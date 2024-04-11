Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Elevance Health: Not Doing Enough In 2024 To Justify Premium Price

Apr. 11, 2024 12:43 AM ETElevance Health, Inc. (ELV) Stock
Summary

  • Elevance Health will announce its Q1 2024 earnings next week, with the stock price currently at over $500 per share, up nearly 90% since 2020.
  • The company has a relatively low exposure to Medicare Advantage, which has been hit hard by rate cuts, allowing it to maintain a strong medical loss ratio.
  • Elevance expects a "reset year" in 2024, with a focus on margin recovery, strategic repositioning, and cost structure transformation.
  • Elevance is a strong, dividend paying blue chip, but it may struggle to command a premium share price during a year in which membership numbers will fall.
Tortoise and the Hare

gabetcarlson

Investment Overview

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) will announce its Q1 2024 earnings next Thursday, April 18th ahead of the market open. When I last covered the company for Seeking Alpha it was July 2020, and Elevance - then known as Anthem - stock was

