Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla's Premium Valuations May Have Overstayed Their Welcome

Apr. 13, 2024 10:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.17K Followers

Summary

  • TSLA has failed to leverage its first mover advantage and EV know-hows to address the volatile market trends and sales cycle through an earlier launch of the $25K mass-market model.
  • With its installed capacity under-utilized and consumer demand waning, it is uncertain how and when a reversal in market sentiments may occur, as observed in the FQ1'24 delivery report.
  • For now, with most of the pessimism priced in, it appears that we may see the stock well supported at current levels, especially aided by the robo-taxi exuberance.
  • It is uncertain how TSLA aims to launch the robo-taxi segment, be it through a licensed SaaS, in-house ride-share platform, or direct partnership with UBER.
  • TSLA remains well capitalized to weather the intermediate term uncertainties as well, with 2024 likely to be a trough year.

Man peers through closed blinds, looking worried

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

We previously covered Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TSLA) in January 2024, discussing why its EV King investment thesis had faded, with it no longer the largest global volume producer as of FQ3'23, with its profit margins likely to

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.17K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News