Being 'Cheap' Doesn't Always Mean Offering Value

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss some areas of the equity market that appear like value plays right now because they are "cheap" relative to the broader market. This is a follow-up to a recent review I wrote that covered some areas I was investing in to hedge my large-cap US exposure. However, the distinction here is that while some potential spots of "value" may look interesting, the relative discount one is getting to buy them may not present the value one is truly looking for.

The distinction I am trying to draw here is that just because something is cheap doesn't mean it has value. This is central to "value investing". It isn't as easy as just finding the cheapest sectors or stocks and diving in. It requires more thought - finding assets that are underpriced because they are unjustifiably cheap. By contrast, just buying the cheapest ticker that is cheap for a (or many) good reasons is not likely to result in "alpha".

With that mindset, I will tackle a few ideas that seem like sure-fire bets because of their valuations but may not be such great investments right now because of macro-factors. I will focus on three different areas in this review, all of which have that same underlying theme but for different reasons.

Real Estate - Office Space Remains Challenged

One of the first areas that pops to mind when investors think cheap right now is Real Estate. This has been a sector that has been hammered by a number of forces (higher interest rates, remote work/shopping, a shift away from urban cores) - all of which have been present for the past few years through today.

While these challenges are well known, how investors are approaching them is a different matter entirely. For some (such as myself), I see these fundamental challenges as a broader shift in the investment landscape. This is an area that simply isn't as investable as it was before, and I would approach it extremely carefully. There are going to be winners and losers that come out of this space - just as there were with regional malls in years past - and sector-specific CEFs and ETFs that track this space are probably not the best way to get targeted exposure.

I bring this up because by traditional measures, Real Estate looks like a value play and that is piquing plenty of interest. For support, consider the three areas with the highest relative value score based on a number of common valuation metrics (compared against each major US sector):

Sector Valuations (US) (FactSet)

As you can see, based on these valuation metrics, Real Estate looks like a fair value play here. In truth, I see merit to this line of thinking, which is why I spent time a few weeks ago discussing my bull case for Energy and Utilities - both of which score similarly to Real Estate on valuation alone.

But forward and current earnings ratios only tell half the story. They don't give insight into the why behind why these sectors are trading at discounts to the market. This is critical to examining whether any idea is a value add or a value trap.

In the case of Real Estate, I see it as more of a trap at the moment. In truth, this is not a one-size-fits-all outlook. "Real Estate" means a lot of different things, and my bearish outlook focuses mostly on office and commercial real estate properties. But this is important because most funds include the good, bad, and ugly - and office/commercial space looks ugly right now. While vacancy rates have leveled off in many categories, office vacancies continue to rise to historic highs:

Vacancy Rates (By Sector) (US) (Bloomberg)

The way I see this is the vacancy rate has been accelerating and is not likely to turn around in the short term. In fact, if we measure short-term by one year (or less) then I can say with almost certainty this rate is likely to either remain at this level or get worse - it isn't going to get better. There simply is not a compelling catalyst on the horizon that is going to compel corporate America to start utilizing more commercial office space. The trend is entirely in the opposite direction.

And it isn't just city center office space, either. We are seeing delinquencies rise in other corners of the Real Estate market. One other notable example is within the healthcare system, where senior living facilities remain troubled financially. This is an area that was hammered pretty good during the pandemic, and challenges remain at the forefront of the sector to this day:

Senior Living Defaults (By Year) (Yahoo Finance)

I bring this up to show I am not just cherry-picking office space. There are fiscal challenges for real estate operators across the spectrum and with interest rates remaining elevated and the world becoming cemented in a more "hybrid" environment, this is going to be top of mind for many investors for the foreseeable future. Without a strong catalyst for positive change, this is just not a place I want to put my investment dollars, despite what looks like a favorable valuation on the surface.

Chinese Stocks - Down For Good Reasons

A second cheap theme I will highlight here is Chinese equities. This is another idea that has been cheap for over a year, but the reality is that the valuation gap has gotten more pronounced as global stocks have risen, and Chinese stocks have struggled. The net result is Chinese equities are trading at levels that have got to be raising at least some eyebrows:

Chinese Stocks - Forward P/E Ratio (Charles Schwab)

This is again a reality that needs more focus. Yes, Chinese stocks are cheap - that is not something I will argue against. But are they cheap for valid reasons? In this vein, I say yes.

The reasoning behind that stance is multifold. China remains in a tenuous political position with the "West" - by which I mean the United States, Western Europe, and Australia. This is clouding trade reciprocity and the outlook for how cooperative these relationships are going to be in the future.

