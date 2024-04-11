yujie chen

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) offers a high-dividend yield and is trading at a discounted valuation to peers, making it an attractive income play in the European insurance sector.

As I’ve covered in previous articles, within the European insurance sector, I see Generali as one of the best income plays due to its high-dividend yield and strong fundamentals. Over the past year, Generali has performed quite well, given that its shares are up by close to 30%, outperforming the European insurance sector during the same time frame, as shown in the next graph.

Share price performance (Bloomberg)

Given this strong performance, I think it’s now a good time to revisit Generali’s most recent financial performance and investment case, to see if it remains an attractive income pick or not in the European insurance sector.

Earnings Overview

Generali has reported some weeks ago its 2023 financial figures, reporting a positive operating environment supported by improving trends in the insurance segments and higher interest rates that were positive for its investment income.

In 2023, Generali’s gross written premiums increased by 5.6% YoY on a like-for-like basis, to €82.5 billion in the year.

This good performance is justified by higher pricing in the Property & Casualty (P&C) segment, which reported gross premiums written growth of 12% compared to 2012. This is justified by the inflationary environment that led to higher claims costs, which the insurance industry was generally able to reflect in insurance pricing, therefore protecting their profitability levels in the P&C segment, with Generali being no exception and raised its pricing in recent quarters.

On the other hand, higher interest rates were somewhat negative for the life segment because it made alternative products more competitive compared to life insurance, for instance, time deposits from banks. This justified negative flows in the life segment during the year, of more than €1.3 billion in 2023, while in the previous year the company had reported net flows of close to €8 billion.

Nevertheless, life insurance premiums increased by 2% YoY to €51.4 billion, still a good performance considering the more challenging operating environment. Taking into account that Generali’s business profile is more exposed to the life segment, its overall strong top-line growth can be considered a very positive outcome.

In addition to the higher top-line, Generali was also able to improve its profitability both at the life and non-life segments, given that new business margin (life) improved to 5.78% in 2023 (up by nine basis points) and in the P&C segment its combined ratio declined to 94% (vs. 95.4% in 2022), leading to higher underwriting results.

Moreover, in asset & wealth management, it also reported positive operating results, increasing its weight on the group’s operating profit to 14%, compared to just 3% in 2016; its investment income was also up, driven by positive credit markets during the year and higher interest rates. Overall, its operating result increased by 7.9% YoY to nearly €6.9 billion, outpacing its top-line growth, and reaching a record high.

Operating result (Generali)

Its net profit amounted to more than €3.7 billion in 2023, but adjusted for one-off effects, it stood at €3.57 billion, up by 14% YoY. Its adjusted earnings per share were €2.32, up by 16% YoY. Regarding its capital position, Generali has a very good position, given that its Solvency II ratio was 220% at the end of 2023, practically unchanged from the previous year.

This capital ratio is above the sector’s average and one of the company’s positive features of its investment case, allowing it to return a good part of its earnings to shareholders through dividends. Indeed, Generali’s goal was to distribute cumulative dividends of €5.5 billion during 2022-24, which was able to beat by about €1 billion when considering both dividends and share buybacks.

Beyond reporting its earnings, since my last article on Generali, the company also updated its strategy at an investor day back in January. Its growth strategy for the next few years is not much different from its recent past, focused both on organic growth and acquisitions, of which are the recent deals to acquire Liberty Mutual insurance operations in Portugal, Spain, Ireland, and Northern Ireland, plus its acquisition of Conning Holdings in the asset management segment are the most important ones.

These deals are in-line with its strategy to have a diversified business profile and reduce its exposure to the life segment, and diversifying sources of income outside of its core markets of Italy, France, and Germany.

While the company will be focused on the integration of these businesses in the short term, the company’s strong capital position allows it to potentially seek further acquisitions in the coming years, if they make sense both from a financial and strategic point of view.

Regarding its capital return policy, Generali maintains its goal to distribute a large part of its cash flows and earnings to shareholders, both through dividends and share buybacks. Indeed, its annual dividend related to 2023 earnings increased to €1.28 per share, an increase of 10% YoY, plus the company also announced a share buyback program of €500 million to be performed over the next few months.

Dividends (Generali)

At its current share price, Generali offers a forward dividend yield of about 5.6%, which is quite attractive to income-oriented investors. Investors should note that Generali, like many European companies, only pays one dividend per year, and its dividend withholding tax rate is 26%, reducing somewhat its income appeal for U.S. investors.

Its dividend beat street expectations and they were revised upwards for the following years, and now the market is expecting Generali to distribute a dividend of about €1.55 per share by 2026, while a few months ago the market was only expecting a dividend of €1.40 by 2026.

As I’ve analyzed in my previous article, the market was quite conservative regarding Generali’s dividend growth prospects over the next few years, which were easy to beat considering the company’s strong capital position and earnings growth expected in the short to medium term. Not surprisingly, its shares are up by more than 17% since my previous analysis, reacting well to its dividend beat and higher dividend expectations in 2024 and beyond.

Regarding its dividend sustainability, Generali will distribute dividend payments of about €1.8 billion related to 2023 earnings (expected to be paid next May), which is more than covered by its cash remittances from operating entities to the group level of €3.6 billion in 2023. This means that Generali’s dividend is quite safe both from a cash flow perspective and capital position, thus it’s quite likely that Generali will maintain a growing dividend trend over the next few years.

Conclusion

Generali is one of the largest European insurance companies, has strong business fundamentals, and an above-average capital position. It’s also doing significant acquisitions to further diversify its business, while also being financially accretive at the same time.

Despite this positive backdrop and its high-dividend yield, Generali is currently trading at only 9.2x earnings and 1.2x book value, at a discount to its most closest peers like AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) or Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF), making it a good income play in the European insurance sector.

