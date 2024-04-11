Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A Closer Look at Janux Therapeutics' Innovative Approach to mCRPC

Shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) jumped after a Wednesday report speculating on takeover interest. Janux is a development-stage biotech company developing bispecific drugs for cancer. One such drug, JANX007, has been in the spotlight lately after promising Phase 1 data in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). JANX007 is described as a "prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr)." mCRPC is an advanced form of prostate cancer that progresses despite surgery. Second only to non-melanoma skin cancer, prostate cancer is a leading cause of cancer in men. It's been estimated that there were nearly 288,000 new cases of prostate cancer last year in the US, alone, with 34,700 fatalities. In February, Janux revealed data on 23 heavily-pretreated mCRPC patients. So, this is a very resistant and sick population. Despite this, 14/18 patients achieved PSA30 reductions at the starting dose of ≥ 0.1 mg of JANX007, with larger doses (≥ 0.2 mg) delivering more robust declines in PSA30 (6/6). Elevated PSA (prostate-specific antigens) are common biomarkers of prostate cancer. PSA is monitored during treatment, as declines are associated with better clinical outcomes and survival rates. PSA30 just refers to PSA levels being decreased by at least 30%. Other key figures include PSA50 (50% decline) and PSA90. On the safety front, JANX007 avoided life-threatening (Grade 3 and 4) instances of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), which can be an unfortunate and deadly adverse event from cancer treatment, especially immunotherapies. So, given the PSA responses and the lack of concerning safety signals so far, Janux intends to continue dose-escalation. They plan to provide an update on the trial's data later this year.

Potential to Meet Unmet Needs in Advanced Cancer Treatment

The data here is pretty encouraging. We have clear PSA responses in many heavily-pretreated patients. These patients have exhausted many options. So, there is a large unmet need and JANX007 appears to be able to overcome resistance mechanisms. It's also promising that these PSA responses are occurring at lower treatment doses and there is a clear dose response thus far. This opens the door to an even greater number of responders at higher doses. So, there may be further potential to optimize the therapeutic window. But this will have to be balanced with safety. Although we are still in the early innings here (Phase 1), the robustness of this data (relative to what is ordinarily demonstrated in Phase 1 trials) lays a strong foundation for more extensive Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials that will assess survival outcomes, quality of life, and comparative efficacy versus standard of care.

Janux's Takeover Speculation Amidst Soaring Valuation

It is not surprising to me that Janux may be getting takeover interest from "big pharma." So, the Bloomberg report is probably reliable. However, this doesn't guarantee a deal, at least not anytime soon. Janux currently trades at a rich valuation of $2.3 billion. I believe this valuation is warranted given the unmet needs of mCRPC, which figures to be a $17 billion global market by the end of this decade. As far as a premium goes in the event of an acquisition, it's difficult to see much more upside from here. JANX is up 350% since mid-February and it's difficult to see JANX fetching more than $3.5 billion with a Phase 1 mCRPC asset at this time, among other Phase 1 assets. At the end of the day, however, JANX will be worth what someone pays for it.

Financial Health

In the event that Janux is still around a few months from now, it'll be wise to look into the company's financial health. On the heels of the February stock rally, Janux raised $296.5 million in common stock and pre-funded warrants. As of December 31, Janux had $344 million in cash and short-term investments. So, the recent equity raise places them around $640 million. Janux does not have any major liabilities. Operating expenses totaled $81 million last year, so this implies a cash runway of at least five years. However, this is a historical estimate and investors should anticipate rising costs as Janux progresses in more mature clinical trials.

My Analysis and Recommendation on JANX Stock

Overall, there's a lot to like about Janux Therapeutics. Its approach to treating mCRPC is unique, quite effective, and tolerable at lower doses. Janux may have hit a jackpot with this data. It is not surprising that Janux may be fielding takeover interest and there may still be a 30%+ premium waiting. Outside of M&A activity, I think Janux is worth speculation on its own merit. So, I'd recommend Buy here, although this is still quite speculative. This isn't something to bet the house on. Given the recent volatility in JANX stock, it may be wise to, instead, ease into this one. Rumors do not always materialize and even if they eventually do, this may be months down the road. Anyone betting on a quick acquisition would be doing just that: betting. It's better to play it safe and assume you're in it for the long haul. There is still considerable risk in JANX. Phase 1 data, while promising, is just that: Phase 1 data. JANX007 will have to prove itself in far more patients in the future. So, it could reasonably fail later-stage trials. Moreover, JANX has assets outside of JANX007 that could disappoint. Finally, many companies are developing new and unique drugs for mCRPC and there is considerable existing competition. For JANX007 to be the blockbuster drug some may believe it will be, it will have to be better than nearly all of the potential and existing drugs. As always, investors can mitigate idiosyncratic risks by maintaining a diversified portfolio and not allocating too much money to one stock.