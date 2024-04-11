Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Federal Reserve Needs To Raise Interest Rates 0.25%

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve should raise their Fed funds target rate by 0.25% at their May 1 meeting.
  • The Fed's 2% inflation target is considered optimal for economic growth and stability.
  • Current interest rates are not historically high, and there is no need for a rate cut, as inflation figures are trending up and employment numbers are strong.
  • The latest "core" CPI index figure increased 3.8% year over year.

The Federal Reserve needs to raise their Fed funds target rate 0.25% at their May 1 meeting, in my opinion. Interest rates are actually not historically high and to get inflation down to 2% stricter money policy is needed

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

