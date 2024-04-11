by sonmez

New PFAS limits in drinking water renew compliance cost fears. (00:33) DoJ opens probe into Nippon Steel's deal for US Steel (X). (02:34) TikTok (BDNCE) divestiture timeline might undergo extension in U.S. Senate: report. (03:23)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Compliance with the first-ever U.S. regulation to limit "forever chemicals" in drinking water is expected to cost about $1.5B annually.

This estimate is from the Environmental Protection Agency, although some organizations believe it will cost more than three times that amount.

The new regulation sets limits for five individual per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

Regulated public water systems have three years to complete initial monitoring for the chemicals. Systems that detect PFAS above the new standards will have five years to reduce the chemical levels.

The American Water Works Association, which previously warned that the cost of compliance would exceed $3.8B annually, said it's "concerned that the rule's health and financial impacts are not accurately characterized."

The Biden administration announced an additional $1B to fund PFAS detection and treatment systems to meet the new standard. The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides for $9B to help communities impacted by PFAS and another $12B to make drinking water improvements. However, the AWWA said this may not be enough.

Another industry group - American Chemistry Council - opposed the rule, raising concerns over its underlying science and saying it undercuts other higher-priority water issues.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) and California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) said they were prepared to meet the new PFAS standards, and are pursuing funding to mitigate compliance costs.

Meanwhile, Courage & Conviction Investing expects Arq (ARQ) will benefit greatly from the EPA rule due to an expected surge in granular activated carbon demand. The environmental tech firm's CEO Bob Rasmus recently said the rule "could generate an increase in demand of 3-4 times within the municipal water market alone."

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened up an in-depth antitrust investigation of Nippon Steel's (OTCPK:NISTF) (OTCPK:NPSCY) proposed $14.1B takeover of United States Steel (NYSE:X), Politico reported late Wednesday.

The move escalates U.S. government scrutiny of the deal, which has been criticized by lawmakers, labor unions, and others who argue that the iconic American company should not be owned by a foreign entity, even U.S. ally Japan.

President Biden voiced his opposition to the deal last month and the U.S. Steelworkers union continues to oppose the tie-up.

The launch of the antitrust probe comes even as Japan’s Prime Minister visits the White House this week.

The companies this week submitted the deal for review by European Union antitrust regulators; the EU has a May 17 provisional deadline for a decision.

TikTok's potential divestiture from its China-based, parent company ByteDance (BDNCE) could be pushed from its current six-month timeline to a year.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill in March that would require TikTok to divest from ByteDance within six months if it became law. The bill passed 352-65 with wide bipartisan support.

However, the U.S. Senate has appeared less enthusiastic over the current language of the bill.

Reuters reported that Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell told reporters on Wednesday that she likes the idea of extending the deadline for divestiture to one year. She also said that the extension could give the bill a stronger legal position.

ByteDance has indicated it has no plans to divest from TikTok even if the bill becomes law.

Meta (META) and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) would likely benefit the most if TikTok was banned.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) will hold a special event titled Accelerated Infrastructure for the AI Era.

