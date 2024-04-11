Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 11, 2024 3:37 AM ETRent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Stock
Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 10, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cara Schembri - Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Jennifer Hyman - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman
Siddharth Thacker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities
Alexandra Steiger - The Goldman Sachs Group

Operator

Welcome to Rent the Runway fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings results conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Rent the Runways, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Cara Schembri. Thank you. You may begin.

Cara Schembri

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. And during this call we will make references to our Q4 fiscal year 2023 earnings presentation, which can be found in the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin we would like to remind you that this call will include forward looking statements. These statements include our future expectations regarding financial results, guidance and targets, market opportunities and our growth. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are detailed in this afternoon's press release as well as our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K that will be filed within the next few days. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by law.

During this call, we will also reference certain non-GAAP financial information. The presentation of this

