Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tailwinds In Tech

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
745 Followers

Summary

  • Are we in a new demand cycle for tech hardware as the COVID-era PC- and smartphone-purchase boom hits the first leg of its replacement cycle? And will AI-enabling devices act as a tailwind? If so, how can investors benefit?
  • AI presents a second avenue of growth for many of these Taiwanese companies, especially those that are aligned with the AI server.
  • Reflecting on our investment strategy, which emphasizes understanding market cycles, the past year’s gains in Taiwan tech were primarily driven by increases in stock valuations.

Hands, business people and tablet chart for data analysis, infographic review or dashboard logistics. Digital technology, analytics graphs and meeting to research internet statistics, growth or stats

Hiraman

Are we in a new demand cycle for tech hardware as the COVID-era PC- and smartphone-purchase boom hits the first leg of its replacement cycle? And will AI-enabling devices act as a tailwind? If so, how can investors benefit?

This article was written by

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
745 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLTW--
Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
XSD--
SPDR® S&P Semiconductor ETF
SOXX--
iShares Semiconductor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News