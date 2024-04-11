Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Central Garden & Pet Company: Market Leader In An Attractive Industry

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • CENT’s revenue and EBITDA have grown exceptionally well, with a CAGR of 8% and 13%. The company has gained market share quickly and consolidated its position as a leading player.
  • CENT has a bulletproof business model, with a range of brands, strong market share, leading distributor relationships, and a number of tailwinds driving healthy growth in the coming years.
  • CENT’s recent performance reflects the macro environment, with muted demand and limited interest from retailers to lift stock levels. We expect this to weigh on CENT.
  • CENT’s performance relative to its peers leaves much to be desired, as its margins are materially below average. Although its commercial position is attractive, this limits the long-term scope for outperformance.
  • CENT appears undervalued in our view, although not materially so. We do not consider this sufficient given the near-term headwinds expected.
Mature female owner showing Poinsettia to customer at plant nursery

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction and thesis

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) is a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn and garden as well as pet supplies markets. The company operates through two segments: Pet and Garden.

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.12K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CENT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CENT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CENT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News