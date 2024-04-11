Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AIER Everyday Price Index Hits All-Time Record In March 2024

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.82K Followers

Summary

  • The AIER Everyday Price Index saw its third largest increase in over a year in March 2024, shooting up 0.82 percent.
  • The largest price increases among the constituents of the Everyday Price Index in March 2024 were seen in motor fuel, food away from home, and internet services/electronic information providers.
  • From March 2023 to March 2024, headline CPI rose 3.5 percent, higher than the expected 3.4 percent. Year-over-year core CPI rose 3.8 percent, which was also higher than the survey prediction of 3.7 percent.

Businesswoman analyzes profitability of working company with digital virtual screen graphics, positive, 2024 Planning invest indicators long-term. calculates financial data investments.

Userba011d64_201

By Peter C. Earle

The AIER Everyday Price Index saw its third largest increase in over a year in March 2024, shooting up 0.82 percent. That rise brings our proprietary inflation index to a new record high of 289.2, surpassing the

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.82K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News