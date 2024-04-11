Kutredrig/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Finning International (TSX:FTT:CA) (OTCPK:FINGF) is a Canada-based partner for Caterpillar (CAT) as it has been the authorized dealer for the US brand for almost 100 years in certain parts of Canada. Right now, Finning Canada is the authorized dealer in the western provinces of Canada (Saskatchewan, Alberta, BC, Yukon Territory, Northwest Territories and portion of Nunavut) but it also has activities abroad:

Finning Investor Relations

Thanks to its very strong relationship with Caterpillar, the company also is the authorized dealer in Chile, Argentina and Bolivia. In Europe, Finning is the authorized Caterpillar dealer in the UK and Ireland. With in excess of 50% of the full-year revenue generated from ‘product support’, the after-market is an important revenue driver for Caterpillar.

Data by YCharts

I previously discussed Finning in 2015 and 2016 and the total return of the stock comes in at almost 200%. Time to have another look under the hood to see if Finning is attractive enough to re-enter a position.

2023 was a year of impressive EBIT growth

In 2023, Finning reported a total revenue increase of almost 14% as the total revenue jumped to C$10.5B, up from $9.28B in FY 2022. At the same time, the COGS obviously increased as well but at a slightly lower pace, which means the gross profit increased by in excess of 15% to C$2.58B.

Finning Investor Relations

While that is good news, the company’s other operating expenses didn’t escape the impact of inflation: the SG&A expenses increased by almost C$200M, but this wasn’t enough to hold Finning back from reporting record earnings. As the income statement above shows, even a C$32M net ‘other expense’ only had a minor impact on the bottom line, and although the finance expenses jumped by approximately 70%, the pre-tax income increased by about 10% to C$749M resulting in a net profit of C$521M with C$523M attributable to the common shareholders of Finning (the non-controlling interests recorded a C$2M attributable loss).

This worked out to an EPS of C$3.55, an increase compared to the C$3.25 per share it reported in FY 2022.

There are two elements in the income statement that require some additional detail. First of all, the C$32M net ‘other expense’ is mainly related to the devaluation of the Argentinean Peso. As you can see below, most items are non-recurring in nature.

Finning Investor Relations

Looking at the finance costs, the company simply got caught in the environment of higher interest expenses; the average interest rate on the credit facility doubled from 3.5% at the end of 2022 to 7% at the end of 2023. I think the worst is now behind us when it comes to the interest rates on the financial markets, so I don’t really expect a substantial deterioration. Looking at the bond market, the average yield to maturity for the bonds in CAD maturing in the next decade is approximately 4.5-4.75%. The 2042 bond has a yield to maturity of approximately 5.3%. A recent offering of 5 year notes was completed at a yield of just under 4.78%.

Finning’s cash flows also remain very strong. In 2023, the reported operating cash flow was just C$228M, but that’s mainly because the company continues to invest heavily in working capital items to the tune of C$349M while it also spent C$182M on additions to the rental fleet, as you can see below. This was partially offset by the sale of assets in the rental fleet and rental equipment. If I’m only adjusting the operating cash flow for the changes in the working capital position and then subsequently deduct the C$82M in lease payments, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately C$495M and approximately C$530M after taking the amount of taxes owed into consideration instead of the taxes paid.

Finning Investor Relations

As you can see above, the total capex was just C$220M, resulting in an underlying free cash flow result of C$310M. There were 144M shares outstanding at the end of 2023, resulting in a free cash flow result of C$2.15 per share.

That’s lower than the reported net income. Why? Because the operating cash flow includes a net investment of C$125M in the rental fleet and an additional C$140M in the rental equipment. Adding these two elements back to the equation (and thus excluding the net investment in these balance sheet items), the underlying free cash flow was actually C$575M or almost exactly C$4/share.

Finning Investor Relations

At the end of 2023, Finning had about C$152M in cash, but thanks to the high inventory levels its balance sheet contained a positive working capital position of approximately C$1.45B. This includes C$1.44B in short-term debt, while the total long-term debt was C$949M. This means the total net debt level was approximately C$2.24B (excluding lease liabilities). With an EBITDA of just over C$1.2B (adjusted for lease amortization), the debt ratio of less than 2 times EBITDA is definitely palatable. The adjusted EBITDA came in north of C$1.3B after taking some non-recurring items out of the equation.

Investment thesis

The main risk is obviously seeing Caterpillar end the relationship with Finning, but as both partners have been working together for almost a hundred years, I think that risk is pretty minimal. Should Finning start to deliver a subpar performance to Caterpillar’s customers, CAT will likely give Finning some time to remedy the situation rather than providing the 90 days’ notice to end the relationship.

Finning is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of around 7, which definitely isn’t expensive. Additionally, with a free cash flow yield of approximately 9%, the company’s underlying cash generation remains strong, although this is somewhat hidden by the working capital needs and the additions to the rental fleet and equipment. I’m not expecting much growth in 2024, but it will be interesting to see what Finning will use its incoming free cash flow for. The dividend will likely increase to C$1/share, which means there’s a few hundred million dollar per year in discretionary cash flow. Additionally, on the Q4 conference call, Finning’s management mentioned it expected to unlock working capital and use the proceeds to pay down debt.

I haven’t owned Finning for a while now, but I remain impressed with how this company is being managed. I will keep an eye on the company as I would be interested in buying it again at the current valuation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.