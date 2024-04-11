BUZZ Investing: Echoes Of 'Mission Accomplished' Amid Inflation Battle

Afry Harvy

U.S. stock markets ended the year strong after the Fed held interest rates steady, prompting revised expectations and signaling lower interest rates in 2024.

Domestic stock markets changed little during the recent period between Index selection dates (December 14, 2023, to January 10, 2024, the "Period"). U.S. domestic markets ended 2023 on a high note, as stocks rallied following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision during its December 13th Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting to maintain its target interest rate at 5.50%, marking the third consecutive meeting without a rate change. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his post-meeting remarks, cited the central bank's successful effort in controlling inflation, noting "real progress in core inflation" had been achieved following a period of aggressive rate hikes over the last 18 months.

Several market analysts drew parallels between the Federal Reserve's unforeseen dovish turn and President George W. Bush's famous "Mission Accomplished" declaration, noting the potential similarity in their premature sense of achievement. Powell's remarks caught the market off guard, leading to a swift shift in the prevailing 'higher for longer' interest rate outlook. This change in sentiment triggered a notable increase in prices and a corresponding decline in yields, particularly in the two-year and longer segments of the yield curve. Some market participants speculated that the Fed's actions might be politically influenced, aiming to avoid a recession ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.

The accompanying table presents the Federal Reserve's dot plot of projected midpoint levels for the Fed Funds Target Rate at the end of 2024, as outlined after the September 2023 and December 2023 meetings. The Fed dot plot depicts each Fed official's projection of the appropriate midpoint of the Fed Target Rate at the end of a calendar year. The table reveals a decrease in the median projected midpoint levels of the Fed Funds Target Rate for 2024, from 5.125% to 4.625%. This change suggests a consensus among most FOMC members aligning with Chairman Powell's perspective on future inflation. The latest dot plot reveals that the committee is now leaning towards more substantial rate reductions in 2024, a shift from their more conservative forecasts made in September 2023.

FED DOT Plot - 2024 Year-End Projected Levels

The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the "BUZZ Index") returned 11.75% during the month of December compared to a return of 4.54% for the S&P 500 Index during the same period. The BUZZ Index finished ahead of the S&P 500 on the year with returns of 54.95% and 26.29%, respectively, as of the end of December.

'Magnificent 7' Stocks Pace Advancing Stocks within the BUZZ Index

Five of seven 'Magnificent Seven' stocks were featured in the Top 10 contributors (NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), & Amazon (AMZN)) to BUZZ Index performance during the recent Period, with shares of NVDA featured as the top contributor BUZZ Index returns. At the recent Consumer Electronics Show ("CES") trade show, NVDA introduced three cutting-edge desktop graphics chips that enhance AI capabilities on personal computers without relying on internet-based services. This strategic move pits Nvidia against competitors Intel and AMD, who have been advocating for AI PCs that promise enhanced security and responsiveness through on-device AI processing. In 2023, Nvidia's market cap surpassed $1 trillion, joining the ranks of tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet. Continuing this upward trajectory, Nvidia's stock reached a new all-time high on January 8th, 2024, coinciding with their CES trade show announcement.

Top BUZZ Index Contributors: December 14, 2023 - January 10, 2024 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) NVIDIA Corp NVDA 2.94 0.37 Meta Platforms Inc META 2.83 0.30 Moderna Inc MRNA 1.23 0.29 Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD 3.07 0.23 Alphabet Inc GOOGL 2.56 0.20 Celsius Holdings Inc CELH 0.95 0.16 Enphase Energy Inc ENPH 1.20 0.16 Pfizer Inc PFE 2.10 0.15 Microsoft Corp MSFT 2.92 0.13 Amazon.com Inc AMZN 2.96 0.11 Click to enlarge

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

Electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturers Lucid Group Inc (LCID), Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), and Tesla Inc (TSLA) were all featured among the top detractors to performance during the recent Period with shares of the three widely followed EV manufacturers down 33.7%, 15.0%, and 6.8% respectively. The downturn in EV stock performance may be linked to a variety of reasons. A significant recent factor is Tesla's recall of approximately 1.6 million vehicles across its Models S, X, 3, and Y in China, addressing potential crash risks in their autonomous driving systems. Furthermore, Tesla has accelerated a series of price reductions to boost demand, a strategy that has prompted other EV manufacturers to follow suit. These ongoing price cuts began in 2023 and are a strategic response to the economic pressure exerted by rising interest rates, a challenge affecting the entire EV sector. Amidst these developments, investors are increasingly focusing on company margins and profitability, prioritizing these financial metrics over future growth projections.

