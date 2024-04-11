JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Early quarterly results from industrial distributor Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reflected continuing weakness in underlying demand despite an improving backdrop in the broader manufacturing environment.

Heading into the Q1 release, shares in the stock have risen over 15% YTD. The gains have outpaced both the broader S&P 500 (SPY) and the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS), each of which are up about 8.5% over the same period.

In the pre-market hours immediately following the release of FAST's Q1 results, market reaction was more pessimistic, with shares falling about 4.5%. The movement is a notable shift in the sideways trajectory of the shares over the last month. At 35x forward earnings and at the top end of their 52-week range, investors may not have been provided with enough catalysts for further initiation in the stock.

In prior coverage on FAST, I’ve continuously maintained a neutral view on shares. Most recently, I noted that shares were best left on hold due to the combination of a higher bar for outperformance, as well as the weaker economic backdrop impacting its operating environment.

While the stock went on to rise over 13% since my last update, I still believe shares warrant a “hold” rating due in part to FAST’s weaker daily sales rate and ongoing softness in the overall demand environment.

Recap Of FAST Q1 Results

In Q1, FAST reported a 1.9% YOY increase in net sales, primarily driven by factors beyond pricing, such as growth with larger customers and contributions from newly opened Onsite locations. Relative to last year, adverse weather conditions had a more pronounced impact this year, resulting in a net sales headwind of 35 to 55 basis points compared to 20 to 40 basis points last year.

With regards to the macroeconomic environment, FAST did benefit from an improvement in the overall manufacturing environment. The PMI in March, for example, surpassed a reading of 50. This represented a notable inflection from the prior readings below 50 for 16 consecutive months.

Despite the improvements, daily sales grew just 1.9%, down from 3.7% in Q4. The low single-digit growth continues to reflect weaker overall OEM demand and a slower pace of Onsite signings.

FAST Q1 Earnings Presentation - Quarterly Summary Of Growth In Daily Sales

On the margin front, FAST reported a 20 basis point YOY decline in margins to 45.5% from 45.7% in the same period last year. This was attributable primarily to unfavorable product and customer mix. Additionally, FAST reported a rise in SG&A costs. As a percentage of sales, SG&A was 24.9% compared to 24.6% last year. Ultimately, the weaker sales growth paired with rising costs contributed to a lower operating margin rate of 20.6%.

On an overall basis, FAST reported diluted EPS of $0.52/share in Q1, nearly unchanged from the same period last year.

Market Reaction To FAST Q1 Results

The 1.9% YOY revenue growth and EPS reading of $0.52/share fell short of consensus estimates, potentially influencing the 4.5% decline in shares during pre-market trading.

Investors may have also been concerned about FAST's subdued margin profile, with gross margins lower on a YOY basis due in part to diminishing pricing benefits. While FAST is maintaining stable margins in a challenging operating environment, sustaining them at the current sales growth rate could prove challenging.

Trading near the upper end of its 52-week range with a premium trading multiple, investors may have opted to sell following the announcement of results. Additionally, recent market pressure stemming from an unexpectedly high inflation report may have also contributed to the early morning selling.

FAST Stock Key Metrics

Despite FAST shares outperforming broader markets, sentiment toward the company remains mostly neutral among the Seeking Alpha ("SA") analyst community, Wall Street, and the SA Quant, all of which have a hold rating on the stock.

Seeking Alpha - Ratings Summary Of FAST Stock

One significant factor influencing this sentiment is the company's current valuation, which stands notably above both sector medians and its own five-year average. The stock presently commands a trading multiple of 35x forward earnings. This compares to a five-year average of 30x and a sector median of roughly 20x.

Seeking Alpha - FAST Stock Valuation Metrics

By one measure, exceptional profitability may justify the premium valuation. Despite maintaining profitability metrics in-line with historical norms, FAST operates on margins that notably exceed the sector in a challenging operating landscape.

However, maintaining these margins may become more challenging in the periods ahead as the benefits of past pricing actions begin to fade.

Seeking Alpha - FAST Stock Profitability Metrics

Strong marks on profitability could also be counterbalanced by the company's lackluster growth metrics. Continuous weakness in daily sales growth and the cumulative effect of softer Onsite signings in 2023 may be contributing to weaker revenue growth, consequently dragging on EBITDA growth compared to peers and historical averages.

Seeking Alpha - FAST Stock Growth Metrics

Is FAST Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

The persistent premium valuation, coupled with ongoing challenges like weaker daily sales growth and a subdued demand environment, underpin my neutral stance on FAST shares. Today's earnings report didn't materially alter this perspective.

In my view, it remains best to keep FAST shares on hold until there's clearer evidence of sustained growth in daily sales and a continued uptick in Onsite signings. The 102 new signings in Q1 represented a good start to FAST’s goal of between 375 to 400 signings in fiscal 2024. Daily sales, however, remain subdued. And this could impact topline performance in the quarters ahead.

According to current Wall Street estimates, shares are considered fairly valued around $65/share, implying a potential 12% downside from current levels. In a sustained market downturn, FAST might approach this lower target. However, I anticipate shares are more likely to trade sideways, as observed over the past month.

Despite lagging growth metrics, FAST continues to generate substantial operating cash flow and operates with higher margins in a challenging business environment, giving it a competitive edge. While I wouldn't classify shares as a "buy," they also don't warrant a "sell" recommendation. Therefore, I maintain a "hold" rating on FAST shares post-results.