared by 134%. Moves in commodities are sudden and very violent, making their implied volatilities high.

The Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) offers investors exposure to the precious metal silver via a covered call strategy. The ETN aims to follow the Credit Suisse NASDAQ Silver FLOWS™ 106 Index:

The Index seeks to implement a "covered call" investment strategy by maintaining a notional long position in shares of the iShares® Silver Trust ETF (Ticker: SLV) (the "SLV shares") while notionally selling call options on that position on a monthly basis that are approximately 6% out-of-the-money. The notional net premiums (if any) received for selling the calls are paid out at the end of each monthly period. The strategy is designed to generate monthly cash flow in exchange for giving up any gains beyond the strike price. The strategy provides no protection from losses resulting from a decline in the value of the SLV shares beyond the notional call premium received, if any.

In this article, we are going to visit the silver asset class and the market views on price moves this year, while highlighting to investors why SLVO is not an appropriate instrument to express a bullish view on this metal.

Structural things first - the fund is an ETN not an ETF

Investors always need to be aware of the structure or 'wrapper' they are using. SLVO is an Exchange Traded Note ('ETN') not an Exchange Traded Fund ('ETF'). This feature has significant implications because the ETN is actually a bond issued by Credit Suisse, with an embedded commodity index return. Last year when the bank was on the brink of solvency, we saw many CS ETNs drop in value significantly on the back of bankruptcy concerns.

An ETF, on the other hand, has no such issues because it represents exchange traded shares in a pool of assets held by a trustee; thus there is no counterparty risk.

After the UBS acquisition, there are no concerns regarding the solvency of the ETN, but retail investors need to understand they are buying a bank's bond ultimately, thus still taking UBS counterparty risk. The fund itself is very transparent regarding this risk factor:

The X-Links® Silver Shares Covered Call ETNs (such exchange traded notes, the “ETNs”) are senior, unsecured debt securities issued by Credit Suisse AG (“Credit Suisse”), acting through its Nassau Branch, that provide a return linked to the performance of the price return version of the Credit Suisse Nasdaq Silver FLOWSTM 106 Index (the “Index”).

What does the CS Nasdaq 106 Index actually do?

We have established that the structure is a bond with an embedded return equivalent to the above index. The index mimics the return of a portfolio of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) which is subsequently overwritten with 6% out of the money covered calls rolled monthly.

In other words, SLVO can only move up by 6% per month when SLV rallies. The structural set-up only allows SLVO to move up if the silver rally is gradual. But that is not how commodity rallies work, which makes this fund a perma-lagger:

On a 5-year look-back, silver is up 80% while SLVO is up only 36%. Expect this differential to persist, given silver rallies are sudden and violent, exceeding the 6% monthly limit that SLVO has embedded in its structure.

Please note, the above graph is run on a total return basis, thus embedding the high dividend yield offered by SLVO to shareholders.

Unsupported 12% dividend yield - understand your total return

An investor looking on the main page on Seeking Alpha will notice a 12% 12-months trailing yield:

As described above, SLVO writes covered calls on its portfolio, thus generating options income. The options income when translated into an annual yield generates that number, but kindly keep in mind that all the upside is embedded in that figure. This is not a traditional yield, as you would see for a bond where the principal amount is constant. SLVO has an ever decreasing price performance because the total return is distributed via its yield:

Pulling the fund's price performance in the past five years on Seeking Alpha gives us the above picture. The name is down from a price perspective -40%, all while its positive total return was generated via its dividend yield.

Expect to sit on massive capital losses here, all while paying taxes on certain portions of your distributions.

Silver is setting-up for a potential break-out

After the significant move higher in gold on the back of central bank hoarding and positive technicals, we are getting a similar set-up in silver:

Technical 'Cup-and-Handle' Pattern (TradingView)

We can observe a multi-year 'cup-and-handle' technical pattern on the above graph, a pattern which will resolve itself by a move higher, similar to what gold is doing.

A break-out move would see a significant push higher in silver prices towards the $36 level, a move which is 28% higher than current spot. If we look at the breakouts in gold, oil, and other commodities, we always see a pattern of a violent move up, rather than a gradual increase in price. SLVO is only set up for a monthly 6% gain, with the rest being capped.

Conclusion

Commodities have rallied significantly into 2024, with gold being the talk of the town currently. Silver is also exhibiting a bullish technical pattern, presenting itself in a multi-year 'cup-and-handle' set-up. SLVO is an ETN from UBS/Credit Suisse that offers investors exposure to the SLV ETF with a capped 6% monthly upside. The fund is not an appropriate tool to use for a significant rally in silver because it only performs in range bound markets or gentle incremental rallies. The ETN has underperformed SLV historically due to the nature of the rallies in the metal, which are usually sudden and significant in nature. An investor looking for a rally in silver is best served to look at SLV rather than SLVO.