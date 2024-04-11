Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dollar Consolidates But Adjustment Is Not Over

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.29K Followers

Summary

  • The market appears to be catching its proverbial breath today, but the shallow consolidation suggests the moves are not over.
  • The dollar has reached nearly JPY153.30, and although Japanese officials cautioned about the FX moves, intervention while Prime Minister Kishida is on his state visit to the US strikes us highly unlikely.
  • The market has downgraded the chances of a June ECB cut to around 80%, the lowest since last October.
  • Gold fell by about $18.75 an ounce yesterday, its largest loss in about a month. It is trading softer today near $2332.

Dollars 100 banknotes with stock market chart graph for currency exchange and global trade forex concept.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Higher than expected US CPI for the third consecutive month drove US interest rates sharply higher and lifted the greenback broadly. The market appears to be catching its proverbial breath today, but the shallow consolidation

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.29K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About USDOLLAR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
STOXX
--
SHSZ300
--
SPX
--
US10Y
--
US2Y
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News