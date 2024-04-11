Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why We Won't See A Recession In 2024

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.96K Followers

Summary

  • The jobs market is unlikely to lead to a recession in 2024.
  • Wage growth continues to trend lower, while a spike in unemployment that would trigger a recession appears unlikely from here.
  • In fact, the leading indicators of employment growth suggest we are close to a bottom, and employment growth should start to pick up as we progress through 2024.
  • How much further wage growth can fall from here remains to be seen, but it seems unlikely, we return to pre-COVID levels.
  • As it stands, the labour market is one that doesn’t warrant rate cuts, nor is it one that requires rate hikes.

2024 Euro economy concept

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Don’t expect unemployment to lead to recession

The debate between a hard landing and a soft landing has been raging for some time now. To me, the outcome is likely to be determined by the labour

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.96K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News