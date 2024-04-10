Justin Paget

Dear readers/followers,

I've been focusing on utility stocks for some time, and have been increasing my exposure to the sector for about half a year, starting a long time ago with the company Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY). This investment, while it has gone up and then down again, has nonetheless what I view as solid fundamental potential, with a great potential income for those investors who focus on dividends. And a portion of my portfolio is obviously focused on dividends.

In this article though, I'll be looking at SSE plc (OTCPK:SSEZY) (OTCPK:SSEZF), a company that I've had a position in for some time, but that hasn't really been expanded in my portfolio for some time.

In this piece, I'll look at if it's time to start expanding here - SSE is, after all, a company with some very solid fundamentals. We have a 5%+ dividend yield, we have a BBB+ rating, and we have the company trading at a normalized P/E of around 10x - close to double digits, which unless the company is experiencing some challenges to its growth and expansion, could be an indication for undervaluation.

So, in this article we'll do a bit of an update, and I'll show you why this company isn't just good, it's actually a very good potential investment - at least insofar as I see it.

SSE plc - An update for 2024E

So, like many European businesses, this company doesn't publish more than trading results on a quarterly basis. Because it's also a company that has a different fiscal, we're expecting the 2024E results relatively soon. The results we have access to now are the 3Q24 trading results as well as the estimates for the full year.

First and most important news first. The company is reaffirming its 2024E guidance, meaning more than 150p, or £1.5/share on an adjusted EPS basis. A positive here. The focal point for the company is the continued high-quality delivery of services throughout difficult operational conditions, including a full ten storms with "names", with a challenged renewable output over the quarter.

This highlights once again the complexity of load variances. Because renewables - most - are dependent on the weather input and there is variance in that input, the output is going to be variable - and this is not all that positive when you're handling electricity because it requires compensation. This is true for all renewable generation, including solar, wind, wave, water, etc. None of these are as stable as your typical traditional generation, such as coal, nuclear, gas, etc.

On the positive side, the government and the regulators have announced new policies and changes that are net-positive to the business and where it is going. It's characterized, by the company, as an "increasingly supportive policy environment". This includes changes to the pricing control framework, significant increases to Admin strike prices for certain contracts for wind farms, and new routes to market for projects in the CCS, hydrogen and long-duration energy storage projects, which goes a long way to offset the load variance I spoke about earlier.

The government has confirmed that it's minded to introduce a cap and floor revenue stabilization mechanism, which is once again a net positive for this company.

But how bad were the negatives and risks here?

Not small, that's for sure.

The company saw renewable output 15% below plan on a 3Q basis, and 10% below on a full-year basis. This is a very significant variance, and it's really just poor weather conditions, plant outages, and so forth. The same has been true for January 2024, which is the latest concrete period we have, given that this update was posted in February.

If you want to be a successful renewable player, you need a flexible generation or capacity import to provide balancing services in a renewables-led system. This also means that for utilities, it's not really as much about the profitability of these legacy assets - they act more as a safety cushion when their actual assets need backup or balancing.

This is an important fact to keep in mind.

Some other facts that are important to keep in mind is this company's high, fundamental quality.

SSE plc IR (SSE plc IR)

While I am not necessarily a huge fan of the company's onshore wind focus/exposure, what else there is, is very likable. The fixed debt, the regulated operations mixed with the market operations. Also, despite market volatility, SSE is good at delivering results in accordance with its CapEx plans. Delivery on projects is something the company does very well, with recent updates on the Shetland Subsea connection, The Viking Wind farm, the Seagreen farm, the Dogger Bank A farm, and the Orkney/Skye/Argyll projects. The company remains committed to investing over £20B over the next 3 years, which is also a CapEx plan that is actually fully funded as of this time.

Here's the company guidance on a forward basis.

SSE plc IR (SSE plc IR)

The company also has a very robust set of overall fundamentals. Issuing debt at around 4% coupon is a very strong stance for the company's fundamentals, and the company has a £3.5B credit facility.

Primarily, on a forward basis, I would say that how the company's results and forecasts are being seen, depends on the RIIO-T2 Business Plan, The Shetland Island link, and similar projects.

While I'm generally non-too-thrilled about Onshore or offshore wind, it's hard to argue against this company's quality and its forward asset base and potential.

