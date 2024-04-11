Buy Alert: 2 Top Undervalued Momentum Dividend Stocks

bunhill

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

The trend is your friend. Let your winners run. Don't stand in front of a speeding train. Don't fight the tape.

All of these stock market adages point to the same concept: with the stock market, what goes up, goes up more (until it doesn't). It is a reality which investors with a penchant towards value have a hard time coming to terms with. Crazy valuations can get a lot more crazy. As John Keynes said, the market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.

We are dividend investors, with a value bias. Which is a fancy way to say we like to buy dividend stocks when they're undervalued. So you'd think these momentum and growth folks would drive us crazy, as they are preaching ideas on the other side of the investing spectrum.

But you'd be wrong. There is a middle path. Value and momentum are not mutually exclusive factors. Of course, excessive, enduring momentum is the undoing of value, but it is wrong to say that all momentum stocks cannot be value stocks. This is a concept which I learned when I first read "What works on Wall Street" by O'Shaughnessy. It is the foundational book on factors, and all the "quant scores" you see on the internet are inspired by O'Shaughnessy Asset Management's (OSAM) original research.

Growth stocks and value stocks are more often mutually exclusive than value and momentum. Say last year a stock goes from $10 to $2, when it's, in fact, worth $7 (theoretically). Then, this year, the stock goes from $2 to $4. Year to date, it is up 100%, which in any market would be great momentum. Yet, we know that it is worth $7, so at $4 it is both a value stock and a momentum stock.

This is a simplistic example which demonstrates what we are trying to achieve with momentum as dividend investors. Unless there is a strong reason we believe we should build up a contrarian position in a sector (like we're currently doing with REITs), then we prefer not buying on the way down. We prefer waiting for the stock to bottom, to rebound, and buy it on the way back up. Especially in these raging bull markets. Pure contrarian value investors will be left out to dry, whereas those that incorporate momentum will be able to keep up. You can eat your cake and have it too.

In a year like this year, this has been our playbook. Like we said in December when we gave our market outlook for 2024:

This is a set-up which is quite bullish for the first half of the year, which could see the S&P 500 break new highs and reach 5,200, before reversing back down on the back of a rate cut, maybe new conflict wild cards, and election volatility.

Well, we're here now. SPX 5,200 has arrived. Am I now expecting a pullback? I'm hesitant. The economy has remained stronger than anyone would have expected, and as a consequence, the Fed has postponed cutting rates longer than most would have expected at the onset of the year. Us included, that was an error of judgement we made, assuming a cut between March and May was a done deal. I don't always have clarity or expectations short term, and in these cases, I'm looking for a "best of both worlds" scenario.

If the market pulls back, undervalued stocks will fare better. If the market continues to go higher, momentum stocks will do best. If we can pick stocks which are both, and have valid economic catalysts beyond the factors, we should do quite well.

Here are two stocks, just like this.

Morgan Stanley: M&A is back, baby!

The way we measure momentum is by combining 3 months, 6 months, and 12 month performance into a factor. This is how OSAM calculates momentum too, and diverges slightly from Seeking Alpha's quant calculation, which also includes 9 month performance. The differences should be minimal.

Morgan Stanley (MS), based on our scoring, has better momentum than 87% of all stocks in the US. But looking at MS, you'd realize that the stock is flat for the past 3 months. Yes, that is true, yet momentum is relative, not absolute, and a 0% performance is better than 67% of stocks in the US during the past 3 months. Only 1/3rd of US stocks have positive returns. Morgan Stanley's 6 and 12 month performance is above 86% and 81% of US stocks, respectively.

MS vs SPY (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

As you can see in the chart above, MS has underperformed the S&P 500 during the past 12 months. This should remind investors that the S&P 500 is an imperfect index which is highly concentrated in a few stocks. Relative to the market, MS has good momentum.

Yet, it remains undervalued. MS trades at $93 and yields 3.65%, still significantly more than its 10-year median yield of 2.65%. (To learn more about DFT charts, you can check out this YouTube video I made)

MS DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

At 17x TTM earnings and 14x forward earnings, MS is reasonably priced across metrics, and we have reason to believe that it could go up more. Why? M&A is clearly back. Total M&A volumes globally climbed 30% to about $755.1 billion, according to the most recent data from Dealogic. The number of transactions worth more than $10 billion jumped to 14, compared with five during the same period last year.

As Blair Effron, co-founder of investment bank Centerview Partners, put it:

When you see larger deals happening, it's a much more direct sign of the returning health of the market, because boards and CEOs, due to the nature of large deals, are going to be more conservative when they approach them.

U.S. M&A volumes surged 59% to $431.8 billion. European deals jumped 64%, while Asia Pacific volumes slumped 40%. The technology sector is usually the biggest driver of deals but underwent a slump last year. It has since recovered to bring in the largest share of transactions, with volumes up more than 42% to $153.8 billion. Blockbuster deals in oil and gas, which propped up volumes towards the end of last year, will keep going strong in 2024.

Reuters

These numbers are encouraging. Better than 2023. Better than 2020. Not quite the 2021 and 2022 gangbusters, but let's remember that rates are still at an elevated rate which is keeping a lot of the debt financed deals on the sidelines. As McMaster, M&A head at Lazard (LAZ) said:

We have seen more all-stock deals recently. The financing markets are not yet fully available to support large all-cash transactions. Also, given where we are in the economic cycle, management teams are reluctant to leverage up to do a big deal.

