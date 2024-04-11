champpixs

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) has recently put up impressive stock price performance, but a deeper analysis of the company's financial statements indicate that the company's expansion has been fueled by debt financing, which has increased balance sheet leverage. This, coupled with the company's declining profit margins, create higher risk for equity investors, should the industry and the macroeconomy take a turn for the worse. Let's dig deeper.

Company Overview

Group 1 Automotive is a retailer with operations in the US and the UK. The company sells both new and used vehicles, but it also provides financing, maintenance, and collision repair services.

While Group 1 and other automotive retailers face challenges from the cyclical nature of the industry and rising threat from online retailers such as Carvana (CVNA), the company's strength stems from its expansive and diversified geographic footprint of dealerships, offering a wide spectrum of brands:

Group 1 Automotive

Recent Performance and Valuation Multiples

In the last three-year period, Group 1 stock has tripled the performance of the S&P 500 index and also outperformed its peer group, which includes Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), Sonic Automotive (SAH), Lithia Motors (LAD), and AutoNation (AN), as the following graph illustrates:

Data by YCharts

Zooming in, the company's stock price outperformance, however, has been primarily driven by an expansion of its price-to-earnings valuation multiple:

Data by YCharts

Although Group 1's price-to-earnings multiple has nearly doubled from its recent low of 3.5x in Fall of 2022, it's currently at a reasonable level of 6.6x, indicating that the company could still be fairly valued, but I believe that there's reason for concern, as I discuss in the rest of this article.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Although Group 1's balance sheet leverage, as measured by its debt-to-asset ratio, compares favorably to its peer group, it has increased materially in the last two-and-a-half years:

Data by YCharts

An analysis of the company's balance sheet and Form 10-K for 2022 shows that the company's Goodwill balance increased materially, indicating a major acquisition, and the notes to the Form 10-K discuss that in November 2021, Group 1 completed the acquisition of the Prime Automotive Group, including 28 dealerships, certain real estate and three collision centers, and nearly one-half of total consideration amount was booked as Goodwill:

Group 1 Investor Relations

In summary, Group 1's expansion, which includes acquiring other dealerships and franchises to expand geographic footprint and increase market share, has included debt financing, but still, the company's balance sheet compares favorably to those of its peer group. Having said that, a deeper look into the company's income statement shows the margin for error going forward is slim.

Income Statement Analysis

The following table illustrates the bottomline profit margins of Group 1 and its peer group throughout the last decade:

Data by YCharts

I note two key observations:

Net profit margins had been razor-thin before the pandemic; and After experiencing rising profit margins in 2021 and 2022, both Group 1 and most of its peer group has faced declining profit margins in 2023.

The recent downturn in Group 1's profit margins has resulted in a slight but noticeable deterioration of its leverage and coverage ratios, as the following two tables from the Form 10-K for 2022 and 2023 illustrate:

Group 1 2022 Form 10-K

Group 1 2023 Form 10-K

The above trends would not be as concerning if it wasn't for rising inventories, as measured by days of supply, across the industry.

Rising Inventories Across The Industry

The following chart illustrates the most recent Days of Supply, my preferred measure of inventory that adjusts for the current pace of sales, by automaker, as of March 2024:

Cox Automotive

My two takeaways from the above chart are that the national average is above the two months of supply that is regarded as normal, and that the inventory problem is widespread and affects most automakers. Further, Cox Automotive also noted in its most recent wholesale used vehicle values report that "Spring bounce in vehicle sales ended early this year, with both wholesale and retail sales slowing in the final week of Q1." Finally, Manheim's Used Vehicle Value Index has continued to decline in recent periods:

Manheim

With nearly $2 billion in inventories on its balance sheet, Group 1's financial statements could deteriorate in upcoming periods, if the downward trajectory in used vehicle values accelerate throughout the coming periods.

Upside Risk To My Bearish Analysis

First, if the Fed lowers interest rates materially this year, it could spur demand for both new and used vehicles sales, allowing Group 1 to digest the recent acquisition and potentially lower its balance sheet leverage.

Second, the company's management has a good track record of executing on the roll-up acquisitions strategy, efficiently incorporating acquired assets to Group 1's operations.

Fair Value and Price Target

Due to the challenges discussed in this article, as well as the potential macro headwinds ahead, as I discussed in my recent article, I expect the company's valuation multiples to decline back to the lower levels of most of 2022:

Data by YCharts

Using the company's historical price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, and price-to-book multiples, I estimate that a 20% to 30% decline is possible; therefore, I set my price target for a potential new position in Group 1 at $200 per share.

Looking forward, I expect the company's stock price and the stock prices of its peers to experience volatility due to rising macroeconomic headwinds, and with today's inflation data surprising to the higher, I believe that longer for higher interest rates could push the company's stock price to my target price.

Conclusion

Group 1 and its peers are facing higher balance sheet leverage, normalizing profit margins, higher than normal new-vehicle inventory, weaker than normal spring sales season, and possibly higher for longer interest rates.

Although I do not see the company as materially overvalued at this time, the recent outperformance of the stock provides investors with an opportunity to take chips off the table. I rate the stock SELL and will remain on the sidelines.