SSE plc IR (SSE plc IR)

A huge part of how attractive the company is will also be based on the company's planned build out of energy storage facilities, coupled with the variety of generation and renewable assets to offset the load variances. Solar is going to remain a very small minority for this company - SSE plc has and will be a major renewable player in the wind segment.

SSE plc IR (SSE plc IR)

This also constitutes what I see as the largest risk in this entire business, and something you really need to consider prior to investing. Even with as positive forecasts as we're going to see in the valuation segment, we need to discount the company for what I view as one of the more impacted or risky exposures in renewable this side of the Atlantic - and that is not just me saying. I don't know of another business of this size or scope that has reported a 10-15% shortfall in renewable generation compared to forecasts.

Let's now look at what we have going for us for this company in terms of valuation and upside.

Valuation for SSE plc - The company's upside is easily double digits here

The near-term estimates continue to be pretty volatile, as I have said before in my last article, which you can find here.

With continued divestments and a bit of earnings volatility, it's no wonder that the company has more uncertainty than your run-of-the-mil utility with a 100% earnings forecast accuracy. SSE has an unlikely high volatility, coming in at a 15+ % negative miss ratio on a 2-year basis, even with a 20% margin of error.

This volatility, owing to a number of factors, some of which I mentioned above, is not typical here. We've recently seen some adjustments in earnings estimates as well. 3-6 months ago, the company was expected to generate a relatively solid double-digit 12% EPS growth for 2025E. Due to volatility, this is now cut to less than 5%, which changes the return profile for this investment, and which goes some ways to explain the downward adjustment that we've been seeing here.

However, the company is also extremely cheap for what it is - a BBB+ rated utility with, albeit, a low growth rate but a 5.4%+ yield. It only trades at a 10.2x P/E here, which even with a sub-2% annualized EPS growth to only an average 15.2x P/E gives us over 26% annualized reversal potential.

SSE plc upside (FAST Graphs)

Is this a likely development given what the company has been seeing in terms of volatility, and the flat profile for earnings?

Perhaps, but I wouldn't go so far as to count on this. A company not growing much in a market like this where the spread between-risk-free rate and this company's yield is less than 2% doesn't like it could count on much of an overall premium. I would cut this forecast to around 13x P/E - but this nonetheless leaves us with a 15%+ annualized upside. (Source: FactSet)

So, again - plenty to like, even if it does less well than expected.

The problem I alluded to in my last article still remains, though. This is what I wrote at the time.

I would be careful about estimating SSE plc at above 12.5x P/E. There are too many quality utilities with higher, confirmed current and forward yields to where I would say that you might as well invest in those. Still, SSE would be fairly valued at 12-13x P/E, which puts our annual upside at least at 14-16%RoR. (Source: SSE plc Article)

So while the company is now a lot cheaper in terms of multiple, the upside for Enel remains, which I wrote about in exactly the same piece. That is why my position in SSE plc remains relatively low, while my Enel position is now at over 3.2% both corporate and private, with a cost basis of below €5.2/share on average for both my portfolios. This gives me an 8%+ yield and an upside of well above 20% annualized for the next few years.

That does not make this company unbuyable or a bad purchase - but it does mean that I still prefer Enel to SSE - and I believe any investor worth his/her salt needs to be able to pick companies between one another in the same sector as this.

As always, it's about what we should invest in. There are still reasons to go for SSE here - but there are also many reasons, specifically hard data estimates for better upside - of why you might want to consider alternative investments, and specifically Enel.

That means I give the company a current thesis as follows.

Thesis

SSE is a good utility out of the UK and Ireland. It's not class-leading, and there are better players out there - but it's nonetheless a solid asset portfolio with a 5.4+% yield depending on the year you look at. There are far worse places to put your money than the companies that heat people's homes and provide for their basic needs, and that's why my utility investments are currently one of the biggest ones I make.

I would say that SSE is a "Buy" at anything below a 12x P/E on a normalized basis for the ADR and 13.5x for the native London ticker.

My current native PT for SSE comes to £18/share, and I'm not shifting it for this specific article, or for the 2024E period.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company therefore fulfills all but ONE of my investment criteria, which to me is good enough.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