What this tells me is that when the fed starts cutting rates, we're going to see pent-up deals take place.

This is a win for MS and other investment banks. MS has focused on reducing its reliance on institutional securities (the segment which includes investment banking) during the past 15 years to become a less cyclical stock.

MS Investor Presentation

This does not mean that there will not be great pent-up earnings as deal flow increases. We now have some confirming signs that the investment banking business is on the way up. Jefferies (JEF) reported its first quarter earnings, during which investment banking revenue increased by 31%.

As management said in their press release:

We expect our Investment Banking momentum to continue.

JEF DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

The market responded positively, and JEF has now reached all-time highs and could continue to climb higher, especially if we get a resumption of dividend hikes later this year. This bodes well for investment banks, which reinforces our bullishness on Morgan Stanley.

MS is a brilliant buy in my opinion. Of course, there are always risks. The investment thesis could be derailed, if the soft landing which is now being priced by equity markets gets derailed by some Black Swan event, or if the Fed changes their course dramatically and chose not to cut rates. This would put renewed pressure on deals which require leverage, and would likely challenge the entire stock market, putting pressure on all stock deals as well.

Best Buy: It's about time you got a new gadget

Best Buy (BBY) has had a couple rough years, and this is clearly reflected in the price. As you can see in the DFT chart below, BBY yields significantly more than its 10-year median yield. Today, BBY trades at $80 and yields 4.69%. During the past decade, it has yielded a median 2.7%.

BBY DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Would you believe me, though, if I told you that BBY had better momentum than 88% of US stocks? No, right? Surely, that's wrong. BBY is a laggard. Not so fast.

During the past 3 months, BBY is up 4.9%, which is better than 82% of US stocks. During the past 6 months, it is up 15%, better than 85% of US stocks. Finally, during the past 12 months, it is up 1.5%, better than 75% of US stocks. That last line probably needs some attention. Despite the S&P 500 barreling to new highs, during the past year, only 50% of stocks have positive returns (above zero), and only 25% of stocks have returns above 1.5%. But as 20% of stocks have returns greater than 7%, what is clear is that there is a void between 1.5% and 7%, which is non-existent.

This understanding of performance across all stocks rather than just across a weighted index like the S&P 500 is required to get the nuance of why, in fact, BBY is a momentum stock. Furthermore, catalysts might be in place during the next year.

After consumer electronics saw a couple of years of boom during the pandemic, we have now witnessed 2 years of declines. Best Buy has guided 0% to -3% top line in 2024, which suggests stabilization of the consumer electronics industry.

The business has been impacted by several macro factors which made 2022 and 2023 particularly tough:

First, there was the pull forward of cycles for all electronics to 2020 and 2021. While cycles were previously more or less equally distributed across years, everyone seemed to collectively upgrade personal electronics on the back of the pandemic keeping them inside, and government stimulus checks making the purchases easier. This significantly reduced the need or demand for upgrades across the board in 2022 and 2023. Then there was persistent inflation as we exited the pandemic which has resulted in consumers postponing electronics upgrades as their finances are tighter than they have been in the past. This has extended the lifespan of devices and therefore extended the upgrade cycle. Third, there is the fact that little to no innovation has happened across notebooks and smartphones in the past couple of years, further extending the cycle. Fourth, even larger consumer appliances and TV cycles have been extended, as the higher rates needed to combat inflation have slowed down the housing market and therefore the demand for these products.

The question with BBY has always been when will the renewal cycle kick in. To answer that question, we really are asking these questions:

When will we start to see some significant innovation in consumer electronics?

When will inflation abate?

When will the housing market turnaround? Which is akin to asking when will rates be cut?

If we accept that the Fed is on track to cutting rates by the middle of the year, that inflation has abated, even if the last mile is the hardest like they keep saying, and that AI features will pop up in phones and laptops later this year, then BBY could be gearing up to have a good second half of the year and return to growth in 2025.

The Consumer Technology Association predicts that U.S. retail sales of consumer tech will rise 2.8% to $512 billion in 2024. Last year, sales fell 3.1% to $498 billion. That followed a 2.7% drop in revenue in 2022. So there are signs that the slump is over. The pandemic might have unified cycles, making consumer electronics more cyclical as an industry than it was in the past (everyone upgrades at the same time). This will take years to unwind.

In my opinion, the discussion that BBY is not relevant in the age of Amazon (AMZN) is unfounded. They not only survived in the past 2 decades since the rise of Amazon, but even thrived.

They have proven that there is room for an omnichannel retailer, and that adding layers of service like GeekSquad can provide significant value for certain demographics.

Of course, because of the cyclical downturn in CE, those naysayers have numbers to fit their narrative.

BBY is generating good momentum, generates plenty of cash to support its dividend, looks undervalued today, and as the market stabilizes the stock price should increase further as expectations of better days get priced.

For this not to happen, we'd need to see further worsening in the renewal cycles, which will be mainly rate and inflation driven. So much of the nature of the economy and thus business outcomes depends on the rate situation and inflation.

Nonetheless, because of the embedded value, I believe BBY is a great buy today.

Conclusion

The trend is your friend, as you might have come to realize in this article, does not mean that you should buy the most popular tech stock du jour. It means understanding factors, and taking calculated steps to make investments which put the odds on your side so that you can buy low, at valuations which make sense to you, all while having market tailwinds on your side.