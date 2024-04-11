Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google Integrates Gemini GenAI Into Workspace

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.33K Followers

Summary

  • Companies like Google and Microsoft have been scrambling to integrate as many GenAI-powered features into their productivities suites as possible.
  • At this year’s Cloud Next event, Google unveiled a huge range of these in their latest version of Workspace and even added a new GenAI-powered video creation and editing application to the suite called Vids.
  • Much of the Workspace news was tied into the general release of Google’s Gemini Pro 1.5 large language model.

Generative ai

dem10

While Generative AI is expected to have a huge impact on many different applications, the one that’s expected to see some of the earliest returns is productivity.

In fact, in the TECHnalysis Research study on GenAI in the

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.33K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News