Bottom BUZZ Index Contributors: December 14, 2023 - January 10, 2024 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Lucid Group Inc LCID 2.41 -1.02 SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI 3.08 -0.31 Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN 2.36 -0.30 GameStop Corp GME 2.13 -0.22 Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR 2.69 -0.21 Paramount Global PARA 1.32 -0.21 Tesla Inc TSLA 2.96 -0.20 Apple Inc AAPL 2.81 -0.17 Boeing Co/The BA 1.34 -0.17 Roku Inc ROKU 0.89 -0.17 Click to enlarge

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

Sentiment Stock Highlight - Rocket Companies Inc.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT), the fintech mortgage company, has seen a surge in positive investor sentiment in recent weeks. The parent company of Rocket Mortgage, formerly known as Quicken Loans, RKT has established itself in recent years as one of the premier providers of mortgages and loans for retail clients. Its fully online approach to the mortgage process and its philosophy of 'digital convenience' propelled the company's growth over the past decade and helped it become the largest provider of Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") loans and residential mortgages in the US. Since going public in August 2020, shares of RKT have been under pressure amid the rising interest rate environment, declining 60% from its IPO price by mid-2022. However, the recent dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve, notably in its latest dot plot projections, has the markets expecting lower rates in 2024. RKT jumped 55% in December after the Fed's meeting. This month, RKT is a notable re-entry into the BUZZ Index, achieving its highest weighting in over two years at 1.85%.

Rocket Companies Stock Price | December 2021 - January 2024

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein.

BUZZ Index January 2024 Rebalance Highlights

Crypto-Related Stocks

Crypto-related stocks have surged in recent months, with MicroStrategy (MSTR), Coinbase (COIN), and Marathon Digital (MARA) up 57%, 125%, and 165%, respectively, before pulling back to start this year. Current investor sentiment indicates the potential for a fresh wave of positive momentum within the industry. This optimism is reflected in both MARA and MSTR, which each climbed to a peak of 3% weighting in the BUZZ Index this month.

Important Disclosures

Company data is the source for all particular company information quoted.

Definitions: The S&P 500 is a stock market index of 500 of the largest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Nasdaq Composite Index is a stock market index that consists of the stocks that are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. U.S. Treasury Bond Current 2-Year Index is a one-security index comprising the most recently issued 2-year U.S. Treasury note or bond. U.S. Treasury Bond Current 5-Year Index is a one-security index comprising the most recently issued 5-year U.S. Treasury note or bond. Markit CDX North America High Yield Index represents one hundred liquid North American entities with high yield credit ratings as published by Markit. COBE VIX Index is a real-time market index representing the market's expectations for volatility over the coming 30 days.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, risks related to social media analytics, equity securities, medium-capitalization companies, information technology sector, communication services sector, consumer discretionary sector, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and index-related concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing in companies based on social media analytics involves the potential risk of market manipulation because social media posts may be made with an intent to inflate, or otherwise manipulate, the public perception of a company stock or other investment. Although the Sentiment Leaders Index provider attempts to mitigate the potential risk of such manipulation by employing screens to identify posts which may be computer generated or deceptive and by employing market capitalization and trading volume criteria to remove companies which may be more likely targets for such manipulation, there is no guarantee that the Sentiment Leaders Index's model will successfully reduce such risk. Furthermore, text and sentiment analysis of social media postings may prove inaccurate in predicting a company's stock performance.

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Returns reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.

BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the "BUZZ Index") is a product of BUZZ Holdings ULC ("BUZZ Holdings"), and has been licensed to VanEck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF.

"BUZZ" is a trademark of BUZZ Holdings, which has been licensed by VanEck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the BUZZ Index.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BUZZ Holdings, or its shareholders, or the licensor of the BUZZ Index and/or its affiliates and third party licensors. BUZZ Holdings makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, particularly or the ability of the BUZZ Index to track general market performance.

BUZZ Holdings' only relationship to VanEck Associates Corporation with respect to the BUZZ Index is the licensing of the BUZZ Index and certain trademarks of BUZZ Holdings. The BUZZ Holdings are determined and composed by BUZZ Holdings without regard to VanEck Associates Corporation or the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. BUZZ Holdings has no obligation to take the needs of VanEck Associates Corporation or the owners of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF into consideration in determining and composing the BUZZ Index.

BUZZ Holdings are not responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or the timing of the issuance or sale of securities of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which VanEck Social Sentiment ETF securities may be converted into cash, surrendered, or redeemed, as the case may be. BUZZ Holdings have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. There is no assurance that investment products based on the BUZZ Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. BUZZ Holdings is not an investment advisor and the inclusion of a security in the BUZZ Index is not a recommendation by BUZZ Holdings to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor should it be considered investment advice.

BUZZ HOLDINGS DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE BUZZ INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION WITH RESPECT THERETO, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS). BUZZ HOLDINGS SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. BUZZ HOLDINGS MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY VanEck Associates Corporation, OWNERS OF THE VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE BUZZ INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL BUZZ HOLDINGS BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THERE ARE NO THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN BUZZ HOLDINGS AND VanEck Associates Corporation, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF BUZZ HOLDINGS.

Effective August 18, 2016, BUZZ Indexes Inc. implemented changes to the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index construction rules. The index constituent count was increased from 25 to 75 stocks and the maximum constituent weight was reduce from 15% to 3%. These change may result in more a diversified exposure to index constituents than under the rules in effect prior to this date. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by VanEck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2022 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC's indices please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

© 2024 VanEck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of VanEck Associates Corporation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.