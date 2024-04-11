Anatomy Of A Recession Update: What's Different About This Cycle?

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Jeff Schulze, Head of Economic and Market Strategy at ClearBridge Investments, discusses the updated ClearBridge Recession Risk Dashboard, which has seen some progress underneath the surface despite not having any indicator changes.
  • If you look at corporate interest payments, they typically rise at the end of an economic cycle because the Fed is in tightening mode; it creates profit margin pressure.
  • Another development that was underappreciated by many, including us, is that recent immigration has really increased the growth potential of the US economy more than usual.

Finance and money technology background concept of business prosperity, asset management and financial investment business stock growth

Benjamas Deekam/iStock via Getty Images

By Jeffrey Schulze, CFA, Head of Economic and Market Strategy, ClearBridge Investments

Jeff Schulze, Head of Economic and Market Strategy at ClearBridge Investments, discusses the updated ClearBridge Recession Risk Dashboard, which has seen some progress underneath the surface

