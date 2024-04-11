apomares/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of recreational powerboat manufacturer Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have fallen more than 50% from their March 2021 all-time high as a long-anticipated slowdown has finally materialized. FY24 non-GAAP earnings are expected to fall nearly 70% on a 36% drop in sales after three years of stellar results, as the retail buyer appears to be tapped out from the post-pandemic pull through. Trading at an EV/TTM Adj. EBITDA of 3.6 and a P/E on FY25E EPS of 9.5 with access to over $300 million of debt financing, the recent insider buying in this serial acquirer merited a deeper dive. An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a Loudon, Tennessee-based manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats, including sport, stern drive, and outboard boats, under eight brands encompassing 78 models. With sales at over 400 dealerships, the company boasts the top domestic market share in performance sport boats as well as the 24ft. to 29ft. segment of the stern drive category. Malibu was founded in 1982 and went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $99.5 million at $14 per share. The stock trades right under $42.00 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $835 million.

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending June 30th. For the avoidance of doubt, the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, is FY23.

Recreational Powerboat Industry

The domestic recreational powerboat market reached sales of $16.0 billion in 2022, consisting of 189,550 units sold in five categories: outboards ($10.4 billion); cruisers ($2.3 billion); performance sport boats ($1.9 billion); stern drives ($887 million); and jet boats ($495 million). The units sold figure represents an 18% decline from the pandemic induced peak of 230,450 in 2020, although dollar sales are up 15% from that period. In terms of dollar sales, Malibu commanded an 8% share of the total recreational powerboat market in 2022.

Brands

Since going public, Malibu has grown both through acquisitions (five) and start-ups (three). The company views its operations through three segments: Malibu; Saltwater Fishing; and Cobalt.

October 2023 Company Presentation

Malibu consists of performance boats, including its flagship brand, which are in three product lines (11 models) 20ft. to 26ft. in length and priced from $80K to $300K. The unit also houses its Axis brand, which consist of six models tailored to the younger demographic, 20ft. to 25ft. in length and priced in the $80K to $175K range. The Malibu segment accounted for FY23 net sales of $636.2 million, representing 46% of total.

Saltwater Fishing comprises five brands that include entry-level and premium performance, as well as stern drive and outboard recreational boats, all (obviously) targeting the angler. It houses 43 models, 16ft. to 46ft. in length, with price points ranging from $60K to $1.4 million. Saltwater Fishing was responsible for FY23 net sales of $449.2 million, or 32% of total.

Cobalt is 18 models of outboard and stern drive recreational boats, 22ft. to 36ft. in length priced between $75K and $625K. This brand came via a $130 million acquisition in 2017. Cobalt contributed FY23 net sales of $303.0 million, or 22% of total.

In addition to Malibu and Axis commanding the number one market share for performance sport boats and Cobalt the top position amongst the 24ft. to 29ft. fiberglass stern drive category, Malibu is also the number two domestic fiberglass outboard manufacturer for craft over 23ft. courtesy of its Pursuit and Maverick Boat Group brands.

October 2023 Company Presentation

Operational and Share Price Performance

Malibu rode the wave of pent-up demand for powerboats during the pandemic, seeing FY21 (ending June 30, 2021) non-GAAP earnings surge 83% to $6.01 a share on a net revenue increase of 42% to $926.5 million. Admittedly, these comps were easy due to the shutdown of the economy during the first half of 2020 and the addition (mid-fiscal year) of Maverick Boat. That said, the sales momentum continued into FY22, despite supply chain challenges, with the company posting a 32% rise in non-GAAP earnings to $7.91 a share on a net revenue rise of 31% to $1.21 billion. Despite these encouraging results in which Adj. EBITDA margin averaged 20.4% over those two fiscal years, shares of MBUU peaked rather early (in March 2021) at an all-time high of $93.00 (15.5 PE ratio on FY21 EPS) as supply chain concerns and eventually inflation compressed multiples.

Another item weighing on its stock was litigation stemming from a fatal 2014 boating accident, in which a verdict against Malibu was initially rendered in the amount of $200 million in August 2021. The company eventually settled with the plaintiff for $100 million ($21 million recovered by insurance to date) in June 2023, impacting GAAP earnings by $4.88 a share in FY23.

That said, FY23 non-GAAP earnings continued its strong trend, rising 16% to $9.19 a share on a 14% top-line increase to $1.39 billion, with Adj. EBITDA margin holding firm at 20.5%. Still, shares of MBUU continued their protracted decline, last seeing $60 in August 2023 as the market (at last) correctly forecasted a slowdown in business during FY24.

2QFY24 Financials & FY24 Outlook

That slowdown was elucidated in the company’s 2QFY24 financial report. Released on January 30, 2024, Malibu posted net income of $0.57 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $22.9 million on net sales of $211.1 million, versus $1.83 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $57.6 million on net sales of $338.7 million, representing declines of 69%, 60%, and 38%, respectively. 2QFY24 Adj. EBITDA margin fell to 10.9% versus 17.0% in the prior year period.

Other indicators were arguably worse, with volumes off 44% to 1,373 units and gross profit down 50% to $37.5 million. A macroeconomic backdrop that included higher interest rates was blamed for tepid retail demand. Management also noted inventory level normalization post-pandemic as a factor in the poor quarter.

Although disheartening, the results bested Street consensus by $0.09 a share at the bottom line while falling $9.0 million short on the top line.

With little optimism in the air, management projected FY24 Adjusted EBITDA margin at 12% (based on a range midpoint) and net sales at ~$870 million, based on its forecasted decline of mid-to-high thirties versus FY23. Approximately three weeks later, it was announced that 15-year CEO Jack Springer would resign effective May 17, 2024. Although no specific reason was offered, it appeared to be amicable.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Also discouraging was the $36.4 million free cash outflow in 1HFY24 (versus an inflow of $28.5 million in 1HFY23), which compelled Malibu to onboard debt of $35 million from a revolver (although down from $65 million on September 30, 2023). That said, its balance sheet is in solid shape, reflecting cash of $55.7 million with $313.4 million remaining on the revolver. The company has a $100 million share repurchase program in place, under which it bought back 425,407 shares, or 2% of the total outstanding, in 1HFY24.

Despite the 55% decline from its all-time high, Street analysts lean bullish on Malibu, featuring six buy or outperform ratings against two holds and a median price target of $50. On average, they expect the company to earn $2.84 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $893 million in FY24, followed by $4.44 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $974 million in FY25.

Chairman of the Board Michael Hooks is also bullish on Malibu’s prospects, acquiring 12,500 shares at $42.82 on February 22, 2024.

Verdict

It can be argued that the hand wringing over the company was premature when its stock peaked back in March 2021, and even though non-GAAP earnings are now expected to plunge nearly 70% on sales that are forecasted to drop 36% FY24 vs FY23, the current multiples still look attractive. Its stock trades at a P/E on FY25E EPS of 9.5 and an EV/TTM Adj. EBITDA multiple of 3.6.

Estimates are challenging to forecast as disposable income seems to be an endangered species, even though America’s macroeconomic metrics state otherwise – thus, the reason for the compressed multiples. FY24 should mark the bottom of the replacement cycle (and earnings) for Malibu, and unless the departure of CEO Springer signals a shift in approach, look for Malibu Boats, Inc. to use the availability of its revolver to purchase a competitor on the cheap in the current tough operating environment. That will be the signal to become more aggressive. For now, a starter position (for aggressive investors only) is recommended.