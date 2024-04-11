The Federal Reserve Needs To Raise Interest Rates 0.25%

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve needs to raise their Fed funds target rate 0.25% at their May 1 meeting, in my opinion. Interest rates are actually not historically high and to get inflation down to 2% stricter money policy is needed or inflation will rise even further. Too many have become addicted to the "free money" policies from the Fed since 2007, including many investors. With inflation figures trending up and with strong employment numbers, there is absolutely no need to cut. A high CPI headline number on April 10 of 3.5% sent a message to the market that there will be no cuts in the near future and that an increase is a real possibility down the road.

Inflation Target of 2% Is Better Than No Inflation

To start, I feel it is critical to discuss the 2% inflation goal. This 2% number was not just picked out of a hat by the Federal Reserve. It was considered the appropriate theoretical inflation target by many economists for decades. Over fifty years ago when I was writing my senior paper on Diocletian's Maximum Price Edict of 301 A.D. at the University of Wisconsin-Madison I asserted that the Roman emperor's goal of zero inflation was actually not appropriate to optimize economic growth and stability. I asserted a 2% inflation rate that many of my economic professors considered the optimal target based on many studies, including large econometric models, would have been actually better than a no inflation target.

Why 2% instead of 0%? It is partially based on human behavior. A worker is normally very unlikely to take a pay cut. If there is 2% inflation over many years and a worker gets no or pay increases less than 2% per year, effectively over time, that worker is getting paid less adjusted for inflation. To illustrate this concept, we can see how unskilled and low-skilled workers in the U.S. over the last few decades had pay increases that were lower than the rate of inflation, which effectively means they took pay cuts. It is unlikely that these workers would have taken pay cuts to reflect the decreasing value of their labor in terms of hours worked. The reality is that some workers whose work is valued less (for a variety of reasons) than in prior years need to effectively take pay cuts to maximize economic growth and stability in the U.S.

I could write a PhD. dissertation on how the specific 2% rate was determined by my professors, but that is beyond the scope of this article. It is important to note that the 2% target asserted was not specific to the CPI index or the GDP deflator. It was a theoretical inflation measurement.

CPI vs PCE Index

While the CPI index gets more media attention, the Federal Reserve uses the PCE index - Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index more. I personally do not like either one. I was planning on writing my PhD. dissertation on adding an additional weighting factor - weighting a specific item more by some factor if it was considered a necessity and weighting an item less, again by a specific factor, if it was considered a luxury. (I went to Wall St. instead with just my master's degree.)

There are a number of differences between CPI and PCE. The CPI uses a fixed basket of goods/services determined by prior buying habits. The PCE is based on actual current purchases. If the price of beef, for example, soars a consumer may switch and buy more chicken instead. This change in actual purchases is reflected in the PCE, but not in the CPI because the weighting of a specific item in the CPI index is fixed. The CPI only covers urban consumers - it does not factor in rural consumers. PCE uses all consumers. There are other differences, but I assume readers get the general idea of how they differ.

Current Interest Rates Are Actually Historically Low

Enough of Econ 101 theory. We need to look at the facts supporting my assertion the Fed should raise interest rates - not lower them. Some have asserted that the Fed funds rates are currently very high - not really compared to historical Fed funds rates as can be seen by the chart below. Fed funds have peaked at much higher levels in the past during monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. Their current target of 5.25% to 5.50% is not that high compared to multiple other times when the rates were over 8%.

Fed Funds Interest Rates

Fed Funds are very short-term interest rates. If you look long-term inflation adjusted 10-year UST "real" interest history we see that the latest (April 9, 2024) real 10-year interest rate is 2.00% (slight increase from March 12 rate of 1.93816%) and is very low relative to rates for decades before the Fed started their multiple Quantitative Easing programs on September 18, 2007 when the Fed cut rates from 5.25% to 4.75%.

10-Year Real Interest Rates

Inflation Is Currently Trending Higher

Those advocating or expecting interest rate cuts "soon" pointed to the latest PCE rate of 2.5% year over year and the March 12 release of 3.2% for CPI as getting "close" to the 2.0% target. When the 3.5% CPI news hit the market on April 10 this expectation went up in smoke. The reality is that consumers look at the two charts below for the PCE and CPI and feel that prices are still way too high compared to a few years ago.

PCE Index

CPI Index

While many consumers look at the increasing level of prices, I look at the latest monthly trend when I assert the Fed needs to raise rates. Since October 2023 the monthly trend has been increasing. How can the Fed justify lowering rates when the trend is up, especially when the "core" CPI was up 3.8% in the latest report?

Monthly CPI

Economic Sectors Are Impacted Differently by Higher Rates

The problem for the Fed is their interest rate policies do not have the same impact on all items within either inflation index. For example, medical care services, which is 6.501% of the CPI, is not significantly impacted by changes in interest rates. Medical care services, however, have soared over the years and stand at 608.528 compared to 312.332 for the entire CPI (1982-84=100). Other items may actually increase in price because of higher interest rates. Rent, which is 7.639% of CPI, increased 5.7% over the last 12 months partially because higher interest rates increased the cost to build new apartments. Higher interest rates are depressing the potential increase in supply. The same with the owner's equivalent rent of residences, which is 26.713% of the index, increased 5.9%. Still other items are impacted significantly by weather, such as early frosts and droughts, instead of interest rate changes.

Need to Reduce Demand to Control Inflation

In order to further reduce the rate of monthly inflation increases, the Federal Reserve must do more to reduce demand. Partially because more people are working at home than before 2020 it is more difficult now for the Fed to reduce the demand for housing. People want larger residences when they work at home or fewer roommates. Econometric models based on consumer housing demand and prices prior to 2020 most likely do not accurately reflect the dramatic increase in employees working from home. The reality for the Fed is that in order to decrease housing demand/prices, interest rates need to increase significantly. This will also decrease the supply, but if rates reach a high enough level the impact will be greater on demand, in my opinion. You can't get inflation under control until you get housing prices under control because housing is such a large part of the CPI and PCE indices.

The Fed has increased interest rates to suppress demand, but they have had limited success so far. When I think of demand, I often look at the labor market and I prefer to use the labor participation rate. This metric has trended higher even as interest rates increased because the Fed, in my opinion, raised rates too slowly.

Labor Participation Rate

The stock market has soared since late October partially because the Fed has not raised rates and hinted that they may actually soon start to reduce them. This was an extremely irrational posturing by the Fed, in my opinion. Much higher stock prices increases demand, which offsets a major portion of the rate increases. This is basic Econ 101 - real wealth effect - increasing real wealth increases demand. If the Fed shocks the market by increasing their Fed funds target, the market should drop, which will help decrease demand and will have an impact on overall prices.

Conclusion

The Federal Reserve paused raising their Fed funds target too soon, which has resulted in inflation trending higher. The "real wealth effect" impact on increased demand caused by soaring stock prices as investors expected lower interest rates this year makes the Fed's job to lower the rate of inflation even more difficult. The dramatic increase in those working from home who want larger residences in order to have a quieter workspace means that many consumers are bidding up housing prices even as interest rates increase. It, therefore, may take much higher interest rates to bring down housing demand/prices.

Eventually, the Fed may realize that higher rates are needed, but because of political pressures the Fed may continue what I consider very irrational policies. I assert that the Fed needs to raise their Fed funds target 0.25% at their May 1 meeting.

