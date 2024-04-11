Colleen Michaels

It has been a while since I last looked at AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in December 2022. My thesis at that time was that AMC could grow revenues by +25% in 2023 and improve its operating cash burn by $450 million compared to 2022. Even with that improvement, I still believed that AMC's common stock would be a strong sell due to massive dilution and its very large debt burden. I mentioned that AMC's first-lien notes due 2029 looked significantly better for anyone trying to play a box office rebound.

Things have played out largely according to my expectations. AMC fell a bit short of my 2023 expectations, with +23% revenue growth and a $362 million improvement in operating cash burn. It probably would have exceeded my expectations by a bit if the SAG-AFTRA strike hadn't occurred, though.

AMC also ended up with significant dilution, with its outstanding share count (taking into account the reverse split) more than doubling since I looked at it in December 2022. I included the APEs in the December 2022 share count.

AMC's common shares are down over -93% since I looked at them in December 2022, while its first-lien notes due 2029 have provided a return of over +50% over the same period, including interest payments.

I have upgraded AMC's common shares to a sell from a strong sell, since its shares don't look massively overvalued anymore. The path to survival will likely involve AMC's share count multiplying again, though, so I still believe that the risk to reward ratio isn't yet favorable for its shares at near $3 per share.

Massive Increase In Share Count

AMC's outstanding share count has increased greatly over the last four years. AMC had approximately 104.2 million outstanding common shares on February 21, 2020. This translates into approximately 10.4 million shares adjusted for the 10 for 1 reverse split in August 2023.

AMC raised gross proceeds of $865 million in 2023, from selling 88 million MC shares and 17.7 million APE units. These numbers are adjusted for the 10 for 1 reverse split.

On February 21, 2024, AMC had 263.3 million outstanding common shares. Without the August 2023 reverse split, AMC would now have 2.633 billion outstanding common shares, approximately 25x the common shares it had four years ago.

It more recently noted that it was raising another $250 million via an at-the-market offering. I am assuming that AMC sells shares at an average of $2.90 per share, which would give it another 86.2 million shares. This would bring its share count up to 349.5 million, or approximately 33x to 34x its share count from February 2020.

AMC has also used its shares in debt-for-equity swaps, which helps AMC overall, but also adds to its rising common share count.

2023 Results

I had modeled a scenario where AMC generated +25% revenue growth in 2023 compared to 2022. This ended up being slightly optimistic compared to AMC's actual +23% revenue growth during the year, although, without the SAG-AFTRA strike, AMC may have been able to get to around +30% revenue growth in 2023.

I also modeled a $450 million improvement in AMC's operating cash burn during 2023 compared to 2022. AMC's operating cash burn improved by approximately $362 million in 2023 compared to 2022, resulting in it achieving approximately $68 million in operating cash generation in 2023. Without the SAG-AFTRA strike, AMC may have been able to deliver a $500 million improvement in operating cash burn compared to 2023. This would have been a bit better than my estimates.

Potential 2024 Results

The aftereffects of the strike are expected to negatively affect the 2024 box office results. At the last report, the domestic box office was down -16% year-to-date, although there is expected to be improvement as the year goes on.

One forecast calls for the 2024 domestic box office to be down -8% compared to 2023, while the global box office is projected to be down -5%.

I've assumed that AMC will have a low-single digit decline in its 2024 revenues, resulting in its operating cash burn being around zero.

Operating cash burn doesn't include the impact of cash interest costs or scheduled repayments. Due to the higher interest rate on its term loan, AMC is projected to have $396 million in interest costs during 2024 if it doesn't do any debt-for-equity exchanges or debt repurchases during the year.

AMC also expects around $20 million in deferred rent repayments during the year and has $5.1 million in subordinated notes that mature in November 2024.

AMC's Interest And Other Payments (Author's Work From AMC's 10-K And Other Filings)

AMC has $884 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2023. Pro forma for its latest offering (and factoring in offering costs), it may have $1.124 billion in cash on hand.

If AMC's operating cash burn ends up at zero during 2024, its interest costs and required repayments would drop its cash position to $683 million by the end of 2024.

Debt Refinancing

While AMC has dismissed talk of restructuring, it does currently have over $2.9 billion in debt maturing in 2026. AMC's second-lien notes due 2026 are yielding 26% to maturity, while its first-lien notes due 2029 are yielding nearly 18% to maturity, pointing to challenges in refinancing its debt.

AMC should be able to get through 2024 and likely 2025 as well. However, if its refinancing situation doesn't improve significantly by 2026, there is a high chance of AMC restructuring then due to its debt maturities.

Notes On Valuation

In December 2022, I mentioned that AMC's 7.5% first-lien notes due 2029 looked to be a significantly better play for those expecting a 2023/2024 box office rebound than AMC's common stock or preferred equity units.

AMC's first-lien notes have improved from around 50 cents on the dollar in December 2022 to 67 cents on the dollar now, plus there have been several interest payments. The total return on the first-lien notes since December 2022 is over +50%, while the return on AMC's common stock would have been -93% over the same period. AMC's APE preferred equity did somewhat better than its common stock, at -56% over that period.

With AMC's common shares at under $3 per share now, I have moved from a strong sell rating to a sell rating on it. I believe the most likely scenario for AMC is continued heavy dilution as it attempts to maintain a healthy amount of cash. AMC may use some of that cash to repurchase debt at a discount and will likely also do more debt-for-equity swaps to further reduce its net debt. I do not believe that a 2026 restructuring is a foregone conclusion, but it is likely to end up with several times its current share count (with another increase to authorized shares) if it does avoid restructuring.

While AMC's shares are not as badly overvalued as before, the high potential for further dilution limits its upside.

Conclusion

AMC's share count has gone up over 30x over the past four years as it has dealt with heavy cash burn. AMC's 2023 results were close to my expectations despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, but my expectations also called for it to have over $400 million in cash burn during the year.

It seems likely that AMC will have another $400+ million in cash burn in 2024, with its nearly $400 million per year in interest costs making it very difficult for it to generate positive free cash flow.

AMC will need to continue with debt-for-equity swaps and debt repurchases at a discount to have a chance of avoiding restructuring in a couple years. The path to avoiding restructuring will involve a large amount of additional dilution, so I believe that AMC's common shares are still a sell (although not as overvalued as before) at near $3 per share.