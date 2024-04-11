Alexander Farnsworth

All EV manufacturers have been impacted by lower than forecast vehicle demand and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is no exception. The Chinese EV company has traded back down towards the all-time lows from early 2022 due to low deliveries to start 2024, though the whole Chinese NEV market has the same seasonality issue. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock after the big dip.

Delivery Volatility

The Chinese EV market gets a lot of focus, but investors probably focus too much on the monthly numbers. XPeng and other Chinese EV makers report constantly volatile delivery numbers, but a big issue is that the overall Chinese market has constant dips at the start of the year.

The Chinese New Year plays a huge role in vehicle deliveries, but also consumers tend to load up on vehicles towards year's end due to constant questions regarding subsidies for the purchase of EVs in the next year. The end result is a big sales push towards year's end and an immediate slump in sales to start the new year.

For March, China reported 883,000 NEVs (new energy vehicles) sales, up 85% from February levels. BEV sales were 566,000 units, up 15.5% YoY and 93% from February.

XPeng faced a similar scenario where sales in March were 9,026 vehicles, up 99% from February and actually up nearly 29% from last year. As the below chart highlights, the sales trend is positive over time, but the monthly delivery numbers are very volatile and investors probably don't appreciate EV sales are now large enough where sales follow seasonal trends.

When viewed in comparison to the market trends, the XPeng Q1 deliveries aren't as bad as when viewed in a vacuum. Now, the company is further expanding into international locations to provide a boost to sales beyond just the Chinese market after entering Northern Europe previously.

XPeng just announced partnerships with Sime Darby Motors (HK) Limited to sell their smart EVs in Hong Kong and XIN KANG HENG HOLDING LTD to sell vehicles in Macau. The 2 markets have a combined population of only 8 million, so the significance is more the start of international expansion versus sales growth opportunity.

Big Times Ahead

Only a few weeks ago, XPeng reported Q4'23 results showing revenues surging over 150% in Q4 to $1.84 billion and full-year revenues hitting $4.3 billion for just 14% growth. The consensus estimates have sales soaring to top $10 billion by 2025.

The investment story is complex due to the disconnect between growth and volatile monthly delivery numbers. The market shouldn't worry about volatility with the trend over time ultimately mattering. The key is whether or not XPeng can generate anything close to the above growth rates amounting to sales tripling from the 2023 total to the 2026 estimate topping $13 billion.

XPeng had a big Q4 with vehicle deliveries up at 60K, nearly triple the Q1'23 level. The Chinese EV manufacturer still had a small loss, but the key is that the company nearly eliminated the quarterly loss at only $0.19 billion in the quarter due to the higher sales and reduced cost structure from building a common platform for new vehicles.

The company apparently has big plans for vehicle deliveries in 2024 with a goal of up to 280,000 units. XPeng only delivered 140,000 units in 2023, so the growth rate would be substantial hitting this target. A big part of the growth is the expansion of a sub-brand where the lowered priced vehicles for the Mona brand will require 10K monthly units to scale and international expansion expects to reach similar delivery levels.

XPeng has a cash balance of $6.44 billion to fund operations for years depending on the success of turning higher vehicle sales into breakeven results. In addition, Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) invested aggressively in the group last year in a sign XPeng has promising EV and smart autonomous technology. The partnership is also expected to yield lower supply chain costs from joint sourced parts bought at volume rates and strategic technical collaboration to advance smart technologies.

The launch of the X9 in January along with the Mona brand and further international expansion provide the pathway to significant unit growth in 2024. The key will be turning the growth on multiple pathways into higher vehicle margins. Investors will definitely want to watch that monthly deliveries remain on a growth path far beyond the 2023 levels.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock has a current market value of just $8 billion and any ability of XPeng to hit anywhere close to growth targets will lead to the potential for the stock to rebound at least back to the 2023 highs around $20. The market has become overly pessimistic on the Chinese EV sector providing a great opportunity to enter the space with years of growth ahead.