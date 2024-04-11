Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Bank of Japan's New Path Ahead

Apr. 11, 2024 7:20 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, FXY, YCL, YCS
Summary

  • The Bank of Japan is set to normalise monetary policy when certain conditions are met, namely inflation, positive real cash earnings, and a recovery in domestic demand growth.
  • We expect the window for normalisation to open from July for about a year before inflation begins to fall below 2%.
  • The prospect of rising uncertainty into and around the US presidential election in November looks likely to drive higher FX volatility.

By Min Joo Kang & Chris Turner

Back in March, the Bank of Japan made a big decision to raise rates for the first time in 17 years in the hope that higher wage growth would lead to a recovery

This article was written by

