Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aviva: Good Diversification And Modest Risk, Maintain Buy

Apr. 11, 2024 5:40 AM ETAviva plc (AIVAF) Stock, AVVIY Stock
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.12K Followers

Summary

  • Aviva has diversification in multiple GEO locations and offers a positive upside on CSM growth and individual annuities.
  • The company's capital position is solid, with a Solvency II ratio of 207% and a moderate market risk.
  • Higher guidance with a focus on shareholders' remuneration. Aviva deserves a buy rating.

Aviva Canada"s office in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

At the Lab, we are excited to comment on Aviva plc (OTCPK:AIVAF) (OTCPK:AVVIY) once again. Following our previous publication stating that Aviva was not a potential takeover candidate, we continued to

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
5.12K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AIVAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIVAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIVAF
--
AVVIY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News