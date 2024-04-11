Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beneath The Skin Of CPI Inflation, March: Inflation Behaves Very Badly, Saga Far From Over

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • Core services CPI jumped by 5.6% annualized in March from February.
  • Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose by 4.4% annualized in March from February, the same increase as in February.
  • The Fed has been in desperate search of confidence that inflation would continue to cool after the Amazing Cooling through mid-2023.

CPI, consumer price index symbol. hand holding magnifying glass investigating wooden block with words CPI, consumer price index on dollar bills. Business and CPI, consumer price index concept.

pcess609

Ugly inflation in services drives up the 3-month "core CPI" for 7th month, to 4.5% annualized, worst in a year, and the 3-month overall CPI to worst since Nov 2022.

So inflation behaved very badly again in March. January was

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.5K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News