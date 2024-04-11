bjdlzx

International Petroleum (OTCPK:IPCFF) is a Canadian company that reports using United States dollars. It is part of the Lundin Group of Companies. A major part of the business is in Canada (although the company has some overseas business as well). That Canadian business is centered upon the heavy oil or even the thermal oil business. There are some expansion plans underway for the thermal oil operations. This has led to the company taking on some debt, which may be a concern to shareholders, even though this is a well-run company.

The heavy oil business, including thermal oil, is producing a product that sells at a discount to the light oil business. That discount can widen during economic downturns. The period 2015 to 2020 was particularly brutal for this business. It led to a fair amount of debt market requirements for these companies to have a conservative net debt position.

Right now, the company has been adding to long-term debt for the expansion of heavy oil production. The debt ratio still appears to be conservative. But it may concern some investors when the main business is this type of product.

Net Debt Position

So far, the company has a very strong net debt position in that the cash balance is larger than the long-term debt balance.

International Petroleum Year End Balance Sheet Summary (International Petroleum Fourth Quarter 2023, Corporate Presentation)

As long as the net debt calculation remains likewise in good shape, there is little cause for investor concern. However, should that bond position remain where it is or grow, and the cash be spent on capital items, then the debt ratio may well be a bit high for a company in the heavy oil part of the industry.

Last year, commodity prices in general weakened. So that debt ratio went past 1.0 as EBITDA declined compared to the year before.

Expansion Program

The Blackrod Project is currently undergoing a capital project that will provide for more production.

International Petroleum Summary Of Blackrod Acreage Characteristics (International Petroleum Corporate Presentation April 2024)

Typically, these types of projects require a lot of money upfront, as shown above. But then they cash flow at very low prices even when the project is losing money because of the large upfront costs.

That at least means the company would likely have cash flow in a downturn, which is important when considering the debt used to get this project to production. More importantly, any cash flow is likely largely protected by a sizable depletion (or depreciation) charge.

Management is also wisely using free cash flow as well for this project. Once the production begins, it is likely to last a long time, as these projects tend to be very long-lived.

Future Growth Potential

Much of the future growth potential is centered around the Blackrod area, and hence heavy oil (or thermal oil) as well.

International Petroleum Summary Of Contingent Reserves (International Petroleum Corporate Presentation April 2024)

Management has discussed the valuation discount inherent in the current stock price. But that valuation discount likely takes into account the risk that the selling price discount to WTI can widen during times of pricing weakness.

Even though this business has been very profitable for the company, the widening discount is always a threat to this business. It is a reason that many heavy oil producers do not stay independent, or they acquire premium production capabilities.

Use Of Cash Flow

The company has additionally been repurchasing shares.

International Petroleum Share Repurchase History (International Petroleum Corporate Presentation April 2024)

Management believes that the stock price is low. This cheap price may be due to the fact that the heavy oil and thermal oil business (even the tar sands business) struggled between 2015 and 2020 to the point that many showed no profit those years in this business.

Generally, the market will price the stock in a way that adequately values average profitability for a cyclical stock. Therefore, these stocks are usually low-priced during times of high commodity prices but look very expensive at market bottoms.

Lately, the whole industry has been "in the doghouse". It therefore appears to be well below historical values. This is one of the more generously priced stocks in the current atmosphere. It does have some future valuation potential. On the other hand, there are a lot of stocks I follow that are cheaper still without the need of selling a lot of discounted products.

Management

This company is part of the Lundin Group of Companies. As such, it has a lot more resources at its disposal than is the case for many companies of this size. The Lundin Group of Companies also has a fairly good reputation among investors that adds to the safety of an investment in this company.

Because the company is part of the Lundin Group of Companies, the depth of management is less of an issue than is typical for this size of a company. There are other companies in the group from which managers can be transferred if that is necessary.

Similarly, the Lundin Group of Companies is a large enough organization to often have access to better debt terms than might be typical for this size company.

The whole Lundin organization is in the $40 billion range. That is very different than looking at just this company "in a vacuum" as might typically be the case. In some ways, this company is simply a division that is public of that organization.

Summary

International Petroleum has largely grown through acquisitions combined with organic growth. The company has managed to find some very low-cost heavy oil (or thermal oil or tar sands, depending upon your point of view and location discussed). The result of this is that the company sells a discounted product that has been very profitable to the company so far.

However, there is always the market fear that the 2015 to 2020 period will repeat when this part of the industry largely did not make money. That may well account for the low price that causes the stock repurchases and the climbing long-term debt.

If you believe that management can successfully navigate the future to an eventual corporate sale (as is typical with the Lundin Group of Companies), then this stock may be a consideration.

Much of the industry is "in the doghouse" as far as Mr. Market is concerned. This company actually has a decent stock price given that situation. However, there is some recovery potential to historical price valuations that should slowly occur over time. That would require some investor patience, though.

In the meantime, there could always be another profitable acquisition that speeds the growth process along.

For me, this is a buy consideration as the company is well managed. I generally like good management when that management is on sale, as it is here. As part of a basket of well-chosen companies, that basket should do well. One never knows when a stock will be the next "market darling". Therefore, it is wise to diversify with a company like this, even though there are some better bargains out there.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.