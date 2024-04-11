Chunumunu

In my initiation report published in September 2023, I highlighted S&P Global's (NYSE:SPGI) diversified portfolios, and anticipated that the global debt issuance would begin to stabilize. S&P Global delivered 6% organic revenue growth in FY23, with Ratings business growing at 9% year-over-year, and they guide 7-9% organic revenue growth with 100bps margin expansion for FY24. I expect the growth in their Ratings business to exceed their guidance in FY24. I am upgrading to 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $480 per share.

Rating Business Strong Recovery

As depicted in the chart below, S&P Global has experienced a notable revenue decline in their Ratings business in FY22 when corporates began to reduce bond issuance due to the high interest rate. From Q2 FY23, the business started to recover with 7% of organic revenue growth, accelerating to 19% growth in Q4 FY23.

S&P Global Quarterly Results

The company guides for 3%-7% of billed issuance growth in FY24 during their Q4 FY23 earnings call on February 8th. I think the guidance is more likely to be conservative, and I expect their Ratings to deliver a strong result in Q1 FY24, and it is probably that the company will raise the full-year guidance.

An essential data source for bond issuance is SIFMA research. According to their recent report published on April 2nd, the U.S. Corporate Bond issuance was up 81% year-over-year in Q1 2024. As illustrated in the chart below, the growth was primarily driven by both high-yield bond and investment grade bond issuance.

SIFMA Research

I think the strong growth in debt issuance could be driven by two main factors:

According to S&P Global, M&A activities were quite active in Q1 2024, and the total transaction valued more than doubled compared to the same period last year. There were several large deals announced in Q1: Home Depot (HD) acquired SRS Distribution for $18.25 billion; EQT Corp. (EQT) acquired Equitrans Midstream for $14.3 billion; Honeywell (HON) acquired Carrier's (CARR) Global Access Solutions for $4.95 billion. The strong M&A activities would propel growth in corporate debt issuance volumes.

S&P Global Insights

Another driver is the strong demand for debt refinancing. Compared to debt issuance related to M&A and shares repurchase, debt refinancing has less elasticity. As shown in the chart below, approximately $1.96 trillion of debt is scheduled to mature over the next two years. The massive demand for refinancing would benefit S&P Global's Ratings in my opinion.

S&P Global Insight

Recent Result and FY24 Outlook

S&P Global announced Q4 FY23 result on February 8th with 7% organic revenue growth and 15% adj. operating profit growth. They delivered results at the high end of their own guidance range. For FY24, they guide 7-9% organic revenue growth with 100bps margin expansion.

S&P Global Quarterly Results

As indicated in my initiation report, S&P Global owns a collection of great businesses. In order to estimate their full-year growth, I break down into different components:

- Rating: as discussed earlier, I anticipate a strong growth in Q1 FY24 and for the full year. The YTD debt issuance supports double-digit volume growth, exceeding their guidance of 3%-7% in FY24. To be conservative, I'd assume S&P Global Ratings will grow by 20% in FY24.

- Market Intelligence: S&P Global offers multi-asset-class data and analytics solutions. I expect the business to continue the HSD growth momentum in the near future. The business is highly recurring in nature as more than 80% of revenues are under subscription model.

- Commodity Insights: They provide essential price data, analytics, insights and software & services for the commodity and energy markets. With 88% of revenues are subscription-based, it is a highly recurring business model. Similarly, I expect they can sustain the growth momentum to mid-to-high single digit.

- Indices: They derive revenue from asset-linked fees, which are tied to AUM size of ETFs and passive mutual funds. PwC forecasts that Global ETF will exceed $19.2 trillion by June 2028, representing a five-year CAGR of 13.5%. The growth is primarily driven by fund flows from active mutual funds to passive ETF/index funds.

Valuation Revision

As discussed above, here is the summary for my revenue estimation: Rating up 20%, Market Intelligence 9%; Commodity Insights 7%; Indices 13%. The combined revenue growth is expected to be 11% in FY24, as per my calculation.

The margin expansion is primarily driven by the following factors:

- In February 2022, they completed the merge with IHS Markit. According to their initial plan, they expected to realize $600 million in cost synergies in FY23 and approximately $350 million in annual revenue synergies by 2026. Currently, S&P Global has been harvesting the cost and revenue synergies from the merge.

- New Products: They launched 7 new products in FY23, and plan to launch another 14 products in FY24, as disclosed over the earnings call. It's worth noting that these new products carry higher gross margin; thus the new product launches will enhance their gross margin.

All in all, I forecast their operating expenses will grow by 8.4% year-over-year, and the operating leverage will be generated from cost of goods sold and amortization of intangible assets.

S&P Global DCF - Author's Calculation

The WACC is calculated to be 10.8% with the following assumptions:

- Risk free rate: 4.25% (U.S. 10-Y Bond Yield)

- Beta: 1.2 (SA's data)

- Equity risk premium 7%; cost of debt: 7%

- Debt balance: $11.4 billion; equity balance: $34.2 billion

- Tax rate: 23%

The total enterprise value is calculated to be $160 billion after discounting all the future FCF at the discount rate of 10.8%. After adjusting the total debt and cash balances, the fair value is calculated to be $480 per share, as per my estimates.

Key Risks

Energy Transition: S&P Global offers commodity insights to industry customers who are experiencing the challenges of energy transitions. It is fair to say the energy transition creates both risks and opportunities for legacy energy players. If these energy/commodity companies weather the transition well, and successfully shift their business to the new energies market, they would be successful in the future, in my opinion. Having said that, the energy transition could pose some growth uncertainties to S&P Global Commodity Insights business.

Ratings Business: As indicated in my initiation report, global bond issuance is cyclical, and to some extent, it is tied with the global GDP growth. Therefore, for S&P Global's shareholders, they should be prepared for some years of weak growth of Ratings.

Verdict

In short, I anticipate S&P Global will deliver a stronger-than-expected Q1 result and raise the full-year guidance. The current strong debt issuance has been driven by strong M&A activities and demands for debt refinancing. I continue to view S&P Global as a collection of high-quality businesses. I am upgrading to 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $480 per share.