And this is not just some far off risk. There are signs we can point to that suggest the challenges are going to be difficult for Chinese companies to overcome. For example, foreign investment has fallen off a cliff. Long are the days when everyone wants to get in on China's future ambitions and development:

FDI into China (World Bank)

I bring this up because it shows that institutional investors are souring on China, and that is not something I take lightly. Yes, it can often pay to be contrarian, but not always. In the case of Chinese equities, they are caught between political and economic realities, making them less investable to their global peers in my view. If I want Asian exposure, I would look outwards to India, Korea, and Vietnam as nations that will benefit from potential new trade frictions between the West and China. That is a way to make this headwind a net gain for a portfolio, rather than a net loss.

And it isn't just Asian exposure that could benefit. I discussed in another review how I like Mexican equities as a way to balance out trade-related risk. While this may sound counter-intuitive, Mexico has a geographical advantage over both China and other important US trading partners. This simplifies supply-chains by moving production closer to home - a trend I believe is a multi-year play going forward.

And it isn't just foreign investment into China that has me concerned. If we look domestically (inside China), we see that Chinese investors are also spooked by some fundamental challenges. Chief among them is the property market, which has been in more of a boom and bust cycle than what we have seen here in the US. In fact, an internal (Chinese) survey of investor plans with respect to domestic real estate investment show quite clearly a lack of optimism on the sector:

Future Investment Expectations (China) (Bloomberg)

Again, this may have some contrarian alarm bells going off, and I wouldn't necessarily fault someone for that mindset. But I would caution that there are legitimate reasons - namely political - why investors both at home and abroad are questioning whether China is a smart investment right now. Ignoring those concerns would be at one's peril, and it is not an adventure I want to embark on for now.

**I own the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) as a way to play upcoming trade tensions between the US and China specifically.

British Stocks - Headwinds Remain

This third point of focus for this article is British/UK stocks. This is an area that I personally have fallen victim to in the past. Due to a number of factors, notably Brexit and internal political fighting, investors have been keen to shy aware from their British equity exposure. This has led British stocks to currently trade at a roughly 40% discount compared to their developed global peers. While these stocks have been at a discount for a while, the current 40% threshold is testing multi-year lows:

British Stocks (Relative Valuations) (MSCI)

This is an area I have been drawn into myself - sensing opportunity given the sharp divergence between British valuations and the rest of the world. But as you can see, over time, this divergence has mostly gone in one direction - more extreme. So while this looked like "value" in 2020, 2021, and 2022, we see that 2023 simply offered more "value" than prior years. This supports my assertion in this review that being cheap doesn't mean it can't get cheaper.

This is again a place where I am hesitant to get very aggressive. Do the stocks look cheap? Yes, they do. Could investors find some bargains within the realm of "British stocks"? Absolutely. In fact, I would favor some of the more well-known Energy places (i.e. Royal Dutch Shell (OTCPK:RYDAF)) due to their high dividend yield and exposure to global commodities.

But I simply don't see a need to rush in. That is the differential between why I am cautious here, as opposed to not wanting to let a cheap opportunity pass me by. I don't see British stocks getting a big push higher with an election later this year that is likely to result in a change of the ruling party. Investors want to tend to wait and see what a new administration will offer before bidding up shares, and I don't think this election will be any different.

Further, similar to the Chinese story, domestic investors in Britain are coming up short. Pension funds have made recent headlines due to the fact that they own a notoriously low level of British shares in their holdings:

Pension Ownership of Domestic (British) Shares (Office for National Statistics)

It is quite clear British stocks are suffering from a lack of committed domestic investors - including institutional ones. With a lack of broader investor confidence, an upcoming election that is likely to put the less business friendly Labour Party back in office, and a higher interest rate environment that is pressuring British consumers, I see a difficult path forward. Ultimately, there are reasons to buy into this country exposure, but one has to take a very long view. That is why this country's relative discount isn't a screaming buy for me.

**I have shifted my exposure from the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) to a more diversified developed market ETF, the Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) that owns British stocks, but also a host of other countries as well.

Bottom-line

As a follow-up to my "value" review, I highlighted a number of areas that I would call deceptive value. They look cheap on the surface, but the cost of owning them could wind up being expensive. This leads me to think US commercial real estate, Chinese equities, and British equities - all of which have steep discounts to the market - may not be ready to deliver alpha just yet. If conditions on the ground change, I will be more than happy to revisit this idea, but today's valuations come with today's problems.

All three have significant headwinds facing them that make me reluctant to plunk down cash on them right now. I am hopeful this review will give readers some food for thought, and at the very least lead them to consider more than just standard valuation metrics when evaluating value plays going forward.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.