Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Healthpeak Properties: A Quality Healthcare REIT That Should Get Back To Dividend Growth

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.77K Followers

Summary

  • Healthpeak Properties recently closed on its merger with Physicians Realty Trust, which is expected to generate merger-related synergies and be accretive to AFFO.
  • The company reported strong earnings with solid growth in same-store NOI and AFFO.
  • Healthpeak Properties has a strong balance sheet and attractive valuation below peers and the sector median, offering dividend investors a good buying opportunity.
  • Due to the recent merger, I expect the REIT to get back to dividend growth in the near future.
  • The share price may continue to experience volatility due to shrinking sentiment surrounding interest rate cuts in June.

Origami dollar rose flower being watered with coins

Richard Drury

Introduction

Healthcare REITs have held strong, more so than their retail peers over the past year. Those like CareTrust REIT (CTRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), and Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) are

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.77K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DOC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DOC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News