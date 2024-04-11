Paper Boat Creative/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Writing about Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in late September, I was concerned about the near-term outlook for semiconductor manufacturing equipment demand as well as key industrial end-markets like manufacturing and automation. Those concerns have definitely played out, as AEIS saw meaningfully weaker demand in the fourth quarter of 2023 and guided substantially below expectations for the first quarter of this year.

Unfortunately, this is not just a sector issue, and AEIS shares have significantly lagged rivals like MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Comet (COTN.SW), not to mention major customers like Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX), as weak revenue and weaker margins are exactly what the Street doesn’t want from a components supplier.

Better days should be ahead, but how far ahead is a key question. I do expect 2024 to be a decent year for semiconductor equipment demand (healthier memory, ongoing investment in AI, and so on), and I think a few markets like solar and medical will be healthy, but AEIS is still vulnerable to destocking on trailing edge architectures, weakness in industrial automation, and an uncertain market share/margin improvement path in data center and telecom. Valuation, too, is not a clear bargain and outperformance looks more and more tied to a strong second half rebound.

The Upcoming Quarter Isn’t Going To Be Good

AEIS management most definitely disappointed analysts and investors back in February when it guided first quarter revenue about 13% below prior expectations. Revenue is now expected to drop about 18% year over year and 14% quarter over quarter, and even the relatively healthier Semiconductor Equipment side of the business is expected to decline more than 10% year over year as the company sees modest demand for leading-edge equipment and is still seeing some destocking on the trailing edge.

Other categories are looking even worse, with Industrial & Medical, Data Center, and Telecom all likely to be down 20% or more from the prior year (and likely down 15% to 25% sequentially as well).

Gross margins, too, are set to come in lower than previously expected, with a 35% target that was over a point lower than expected, as well down about 70bp sequentially from the fourth quarter. As a reminder, margins are a key watch item here – the company’s diversification away from the semiconductor market has reduced overall gross margins meaningfully, particularly due to the weak margins the company has seen so far in the Data Center and Telecom segments.

Looking at recent updates from other companies (including sell-side presentations and conferences), I don’t see tremendous upside in the semiconductor business for the quarter; the industry is recovering, but what strength there will be seems more weighted to the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, there hasn’t been much joy in the industrial sector. The Manufacturing PMI did recently move back above 50 (after 16 straight months of contraction), but manufacturing seems pretty soft, and I don’t see much reason for high expectations from markets like test & measurement or factory automation (particularly given the recent Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) earnings report).

Some Reasons For Optimism Later This Year And Into 2025

While the near-term outlook for AEIS is not strong, I do think there is a good chance that the first quarter will mark the bottom of the cycle; the company may well not post year-over-year revenue growth until the fourth quarter of this year, but the sequential comparisons should at least improve once the first quarter is in the rearview mirror.

The semiconductor business should improve as the year goes on, with a much healthier memory market and ongoing demand for AI-related chips supporting leading-edge demand. I also expect the destocking process to largely be finished.

Looking out a little further, AEIS is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing increase in etch/deposition steps at advanced nodes (requiring more sophisticated power control systems), and I also wouldn’t sleep on the potential of new product introductions to gain some share from MKS in dielectric etch. I’d also note that leading-edge capacity ramps at fabs like TSMC (TSM), Samsung, and Intel (INTC) should be a positive for demand in 2025 and 2026.

With Industrial & Medical, I like the long-term outlook for addressed markets like solar, factory automation, and test & measurement – all of which makes AEIS a play (albeit somewhat distant) on what I expect will be a long electrification super-cycle (factory automation, commercial building electrification, electric vehicles, et al). I also see ongoing demand for powered medical equipment, and AEIS generally garners good margins here on account of a strong sole-source business model.

Data Center is more of a wildcard. I certainly expect significant future investment into data center capacity, and it’s well worth remembering that AI-focused DCs have significantly higher power needs. The question here, though, is whether the company can carve out a niche of value-added products that can drive sole-source customer relationships and gross margins in the 40%’s. Management has been upgrading margins in part by exiting low-margin business, but there’s still work to do.

I don’t have a lot to say about the Telecom business at this point – I think there needs to be more restructuring/rethinking of this business and how/where AEIS can find defensible niches where customers need (and will pay for) sophisticated margin-accretive (or at least not dilutive) equipment.

The Outlook

To management’s credit, they’re not pretending that margins aren’t an issue. There is a program underway to boost margins, including factory consolidation and portfolio pruning, and management is looking for around two to four points of upside here, as well as additional upside from improved volume/scale (revenue recovery) and input cost deflation. It’s worth remembering, though, that the 40%-plus gross margin target of today is still far below the 50%-plus margins of past up-cycles, and this is a sector where margins often significantly influence valuation multiples.

As I said in that older article, I had concerns about a weaker-than-expected 2024, but management’s guidance for Q1’24 was a lot worse than expected, and it does once again call into question the value of the company’s diversification efforts (which is worth remembering, as management appears to be on the hunt for additional M&A). Granted, this may just be the bad luck of multiple cycles coinciding, but diversifying away from semiconductors was supposed to reduce overall volatility and that hasn’t been the case.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits (around 5%), including double-digit growth in FY’25 and FY’26 (after a potential double-digit decline in FY’24). The biggest question is gross margin – investors may be waiting until FY’26 to see 40%-plus gross margins again, and that’s not going to be well-received.

Longer term, I still think double-digit free cash flow growth is possible (FY’23 was an under-earning year relative to the historical FCF margin trend), but I’m increasingly concerned that the weaker margins of the non-semiconductor businesses could prove more persistent and limit the company’s FCF margins to the low-to-mid-teens (in the past, good years would see margins in the mid-20%’s).

Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA, the big revision to 2024 expectations (and the follow through in FY’25 and FY’26) takes away a lot of the undervaluation I saw before. While I think the shares could still generate a long-term annualized return in the low double-digits, near-term valuation approaches top out around $100 to $105.

The Bottom Line

AEIS definitely needs some beat-and-raise quarters; I’m hoping that I’ve been a little too draconian with my estimate cuts, but hope is not a great investment strategy. Along those lines, a stronger second half could reinvigorate the shares and drive re-rating if there are upside revisions.

I also do believe that the business is going through a cyclical bottom, and it’s not uncommon for financials and valuation to look pretty ugly during the trough. To that end, I’m sticking with these shares a little longer, looking past some of the near-term challenges to longer-term opportunities in advanced nodes, automation, renewable energy, and so on, and intending to play the eventual rebound in the core business.